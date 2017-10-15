The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for going to your first live football match in years. Ticket? Check. Prawn sandwiches? Check. Great writing about videogames from across the week? Check.
Has 2017 seen the second death of the immersive sim? Poor sales of Prey, Dishonored 2, Deus Ex Mankind Divided and Hitman suggest so, and Robert Yang writes about it very well while positing some ideas for third-wave immersive sims. (I also think all of the above games had real marketing problems and failed to effectively communicate what fantasy they were selling.)
However, I still can’t shake the feeling that these games (as well-crafted as they are) all basically seem like the same kinds of games that I’ve been playing forever, and they never really manage to profoundly surprise me or make an impact on me. Today, I believe the immersive sim genre’s problem is not a level design problem or content problem — it is a game design problem about how it conceptualizes its game systems.
The past week has all been about loot boxes, thanks to their appearance in Shadow of War, Battlefront 2 and others. Are loot boxes gambling? Well, yes – but the answer is more complicated when you’re looking at the law and regulation. Vic Hood spoke to psychologists and the Gambling Commission in search of a more detailed answer.
Currently, the Gambling Commission does not class loot boxes as gambling because, in its view, the items obtained from them cannot be exchanged for real-life money. This is an odd position, considering the vast number of third-party sites that let you trade in-game items or currency for real-money. Paragraph 3.17 of the position paper states: “Where there are readily accessible opportunities to cash in or exchange those awarded in-game items for money or money’s worth those elements of the game are likely to be considered licensable gambling activities.”
Meanwhile Kat Bailey at US Gamer points out that no matter the backlash, people enjoy opening loot boxes too much for the industry to stop the practice now.
Having seen the rise of this subculture up close over the past few years in the Madden and FIFA communities, I’m left with the lingering feeling that there’s no going back now. Loot boxes, CCG packs, and general randomized gacha mechanics are going to continue to proliferate as big-budget developers chase the almighty dollar. And for as much as we complain, we’re still going to see video after video of people opening boxes with exclamations of “sick pull, bro!”
Plunkbat is a tight multiplayer game with no explicit narrative, but that hasn’t stopped people roleplaying within it. Merrit K at Waypoint spoke to people about who they imagine their character to be when they play. Alice linked this earlier in the week, but in case you missed it:
Another player, FJ, also sees his character as a prisoner—albeit a political one imprisoned for anti-governmental action—forced to fight for his freedom. Like Yenien, his character developed out of his nonconfrontational behavior in the game. As FJ prefers to play cautiously and avoid unnecessary interactions, his unnamed prisoner character prefers not to kill. “If non-lethal options were available,” FJ says, “he would use them and in team matches he’s left people bleeding out instead of finishing them off, sensing that they, too, would rather be anywhere else.”
The Orange Box – Portal, Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life 2: Episode 2 – turned ten years old this past week. Why not reminisce by revisiting the complete Go Team! in which Kieron, Jim, Alec and John wrote articles about each of TF2’s nine classes. Any time people complain when a new game comes out and we’re all excitedly writing about it, I think of Go Team. What’s the point of RPS if not to write passionately and indulgently about the games we truly love?
I am Heavy Weapons Guy. And I’m in a bit of a bind. You see, there’s already no way I’m ever going to want to play as any other class. When I glance at the list of players on my side from now on, I worry I’m going to have the same sort of mentality I do if I pass a clipboard-wielding guy wearing a charity bib and a hopeful expression when I’m in a hurry. I have total sympathy, but I won’t break my stride because I’ve got other business. Same when I look at my team’s Class roster. Boy, these guys could really use a Medic. Someone should probably be Scout if we want to successfully grab the enemy briefcase.
I’m not going to be the Medic. I’m not going to be the Scout. I’m going to be Heavy Weapons Guy. I don’t have time to stop and help other people, because I’m in something of a hurry. A hurry to kill.
Joe Donnelly at PC Gamer spoke to Steve Gaynor about Tacoma’s critical and commercial reception and the “changing state of indie games”. I love listening to and reading Steve Gaynor talk. (Tacoma was also badly marketed.)
If you look at the total number of games released on Steam or whatever, it’s gone up an enormous amount but I think also the number of good games that you might actually want to play has gone up a lot as well! I think that “market saturation” is certainly a bit extreme, but I also feel like we are at that point where for any given person who’s paying very much attention, there’s too much to play, so how do you become one of the things that people actually might believe in and put their valuable time into? The equation is, I think, way different.
