Humble’s Female Protagonist sale ends today

In case you missed it last week, Humble has been hosting a sale specifically to celebrate games that feature female protagonists. They’re slyly calling it the Female Protagonist Sale. There’s up to 80% off some proper gems here, but today is your last chance to take a look as the sale is set to end at 6pm (BST) tonight.
For those of you who are curious, the batch of games up for grabs includes indie mystery Her Story for £1.24 / $1.49, spaceship explorer Tacoma for £11.99 / $15.99, frantic action game Bayonetta for £11.24 / $14.99, timey-wimey choose your own adventure Life is Strange’s first season, and a bunch of others.
Her Story was named one of the best games of 2015 by this very site. To throw my hat into the ring, I cannot recommend the game enough – it’s part murder mystery, part police procedural put together with some fantastic writing and acting performances to match.
In addition to that, if you’re into your horror games, Alien: Isolation is an absolute treat and considering the game on its own is currently £29.99 on Steam, getting the game along with all its DLC for £7 ain’t half bad. The nearly impossible to type VA-11 Hall-A is a wonderful breath of fresh air for a narrative-driven indie game, too. Anyway, here are some highlights from the sale before it goes away:
Bayonetta for £11.24 / $14.99 / €14.99
Tacoma for £11.99 / $15.99 / €15.99
Haydee for £5.49 / $7.49 / €7.49
Alien Isolation: The Collection for £6.99 / $9.99 / €9.19
Life is Strange Complete Season for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99
Her Story for £1.24 / $1.49 / €1.49
SteamWorld Heist for £3.73 / $5.09 / €5.09
Crypt of the NecroDancer for £2.19 / $2.99 / €2.99
Gone Home for £2.29 / $2.99 / €2.59
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action for £7.69 / $10.04 / €8.70
In case you missed it at the end of last week, Humble Bundle were bought by media giant IGN. Strange times.
16/10/2017 at 14:02 Pich says:
ah yes Haydee. my favorite female protagonist.
16/10/2017 at 14:37 indigozeal says:
Yeah, that’s an amazing illustration of the difference between the letter and the spirit of the sale theme.
16/10/2017 at 14:56 and its man says:
I’m getting tired of this. I sometimes think this kind of comment is just the prudish version of the usual saucy joke.
I don’t mind videogames being a soil for sexual fantasies.
Let Haydee be. Or better, try it. You may discover it is also a very good puzzle-platformer. That’s the part people are not joking about in their reviews.
16/10/2017 at 15:47 Pich says:
fam relax, i was joking. i know that it’s a decent game, but it’s pretty weird to see it in this kind of sale.
16/10/2017 at 14:10 DingDongDaddio says:
Wouldn’t the girl from Her Story be the antagonist?
Or if she is the good guy, does that make the cop/player the villain?
16/10/2017 at 14:17 Ghostiet says:
you don’t play as a cop in Her Story, its protagonist is female. tbh, it’s almost a spoiler.
16/10/2017 at 14:29 demicanadian says:
I’m not 100% sure it’s actually said you’re a daughter in Her story. IIRC it only says something about your mother, not about your own gender (not much of a spoiler here, as it’s the opening sentence).
I’m completely sure that they meant woman from the videos, not you, when they chose Her Story for the bundle. Regardless the fact she can’t be described as a strong woman.
16/10/2017 at 15:17 Rwlyra says:
The achievement for completing the game reveals the protagonist name, so it’s kinda canon.
16/10/2017 at 14:18 vast_anusse103 says:
Stunningly sexist.
16/10/2017 at 14:54 Drib says:
Boo I already own most of these. This is a recurring issue with Humble bundles.