What are we all playing this weekend?

With Halloween events and other spookies, the best season is really heating up. Like a cauldron over a fire. Like the opposite of cooling down like a grave, a cold thing. I don’t know anymore. It’s been a long week.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam: [Adam has been fired -ed.]
Alec:
I am going ON HOLIDAY, which means gaming options are limited to a) handheld devices and b) anything that won’t traumatise my four year old, who will be watching whatever I’m doing constantly. So, probably no Evil Within, then. Though I have just ordered a copy of Binding Of Isaac for Switch, specifically for aeroplane-based purposes, and I’m now wondering just how much of that I will be able to laugh off as ‘haha poo!’
Alice:
This will be the weekend I finally get the last Isaac achievement, you’ll see. All I need to do is grind through runs to find and pick up one extremely rare item then poof, that’ll be the lot. Magic. I fancy a load of Isaac to get to know the new items and enemies
anyway. And, of course, I’ll be rounding up the lads
for Plunkbat.
Brendan: [Fired! -ed.]
Graham:
Here’s an indie game idea: Shadow of War’s good bits without all the shit bits. I love the nemesis system and I badly want to play with that system, but there’s so much else going on with the game that it’s a struggle to get through it. I find myself wishing there was a 2D game which employed the idea, without needing me to memorise a million contextual controls, manage loot, gems and skills, and skip past dour, dull cutscenes every ten minutes.
John: [Also fired! -ed.]
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Football Manager 2017. I should also visit the lumber yard. If there’s time I might try to fit in a spot of livestreaming some kites.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
14/10/2017 at 10:27 Der Zeitgeist says:
Finally found some time to get back into Elite Dangerous this weekend. Going to unlock some more engineers, and trying to prepare for the Thargoid wars to come.
14/10/2017 at 10:38 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
This weekend it’s more total warhammer 2, either launching the invasion of ulthuan in my malekith campaign, or launching the invasion of naggaroth in my tyrion campaign. Decisions decisions…
14/10/2017 at 14:37 dogwaddle says:
What campaign have you found to be the most fun? I’be been wracked with indecision on which one to commit to first. I ended up starting one of each and still can’t make up my mind.
14/10/2017 at 10:41 LW says:
Wardor. It’s fine, for all the above reasons. When my assassin bodyguard’s counterattack saves me from death, it’s great. When I have to listen to these Gondorian saps yammer on about honor and duty, not so great.
May attempt some more A-ranks in Cuphead, may progress a bit further in Mages of Mystralia otherwise.
14/10/2017 at 13:11 Iamblichos says:
Yes, this. I was betrayed by a follower who got made a fortress guard. I then defeated and shamed him. Then shamed him again. Then followed him around shaming him until one of the other orcs killed him for being utterly contemptible.
I think I’m being influenced a bit too much by Celebrimbor.
14/10/2017 at 10:48 Ghostwise says:
Finishing my Might & Magic Legacy X: Legacy notes now that I finished the main storyline.
Liked it fine – though it was getting repetitive near the end. But then I also ran the beginning multiple times to better understand how to play on Warrior difficulty. That does fill the repetitiveness bar faster.
Since that put me in the mood for Wizardry-adjacent gaming, Final Fantasy III is next.
14/10/2017 at 10:52 dethtoll says:
This will be my last weekend before the new PC arrives. In the mean time I will be probably be spending my free time on the seedier side of the web. Wish me luck!
14/10/2017 at 10:53 particlese says:
I never got around to playing Echo last weekend, so that’s a high priority for me. Otherwise, so far there’s been HyperRogue (just reached the minesweeper and mirror lands for the first time – very cool), there may be attempts to finish or progress in Xenoblade (Wii) and Four Sided Fantasy, and there will most definitely be some Lawbreakers. And maybe MirrorMoon EP or Bokida: Heartfelt Reunion, if I feel like contradicting myself on any of those, thanks to an RPS Discord person talking them up last night.
Also playing “attempt to recreate those delicious Kahlua brownies you had years ago”.