Wesley Yin-Poole at Eurogamer spoke to Jon Hare, creator of Sensible Soccer, about the development of his next football game Sociable Soccer. It failed its Kickstarted two years ago but Hare has self-funded it (more or less) and it enters early access next week.
Hare, who owns and runs Tower Studios (“essentially a small publishing, licensing and game design company”), is working with Finnish developer Combo Breaker on Sociable Soccer. It’s Tower Studios, though, that’s fronting up the cash. “I’ve always had this as my company to fall back on,” he says. Eight months ago Hare took a shareholding in Combo Breaker and became part of the company. Clearly, he sees potential in the “Sociable” brand, which he says could be applied to any sport.
Music this week is The Go! Team’s debut album, from which our old Team Fortress 2 character profiles drew their name. God, they still sound amazing. Bottle Rocket is still my favourite song from Thunder, Lightning, Strike, so start there. I saw them live two or three times and the sound system could never cope with the cacophony, but shouting “DO IT, DO IT, ALRIGHT” with a crowd of friends and strangers was worthwhile experience.
15/10/2017 at 11:58 LearningToSmile says:
The whole “are lootboxes gambling” debacle just strikes me as extremely hypocritical for the most part.
With few exceptions, the vast majority of people who now suddenly care about the issue don’t do it out of goodness of their hearts or concern for the emotionally vulnerable individuals that lootboxes are preying on – they do it because they’re upset the game publishers are now asking money for things that they’re used to getting for free. And that’s a perfectly fine thing to be upset about! But please, do not try to pretend you’re up in arms about the practice because it’s targeting vulnerable people or children.
Unless you were already protesting MtG booster packs(which, by the way, are a WAY more direct example of gambling than any single-player game with lootboxes could possibly be), or Kinder Surprise toys, I’m going to have a hard time finding the outrage genuine.
Not that having the discussion about lootboxes isn’t worth it, but still.
And of course, there’s one thing that a lot of people leave out of the picture – if lootboxes get banned, it’s not like game publishers will suddenly stop trying to push unethical or annoying monetization schemes. Now that lootboxes in full priced, singleplayer titles are proven to be palatable to gamers, the logical next step is going to be paying for speeding up the grind/progression like a lot of mobile games do already. And you can’t fight that by pretending it’s gambling.
15/10/2017 at 13:17 PseudoKnight says:
There’s a lot of reasons to dislike loot boxes. While it’s frustrating to see the weakest arguments brought up front and center sometimes, that doesn’t negate anything. I’ve been vocally against loot boxes before they were even called that. That’s in part because I’ve been against their predecessors and other similar designs. To name a few things that might resonate: artificial rewards, unnecessary progression systems, in-game stores, difficulty cliff, free-to-play (pay to finish), centralized servers, abandonware, procedural social engineering, reversed value perception (cheap game, expensive textures), games as services (businesses), “whales” (that 0.5% that are true “customers”), preying on the vulnerable (eg. gambling addiction, children naivete), pushing the line every year and normalizing it. Not all of those things are directly related to loot boxes, but are part of a larger trend that’s infecting more and more game genres. (even in old games that once existed as just games, rather than glorified store fronts) I just want creators to respect their players and respect their own work, but the only way for that to happen is for players and reviewers to more consistently say “this is too far”, “this is gross manipulation”, and “this makes the game worse”. There’s some amazing games out there that are irrevocably broken by these systems, but far too often people will excuse it because of the core game. This just allows more of this to spread and get worse. Loot boxes should absolutely affect game reviews because they absolutely change the game design, and almost entirely for the worst. You don’t need to buy to have fun? Your game is still affected.
15/10/2017 at 13:30 shocked says:
But why isn’t it “allowed” to be concerned about something for several reasons? I think the idea that loot boxes can be addictive to some people and especially minors is quite valid. Most modern societies recognize the same mechanism as gambling and usually we try to protect children from that. So why should people not be allowed to express their concerns about this in parallel to other problems that relate to loot boxes like “greedy publishers” or “artificial grindy gameplay”.
Whataboutism doesn’t change that the concerns people have are genuine. And even if they weren’t genuine (whatever that means), wouldn’t they still address a valid concern?
Again, why not first deal with loot boxes and then look at what greedy ideas publishers come up with?
