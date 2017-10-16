Humble’s Female Protagonist sale ends today

In case you missed it last week, Humble has been hosting a sale specifically to celebrate games that feature female protagonists. They’re slyly calling it the Female Protagonist Sale. There’s up to 80% off some proper gems here, but today is your last chance to take a look as the sale is set to end at 6pm (BST) tonight.

For those of you who are curious, the batch of games up for grabs includes indie mystery Her Story for £1.24 / $1.49, spaceship explorer Tacoma for £11.99 / $15.99, frantic action game Bayonetta for £11.24 / $14.99, timey-wimey choose your own adventure Life is Strange’s first season, and a bunch of others.

Her Story was named one of the best games of 2015 by this very site. To throw my hat into the ring, I cannot recommend the game enough – it’s part murder mystery, part police procedural put together with some fantastic writing and acting performances to match.

In addition to that, if you’re into your horror games, Alien: Isolation is an absolute treat and considering the game on its own is currently £29.99 on Steam, getting the game along with all its DLC for £7 ain’t half bad. The nearly impossible to type VA-11 Hall-A is a wonderful breath of fresh air for a narrative-driven indie game, too. Anyway, here are some highlights from the sale before it goes away:

Bayonetta for £11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99

Tacoma for £11.99 / $15.99 / €15.99

Haydee for £5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49

Alien Isolation: The Collection for £6.99 / $9.99 / €9.19

Life is Strange Complete Season for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99

Her Story for £1.24 / $1.49 / €1.49

SteamWorld Heist for £3.73 / $5.09 / €5.09

Crypt of the NecroDancer for £2.19 / $2.99 / €2.99

Gone Home for £2.29 / $2.99 / €2.59

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action for £7.69 / $10.04 / €8.70

In case you missed it at the end of last week, Humble Bundle were bought by media giant IGN. Strange times.