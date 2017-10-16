See what you’ll see at sea in Battlefield 1’s Turning Tides

Battlefield 1 [official site] is off to sea sea sea in its next expansion, Turning Tides, so come see what you will see see see. EA today blasted more details on the DLC, explaining about flying airships over the Gallipoli peninsula, cruising the waves of Heligoland Bight in a new destroyer, and shooting guns whose names have a lot of letters and numbers. It’s still weird to me that Turning Tides is split into two releases — most of it coming in December, then the rest in January 2018 — but better two parts than a delay for the lot I suppose.
So! December will bring two new maps set around the Gallipoli peninsula of the Ottoman Empire (it’s in Turkey now). Cape Helles will fight over the beaches by land, sea, and air, while the Achi Babi map will bring a scrap to control a hill.
Also coming in this lump are new weapons (the M1917 Trench Carbine, Maschinenpistole M1912/P.16, Farquhar-Hill, M1917 MG, Carcano M91 Carbine, Type 38 Arisaka, Naval Cutlass, and Grappling Hook), the new ‘Infiltrator’ Elite class, the four-seater L-Class Destroyer, the four-person C-Class Airship, ane new specialisations, Service Assignments, unlocks, and a new mode. Based on Conquest mode, Conquest Assault “sees attackers and defenders fight over key areas, exclusively controlled by the defending team as the match starts,” EA explain.
Moving into 2018, the Heligoland Bight will bring a big sea battle for control of the German bay, the Zeebrugge map will scrap over the Belgian port, and Royal Marines will join the scrap.
All this will come as part of the DLC season pass, and Turning Tides will be sold separately too. Though because EA are petty, people buying DLC separately get it two weeks later.
How’s the war treating y’all, gang?
16/10/2017 at 20:06 dontnormally says:
Does this game have microtransactions / loot boxes? Does it have “boosts”, without which a new player that’s low on gaming time would never be able to stand toe-to-toe with the average player?
I would like to get into this game but am wondering about the above…
16/10/2017 at 20:55 Gorncaptain says:
It has loot boxes, but the only item in them that effects gameplay are small XP boosters which are fairly rare and last around an hour or so. Everything else is purely cosmetic skins for your guns and vehicles.
The game is fairly well balanced, and there isn’t much if any of a power discrepancy between the stock guns new players get and the unlockable guns you have to spend hours and hours grinding levels for.
It’s definitely one of the better multiplayer shooters in that regard.
16/10/2017 at 21:18 Grizzly says:
Additionally, the game’s unlock progression is entirely open ended: You get an amount of currency to unlock whatever piece of kit you fancy each time you level up, and you level up rather quickly.
16/10/2017 at 21:17 Yasha says:
These were my primary concerns as well. I actually just ended up buying the game last Friday. There’s a 10hr trial on Origin you can burn through if you’re wondering whether or not you want to pony up the costs for the full game.
In my experience, I’ve found that the loot crates are harmlessly obnoxious. The XP boosts are nice, but last only an hour and hardly provide an unfair advantage.
I’ve shied away from EA games for quite some time because of their DLC and microtransaction policies; BF3 and 4 were unplayable without all of the map packs, and users had to buy a season pass plus the hefty price of the main game in order to get a decent experience. However, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with BF1 – it’s easily the best battlefield since bad company 2. If you’re interested then definitely give the trial a shot, you (most likely) won’t regret it.
I’d recommend you buy the revolution edition, as it includes the base game + the season pass for $60 USD. So, essentially you are paying full price for the full game.
16/10/2017 at 21:10 Grizzly says:
Belgium! It’ll go to Belgium! I quite like this possibility.
16/10/2017 at 21:24 Grizzly says:
Oh, as an addendum: We do have an RPS platoon for Battlefield 1, which is simply tagged “RPS”. If you sign up for it you get a neat emblem celebrating Horace.
16/10/2017 at 23:55 renner says:
The biggest problem I’ve found with these paid DLC maps–which have actually been pretty great– is that no one is playing them. It is *so hard* to find good servers where you actually get to experience the thing you’ve paid for.