15/10/2017 at 14:07 upupup says:
This attitude that only the purest of pure have the right to be outraged is far more harmful than others doing the right thing for less than pure reasons, especially since your last paragraph shows that it leads to nothing but inaction and submission. I don’t care if people are only now getting involved in standing up to these practices because it affects a game that they care about, because no-one comes preprogrammed with all the knowledge on why something is bad and in need of being addressed. If change within the industry is to be achieved then as many people as possible need to speak out against this, not a few early adopters with all the best opinions.
Because yes, this is gambling and that should not be glossed over or played down as a minor part of the game. Calling it this is no exaggeration and making it stick has consequences that are being pushed for. That this will not be easy and that companies will keep pushing for schemes like this isn’t being ignored, but utterly obvious and being taken into account from the start, except what is also known is that companies aren’t untouchable and that pushing back helps. Things can get better just as they can also get worse, but giving up is certain not to help at all.
15/10/2017 at 14:30 Kollega says:
I wonder what it says about me, then, that I never paid for any loot boxes or booster packs for any game, bought virtual currency exactly once (in a free-to-play game that I liked for its at-the-time fair mechanics, and where a gesture of “thanks, devs!” seemed appropriate at-the-time). Not to mention I was immediately offended by gamble-crates in Team Fortress 2 as soon as they appeared, since I immediately saw them as gambling preying on the people who gamble with real money for a cheap surge of positive emotions on hopefully getting something good – because their life is awful, or because they don’t know any better.
Am I, of all people, allowed to complain? Because I complained even back when barely anyone else did.
15/10/2017 at 14:40 BooleanBob says:
In what universe is getting to be the smug arbiter of who holds the moral highground anywhere near as important as preventing these practices from ruining future games?
15/10/2017 at 12:28 Wednesday says:
I’m with Yang on this one.
Dishonored 2 was beautiful, clever, marvellous, but mechanically far too similar to Dishonored 1, which itself was just a bit too close to Deus Ex. Far too long staring at loading screens, reloading, shattering my own immersion even though I really, really didn’t want to. MGS V had a much better, reactive approach, and Invisible Inc was much more forward looking, in terms of stealth, at least.
These games need a serious rethink.
15/10/2017 at 12:33 Rao Dao Zao says:
I’m not sure about the immersive sim chat. Maybe I’m an outlier, but I have explicitly not bought Prey, Mankind Divided or Dishonored 2 purely because of content — the lore and the settings just don’t entice me.
Human Revolution was a good game but narratively extremely questionable so I’m not really fussed about a sequel even if it might be a better game. Dishonored 1 I enjoyed but again the plot didn’t do all that much for me. Prey… well, the monsters are black blobs (or at least that’s what marketing had me believe, they may well be much more interesting in situ). Should I have bought these games regardless because I want the gameplay style to thrive, even though the narratives don’t do it for me? Hrmmm.
I have to admit that a lot of my love for the original Deus Ex is as much in the story as in the rest of it, so yeah, I probably am the crazy one.
15/10/2017 at 13:17 Addie says:
I did buy all three of them, because I love a ‘451’-style game – the lore and setting in all three cases was of no interest to me. They all suffer from being quite uninspired, but I’d heartily recommend Dishonored 2 on sale, Prey if it’s very on sale (quit when it starts to bore you), and giving DX:HR a wide berth.
Spoliers ahead, I suppose.
Prey is fantastic in its first third, still fairly solid for the second, and then absolutely terrible for its final third – the balance goes to hell, and rather than having new bits of the ship to explore, you just end up sprinting between objectives and ignoring the enemies, who can hardly hurt you any more. The aliens are black blobs throughout, and you’ll have seen most of the variation by halfway. Making a game which is a huge tribute to System Shock 2 need not copy having a dreadful ending too.
I really enjoyed DX:HR and bought DX:MD on the strength of that. Which was a mistake; it has completely disappeared up its own arse. A bit like Fallout 4 has completely poisoned the well on that series too, any future sequels to this will have to get some absolutely phenomenal reviews to interest me at all, and even then, I’ll probably wait till they’re cheap.
Dishonored 2, for me, is just as good as the original; looks better, but plays almost exactly the same, which if that’s what you want is fantastic. Consider it a mission-pack sequel.
