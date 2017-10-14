Final Fantasy XIV’s plan to alleviate to housing shortage

Final Fantasy XIV [official site] has been firing on all cylinders as of late, with the well-received Stormblood expansion recently seguing into patch 4.1: The Legend Returns, the first of several episodic mini-expansions planned between now and the next full retail release.
While the update brought a slew of lovely new additions, including a return to the world of Final Fantasy Tactics in the form of a raid framed as a stage-play, only one thing has continually marred this lovely MMO world: A bizarrely realistic housing crisis.
While Eorzea is a land of plenty for all with the vast majority of the game being instanced, repeatable or otherwise communal, one of FFXIV’s stranger design decisions is to limit each server to a finite number of spaces for player housing, either self-owned or shared by guilds. As in real life, wealthy groups or individuals (extremely dedicated crafters, for the most part) have been snatching up plots of land en-masse, unsurprisingly leading to raised hackles across the community.
Things went from bad to worse on October 10th with the release of patch 4.1, which introduced a new housing region – Shirogane – in the Japanese-themed land of Doma. These highly desirable plots were snapped up within hours, with guilds taking advantage of the option to transfer their base of operations to the new plots of land. Unfortunately, only a few groups were able to take advantage of this group transfer, as the sudden rush for new land brought the servers to their knees.
With just about nobody pleased with this turn of events, director Naoki Yoshida (affectionately known to fans as Yoshi-P) made a forum statement that his team are aware of the problems, would like to apologise and that fixes are on the way. Unfortunately, the planned solution involves an expansion to the number of land-plots across all player housing regions coming in version 4.2, along with server upgrades to help avoid the crush of last time.
It should be fairly obvious that this isn’t so much a solution as slightly delaying the inevitable, and to regular players a larger issue can be seen: Version 4.2 is likely three months away. FFXIV’s major episodic releases tend to be spaced out in roughly quarterly fashion, and with the release of 4.1 just last week, it means things are going to have plenty of time to get worse before they can get (slightly) better.
It’s a bizarre situation, and a singular blemish on an otherwise excellent and surprisingly story-driven game, but after two expansions, it seems likely that the current housing model is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Players can only hope now that the housing expansion brings enough spaces to go around.
14/10/2017 at 16:23 malkav11 says:
I just do not understand their dedication to limited housing space. I don’t care about player housing particularly myself, so I don’t have a real stake in the matter, but I don’t see what the upside is.
14/10/2017 at 16:24 Massenstein says:
This is probably a common problem in any massive multiplayer game with housing. Only one I have experience of is DiscworldMUD. Even though the playerbase is a tiny fraction of any graphical MMO and the cost of a house to the server is even less (few room templates, that can potentially take many times more memory if the player fills them to the brim, but still not very much), there are only a handful of houses to go by, and the rent is determined by an auction system which pretty much makes sure the richest (most dedicated grinders) can get any house they want and others will have to get very, very lucky.
14/10/2017 at 16:30 BradleyUffner says:
The only logical reason I can think of to limit housing in an MMO is when the world is one continuous, instance free, physical space (I don’t know if FF XIV does this or not). In this environment, houses take up 1-1 space in the world with their actual size, physically limiting the number of houses that can fit, simply due to geometry. It isn’t so much an explicit decision to limit houseing, as it is a decision to try and create a world that feels physically realistic.
If you are doing instancing, or zone based maps, there is no excuse.