14/10/2017 at 10:53 Morat Gurgeh says:
I have a horrible feeling I’ve painted myself into a corner in my Stellaris campaign. I’ll spend some time trying to fix that. Probably have to abandon it though. Might try my bi-annual attempt to ascend in nethack. Been trying since the Amiga.
14/10/2017 at 11:07 clockworkrat says:
MS Word: Write That Paper
14/10/2017 at 11:20 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
The difficulty curve on that is all over the place. Especially the introduction – Level 1: A Completely Blank Sheet is way too hard to get into.
14/10/2017 at 13:12 Iamblichos says:
No, get the starter pack. Blank Sheet is Dwarf Fortress level learning curve… not the place to start.
14/10/2017 at 12:02 icarussc says:
Hey, me too! I also sometimes play the expansions ‘Write That Sermon’ (which I love) and ‘Write That Lesson Plan’ (which is OK) and ‘Write That Strategic Planning Initiative’ (which is awful).
14/10/2017 at 11:11 Honigsenf says:
Being tourist in Watch Dogs 2 – With TXAA enabled for post- and normal anti alaising san francisco looks sooo good. I use the embedded camera mode and just walk through the streets or on coastline. The NPCs have a lot to tell and random acting, besides looking for beef.
The single player story is longer then expected and yes its not deep but characters are credible.
14/10/2017 at 11:38 elsparko says:
I’m hopping between finally finishing my Gothic 3 playthrough and trying to see what people like about Nier: Automata. Of course I have also started Divinitiy: Original Sin 2 and Shadowrun Hongkong but as usual I will abandon those saves for years to come…
After all I’m just getting ready for the Elex release next week. Of course it will have all the flaws of a typical Piranha Bytes game and I’m also not really fond of the “Science Fantasy” setting but I hope it will be good old, somehow same old, fun anyways.
14/10/2017 at 11:39 wcq says:
Finishing Trails in the Sky SC, finally. I started this playthrough in twenty-gosh-dang-fifteen.
14/10/2017 at 12:08 Thulsa Hex says:
Ugh, I’m up way too late on Friday night, again. Accidentally went down a LAN configuration rabbit hole and now it’s 4 am. “Unscheduled after-midnight PC maintenance” is a weird, occasional habit I’ve retained from childhood. Win ’98 machine giving you grief? Let’s stay up till 3 am re-formatting …on a sChoOl nIGghT!
At least I find it meditative…
Games! More Rainbow Six Siege this Saturday. I feel like I’m finally gaining a more of an intuitive understanding of its quirks. Talk about trial-by-fire.
I also want to finish Prey this weekend. It’s going on a bit longer than I anticipated (that said, I tend to be very systematic when it comes to immersive sims), and accidentally reading a big ending spoiler has taken some of the wind out of my sails. But it is a really good game and I’m on the home stretch!
14/10/2017 at 12:09 Derpkovsky says:
I find it really funny that everyone seems to hate the story bits in Shadow of War, but that my brother loves and plays the game primarily for it’s story.
14/10/2017 at 12:10 MiniMatt says:
I’m reticent to mention this in case the only reason she’s still here is because you lot forgot to take her RPS Treehouse keys & security badge, but hadn’t Pip skipped off to edit that other PC gaming site?
I mean, I don’t want her to leave, so if someone’s surreptitiously leaving open a window for her to sneak back in every week that’s cool, I’ll keep schtum & it can be our little secret :)
14/10/2017 at 12:50 particlese says:
Assuming Pip’s not working double shifts, I think RPS must’ve been low on firings this weekend, had to make the tough call of who to keep, and went with the time honored criterion of “Who forgot to email Alice this week, hmm?”
14/10/2017 at 12:27 bob26 says:
A Hat in Time
It is fantastic! Best 3D platformer we’ve ever gotten by far, possibly the best of all time.
