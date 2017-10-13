Clickuorice Allsorts: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds personae

Over on Waypoint, merritt k has a great look at players creating personae and histories for their avatars in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds [official site]. I relate strongly to this. My Plunksona is my ladsona, my boisterous characteristics amplified as I imagine I’m on a stag & hen weekend bender gone awry with the lads. Yes, I have forced my Plunkpals to join in. We greet each other with “Laaads,” we banter, we go on disastrous boat trips, we sing lad classics, we don’t leave lads behind, we cry “Wahey!” when cars flip as if a plate were dropped in a restaurant, we slam Red Bulls, and we have dares involving urination. Each round we wake up on a plane – confused, barefoot, and still a bit tipsy – with parachutes on our backs then just go along with it. Lads on tour.