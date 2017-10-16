Petroglyph’s RTS Forged Battalion is full of custom units

Petroglyph Games up to arcadey real-time strategy antics again, today announcing Forged Battalion [official site]. The upcoming RTS will let players heavily customise their units, kitting them out with different weapons and bits to fill different roles and counter enemies. Will you kit that power armour infantry with machine guns, or acid jets, acid grenades, rockets, sonic pulses, a plasma rifle… and so on and so forth with tanks, helicopters, buggies, and all that. It’s nice and colourful too, as you can see in this here announcement trailer:
Publishers Team 17 explained the customisation-heavy idea in today’s announcement:
“Create, customise, and develop the blueprints of your emerging faction to create ever-evolving factories and units. Using resources gained from each battle, you will unlock new options through the metagame tech tree allowing you to choose the archetype, and an array of armours, locomotors, weapons, and special abilities such as stealth and regeneration that will make your faction one of a kind. As more technology is unlocked, your designs become more advanced. Ultimately, you will have access to the most powerful options, including an array of deadly superweapons to launch against your foes.”
Along with a singleplayer campaign, it’ll pack several competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes.
Petroglyph, I’ll remind you, were founded by folks formerly of Command & Conquer mob Westwood Studios. Their games include Star Wars: Empire at War, Grey Goo, and Universe at War: Earth Assault.
Forged Battalion will be coming to Steam Early Access in “early 2018” then launch in full after six or so months.
16/10/2017 at 18:28 KDR_11k says:
I gotta say there’s something about the feel of Petroglyph games that I don’t like, everything feels like you’re shooting at solid rock.
16/10/2017 at 18:36 wombat191 says:
Looks a little too cartoony for my tastes
16/10/2017 at 19:00 Darloth says:
Who here remembers Warzone 2100?
It’s still going, though I’m not sure what it’s like nowadays. Similar, probably.
16/10/2017 at 19:04 Rich says:
Ah, beat me to it! I never had the full game, but I played the hell out of the two levels you got in the demo.
16/10/2017 at 21:01 KDR_11k says:
Man, unit assembling RTSes used to be a dime a dozen… Earth 2150/2160, Robo Rumble, Colony Wars, Tanktics, …
Now the most recent one seems to be Carrier Command Gaea Mission…
I guess if you take this game and Grey Goo and stirred really hard you’d get Earth 2160.
16/10/2017 at 19:08 killerpony says:
Warzone 2100 has an open source version going now:
link to wz2100.net
Still awesome, even all these years later :) I boot it up every now and then to remind myself of it’s awesomeness.
16/10/2017 at 22:44 h78 says:
While it is based on an 11 year old game, I would recommend Thrawn’s Revenge: Imperial Civil War mod for Empire at War. Reasonably modern looking graphics and a much better Ai than the original.
Petroglyph do seem to do interesting re-treads of old formulas….