15/10/2017 at 12:54 Exclamation_at_One says:
I’m still disappointed I was never able to play Dishonored 1 or 2. Certain first person games make me, physically, sick. Especially when they do not offer a way to adjust the POV angle. I’ve generally always preferred 3rd Person POV games anyways. Not only because they don’t make me ill but the content typically seems better. You can do more mechanically within a 3rd Person game. Even comparing games that are somewhat comparable – First Person Shooters – I’ve always felt the SOCOM and Battlefield titles were much better than COD.
I never liked loot boxes. Not ones you paid for directly and not even ones you gained through skill – if they randomized items could you give you an edge in the game other players don’t have. If it’s just skins and other do dads that don’t effect the game, so be it. However, I will say that if you are getting the loot boxes through skill progression or in game currency then that is not gambling at all. Gambling is about luck. Sure you are getting lucky by getting a “sick pull, bro”, but if that loot box itself was gotten through skill (or any form of grinding) then it’s not gambling.
15/10/2017 at 13:14 Ganvai says:
I am really sad about the death of Deus Ex. I liked Human Revolution and I was stunned how good they transported the feel of Racism in Mankind Divided.
Still, it’s true, the gameplay was very similar and especially Prey looked a lot like a DE:MD clone combined with some of the most boring monster designs ever. Dishonered was very different from the look and feel, but still the gameplay was very similar.
Also, everyone seems to already have forgotten Thief 4 that was also very much the same (but with the most anoying loading times ever for to small level areas).
It’s kinda impressive how Eidos Montreal and Bethesda managed to kill a genre by copying themselfs.
Still, especially for DE:MD I think it is more about the awefull idea of including microtransactions, spending to much energy on a multiplayer no one ever wanted and the bad marketing in the first place.
15/10/2017 at 13:28 Addie says:
Heavens, had forgotten about that one. A classic series that I’d always adored, with a new installment which fouls up the mechanics, introduces a completely shallow darker-and-edgier theme which no-one asked for, has an entire cast of universally dislikeable characters, and whose writers thought that ‘plot’ was how you stumble from one head-banger to another. Difference being, the second Thief game is the best one, the second Deus Ex less so.
15/10/2017 at 13:32 LTK says:
Of course people like opening loot boxes when the developers are shamelessly exploiting reinforcement learning principles with them. ‘Skinner box gameplay’ is a term almost never used appropriately but that’s exactly what this is.
There was another Sunday Papers article about loot boxes in Overwatch that had the developers going “so we have the items explode out of the box with different coloured trails to build suspense, and time the reveal just right for maximum excitement” and I’m like jesus christ, are you making a game or a slot machine?
There’s nothing that makes me resent a game more than blatant attempts at evoking a dopaminergic response. It’s the cheapest trick in the book to get people invested in a game. I had hoped that the casino mentality of building addiction in your players to wring them for every penny had been confined to mobile free-to-play games but apparently the money is just too good to pass up.
15/10/2017 at 14:12 upupup says:
It’s repulsive. They’re taking their cues from slot and pachinko machines, which have refined these mechanics down to a science. There’s absolutely no way that they’re ignorant of what they’re doing.
15/10/2017 at 13:54 onodera says:
I kinda bounced off against almost every closed world immersive sim in the roster: Bioshocks and Dishonoreds I’ve tried but abandoned, Prey and Hitman just didn’t interest me enough. Only DX:HR and MD did I find playable, treating them mostly as stealth games. Dishonored 1 was kinda anti-stealth, giving you lots of toys but making most of them useless if you wanted to see the good ending.
On the other hand, I finished both Bethesda’s Fallouts, Skyrim and Far Cries 3+, despite finding them not special at all. I think it’s the ability to faff around and complete the game in only a rough sequence of events that was important.
15/10/2017 at 14:19 Laurentius says:
So immersive sims as far as for me it boild down that games like Dishonored is ultimately about killing, even if you are stealthing it is because you don’t want to kill or be killed. For me it is a very draining experience. Give me playgrounds worlds like Dishonored or Prey but with Portal vibe, where I traverse space and beat obstacles in clever way with a lot of tools at my disposal but without shooting and knifing people and being knifed in return.
15/10/2017 at 14:21 goon buggy says:
What did those first four games have in common. Denuvo in a single player game.
Just feel like that should be mentioned. It turned me off 3 of them.
I remember my 100 crate TF2 opening. Bupkis. A couple of strange rocket and gls. Was sick of dealing with people getting rid of the junk.
But the 3 strange Kritz I upboxed kinda made up for it.