What are we all playing this weekend?

With Halloween events and other spookies, the best season is really heating up. Like a cauldron over a fire. Like the opposite of cooling down like a grave, a cold thing. I don’t know anymore. It’s been a long week.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: [Adam has been fired -ed.] [Adam has been fired -ed.]

Alec: I am going ON HOLIDAY, which means gaming options are limited to a) handheld devices and b) anything that won't traumatise my four year old, who will be watching whatever I'm doing constantly. So, probably no Evil Within, then. Though I have just ordered a copy of Binding Of Isaac for Switch, specifically for aeroplane-based purposes, and I'm now wondering just how much of that I will be able to laugh off as 'haha poo!'

Alice: This will be the weekend I finally get the last Isaac achievement, you'll see. All I need to do is grind through runs to find and pick up one extremely rare item then poof, that'll be the lot. Magic. I fancy a load of Isaac to get to know the new items and enemies anyway. And, of course, I'll be rounding up the lads for Plunkbat.

Brendan: [Fired! -ed.] [Fired! -ed.]

Graham: Here's an indie game idea: Shadow of War's good bits without all the shit bits. I love the nemesis system and I badly want to play with that system, but there's so much else going on with the game that it's a struggle to get through it. I find myself wishing there was a 2D game which employed the idea, without needing me to memorise a million contextual controls, manage loot, gems and skills, and skip past dour, dull cutscenes every ten minutes.

John: [Also fired! -ed.] [Also fired! -ed.]

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing Football Manager 2017. I should also visit the lumber yard. If there's time I might try to fit in a spot of livestreaming some kites.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?