On that note why is this wildly popular and fantastic game getting literally 0 coverage on RPS? Considering the bottom-of-the-barrel plunkbat posting recently you clearly have some article quota to go around! :) Seriously though the omission is curious, as am I by extension.
Also I think Odallus Dark Call, been sat on my list for ages!
14/10/2017 at 12:45 Ghostwise says:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
Yer welcome.
14/10/2017 at 12:50 bob26 says:
Ah thanks, I somehow completely missed the announcement article last week. I read every day so am generally confident in such assertions :)
To be honest it still seems odd to me that was all we get for such a cracking game, when there are posts about people pretending to be lads when they play a half functional pointy shooty. But there are many things I don’t understand so we’ll leave it at that.
14/10/2017 at 13:00 bob26 says:
After having read the comments on that post I can now see why RPS is choosing not to post about the game.
I won’t re-ignite that fire other than to say that if we were to examine the thoughts and feelings of every minor VA contributor in every game then I think we might start running out of things to play.
14/10/2017 at 13:01 DEspresso says:
I reached the End of Act 9 in Path of Exile which means this could be the year I actually finish the story-campaign. This time I developed an unbeatable Strategy where I die in the first 5 seconds of any boss fight and watch my minions kill whatever goddess is the target.
Will need to hurry though before the season ends as the shared stash overflow is too much work to handle.
14/10/2017 at 13:38 mcdreamer says:
Street Fighter V. Would like to get back into Nier Automata and possibly start Zelda: BotW, but that requires picking up a Switch first ;)
14/10/2017 at 13:49 Kefren says:
I was going to try Abzu, but it turns out to have some DRM that wouldn’t let it run (Denuvo?) I asked Steam for a refund but they said no, because I’d bought it (as I did with 99% of my games) more than two weeks ago. The Steam page, not Enhanced Steam, flagged up the DRM. I am going to just buy games on GOG in future. They offer refunds at any point, as long as the game won’t work.
Instead I will play Narcosis on my Oculus Rift. I started it last night and was impressed by the visuals; it really brought back the deep-sea creepiness of SOMA. And if my friends come round we’ll probably play a mix of VR games.
14/10/2017 at 14:00 dracvs says:
I finished the witcher 3 finally!!
Man so amazing…
So I went out and I am trying to play things that do not think thinking, like the Journey in FIFA 18 (for instance).
ALso Outland or Tales of Berseria. Light the mood you know. being all this dark adn grim with the witcher for 120 hours. (sans the expansions of course)
14/10/2017 at 14:36 dogwaddle says:
Have you thought about picking up W3 DLC, both of them are fantastic little stories.
14/10/2017 at 14:17 FelipeCC says:
Friday? Up till 3am playing Fortnite BattleRoyale with the bois. Tons of fun.
Saturday? Sleep.
14/10/2017 at 14:18 wombat191 says:
Again ignoring the 12 games I have installed to play Fallout 4.. just clocked 2000 hours in it :D
14/10/2017 at 14:29 Unsheep says:
Ride 2, the motorcycle racing game. It’s great that after 60+ hours I still have lots of things to do in the game. One annoying feature though, is that all the bikes are set to understeer by default. Other than that, it’s an awesome game.
Wipeout Omega Collection on the PS4. I haven’t played a Wipeout game since the first one came out, but tried these updated ones at a friend’s place and was completely sold on it. It re-awakened an interest in old-school sci-fi racers, as I also bought Kinetica alongside it. I will probably install some MegaRace on my PC as well.
14/10/2017 at 14:35 dogwaddle says:
Can’t decide between playing Warhammer 2(which campaign?), Divinity OS 2, and Banner Saga 2.
14/10/2017 at 14:40 Daymare says:
Well, since I can’t beat Beppi the Clown or the Candy Princess in Cuphead … I’ve now made it through the last quarter of Hellblade. (Was great!)
So I just bought The Evil Within 2! I’m up for some more survival horror, ‘s been a while since RE7. While I didn’t finish TEW (the Keeper somehow stressed me out too much), I really enjoyed most of it, maybe I’ll get through this one.