Have you played… Next Car Game: Wreckfest?

There was a time, before even rudimentary physics, when a football in a football game felt like it was glued to the feet of your players. Next Car Game: Wreckfest makes every other driving game feel as if the cars are stapled to the road.
Sure, as the name suggests, this is a racing game as concerned with what happens when you fail as with the successful execution of a slick driving line. Cars fall apart, metal rending and tearing, glass smashing, wheels which form track sidings break loose and are scattered, and the muddy track itself churns into new shapes.
But each of these only serves to highlight the physical movement of the cars themselves. The way the backend careens around corners, the way the body rocks on the suspension; everything about it communicates the idea that you’re controlling, just barely, a heavy object at great speed. It’s exhilarating.
16/10/2017 at 15:36 Drib says:
I enjoyed this game but found it kinda limited. There just wasn’t much to do other than drive around in circles.
I mean it’s a driving game, I don’t know what I expected. Still though.
16/10/2017 at 15:43 Sp4rkR4t says:
Are they ever going to finish it?
16/10/2017 at 16:01 xvre says:
Uhmmm… You’re retrospecting a game that is still in early access?
16/10/2017 at 17:34 Phinor says:
Says something about how long this game has been in early access. Approaching four years. For a car game. To be fair, it is the next car game but still..
16/10/2017 at 16:10 skyturnedred says:
I would recommend Flatout: Ultimate Carnage over this. At least its finished.
16/10/2017 at 16:18 Henke says:
Yes, I’ve played… *checks Steam* 12 hours of this! Good fun to drop into a multiplayer race now and then.
16/10/2017 at 16:54 Gothnak says:
I was waiting for this to be finished as i loved all the others… Looking at the reviews on Steam i’ll be waiting a long time.
16/10/2017 at 17:27 brulleks says:
I’ve played 130 hours over the past two years, and enjoyed it muchly for the most part, despite many changes and disagreements over whether it should be more sim than arcade. Thankfully the last few updates have taken it in a good direction for me (i.e. more about fun than realism).
With the recent 4 months silence (after promises of monthly updates), can only hope that the long-awaited career mode will soon be announced. I’m looking forward to something more substantial than single races, although being able to race against 23 opponents over a stupid amount of laps has been more than enough for me so far.
Frankly, despite the unfinished state, it’s been far more entertaining than most other finished racers that have come out in the last few years.
16/10/2017 at 18:19 poliovaccine says:
Is there some special reason they wanted a title that rhymes with breakfast?