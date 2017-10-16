Petroglyph’s RTS Forged Battalion is full of custom units

Petroglyph Games up to arcadey real-time strategy antics again, today announcing Forged Battalion [official site]. The upcoming RTS will let players heavily customise their units, kitting them out with different weapons and bits to fill different roles and counter enemies. Will you kit that power armour infantry with machine guns, or acid jets, acid grenades, rockets, sonic pulses, a plasma rifle… and so on and so forth with tanks, helicopters, buggies, and all that. It’s nice and colourful too, as you can see in this here announcement trailer:

Publishers Team 17 explained the customisation-heavy idea in today’s announcement:

“Create, customise, and develop the blueprints of your emerging faction to create ever-evolving factories and units. Using resources gained from each battle, you will unlock new options through the metagame tech tree allowing you to choose the archetype, and an array of armours, locomotors, weapons, and special abilities such as stealth and regeneration that will make your faction one of a kind. As more technology is unlocked, your designs become more advanced. Ultimately, you will have access to the most powerful options, including an array of deadly superweapons to launch against your foes.”

Along with a singleplayer campaign, it’ll pack several competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes.

Petroglyph, I’ll remind you, were founded by folks formerly of Command & Conquer mob Westwood Studios. Their games include Star Wars: Empire at War, Grey Goo, and Universe at War: Earth Assault.

Forged Battalion will be coming to Steam Early Access in “early 2018” then launch in full after six or so months.