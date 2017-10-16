Loot box questions brought up in UK parliament

“Loot” used to be such a nice word. It brought to mind coffers piled with doubloons. Today it is often followed by the word “crate” and an expression of disgust. After recent controversies over the inclusion of loot boxes in games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Star Wars: Battlefront 2, the issue of this psychologically iffy practice has been brought up in the UK parliament in the form of two written questions submitted by a Cambridge MP. In short, they ask the government: what do you plan to do about “in-game gambling”?
The questions were submitted by Labour MP Daniel Zeichner and are both directed at the minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. They’re written in Parliamentese but essentially the first asks “wot you gon’ do about it m8”? and the second asks “why don’t we do what the Isle of Man does, innit?”
“To ask the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, what steps she plans to take to help protect vulnerable adults and children from illegal gambling, in-game gambling and loot boxes within computer games.”
“To ask the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, what assessment the Government has made of the effectiveness of the Isle of Man’s enhanced protections against illegal and in-game gambling and loot boxes; and what discussions she has had with Cabinet colleagues on adopting such protections in the UK.”
They were submitted on Friday and probably won’t see a response for a while. Reddit user Artfunkel says they helped the MP compose the questions and says that, while they expect a typical “non-committal” response, it is important to “start the conversation”. The Redditor also explains that: “The Isle of Man is a British territory which explicitly defines in-game items as money’s worth in its gambling law. It’s currently the only place in the world that does so.”
I’m not sure exactly what those laws entail and am deffo not qualified to say whether the Isle of Man’s laws are sensible or practical in this case. You’ll have to ask your mate, Derek The Solicitor, or wait to see what the government says.
The Loot Box Question is likely to be brought up again in the political sphere, as a recent petition to get the topic raised in parliament has also just passed
the necessary 100,000 10,000 signatures, which means it’ll get a “response”, whatever that means.
As far as I can see, the increasingly noisy furor about loot crates could go in many directions. Here are some possibilities:
- The UK government immediately panics and outlaws Overwatch, but no other game
- The Scottish parliament sneakily adapts their own laws to force devs to publish the odds of crates, a la China
- Absolutely nothing changes for 6+ years, then, in the year 2024, the human race is slowly hunted to extinction by an all-consuming loot box powered by a neural net. When the last person is dead, it decides to open its own head, recoiling in horror as the whole of humanity leaps out, some gold, some purple, whereupon they begin to spread across the planet once again, like a terrible, unstoppable virus
If you want an actual overview of the law, with facts and everything, our pals at Eurogamer have a big article covering the question: Are loot boxes gambling?
As for “loot”, perhaps we can use a new word. “Booty”? “Treasure”? How about: “plunderage”?
16/10/2017 at 13:22 Gothnak says:
This is basically taken from the CCG industry. Does that mean if it gets banned in online games, that physical Pokemon & MTG will have the same treatment?
16/10/2017 at 13:26 Rack says:
That’d be amazing. I’d love to see them forced to introduce flat rarity. Though the upshot might well be they simply stop selling it in the UK.
16/10/2017 at 13:37 Gothnak says:
Well, it wouldn’t be flat rarity, it’d be just like LCGs, you buy a box and it has certain cards. I guess drafting would be done from cubes rather than random packs. I’m doing a draft tonight, it’s the only way i play, constructed is far too expensive.
It would make Panini Sticker albums rather boring to finish. ‘I’ll just buy each team’s sticker pack, and… i’m done.’
16/10/2017 at 14:05 Lacero says:
Most of these boxes have no rarity published at all, in dota2 you get “rare” and “very rare”.
Forcing the publishing of the actual odds like China does* is needed and similar enough to fixed odds betting terminals that it has a chance of passing.
If anything not brexit can get any parliamentary time in the UK today.
*technically they don’t as the publishers found a loophole in China, but it must be due another crack down soon.
16/10/2017 at 13:29 napoleonic says:
Sticking an age gate on MtG would be a good idea actually.
16/10/2017 at 14:06 Gothnak says:
From what i’ve seen MTG is pretty gated already at low teens. Pokemon, Yugioh and Match Attax start very young.
16/10/2017 at 13:31 Minsc_N_Boo says:
Nothing will change. Blizzard are giving bribes to our MP’s in the form of in game currency.
16/10/2017 at 13:52 Herring says:
That explains the Boris Johnson Roadhog skin.
16/10/2017 at 13:42 Pich says:
for CCG you have the option of buying single cards from secondary market. while in the Lootbox games i think only TF2 let’s you do that.
16/10/2017 at 13:48 Gothnak says:
Fundamentally you are still gambling though, the post-opening is immaterial.
I buy a lottery ticket for £2, i win nothing or up to £1million+.
I buy a pack of Ixalan for £3, i get a rare worth 25p up to a foil invocation (or whatever they are called) worth £50.
Whether i keep or sell or trade or whatever, i have just gambled.
16/10/2017 at 13:44 Canazza says:
I can see two differences off the bat between MTG and In-game Loot boxes
1) In MTG you can trade with people, most loot-box games don’t allow trading (CS:Go does, but that’s the only one that does off the top of my head), and MTG has actual real-world money associated with cards whereas lootboxes don’t.
2) The physical act of having to get off your arse and go out and buy packs, or having to wait for real-life delivery of these items in MTG is different from the instant gratification that Lootboxes have.
On the one hand, MTG packs *are* gambling because you might get an ultra-rare, or an in-meta card, that is worth hundreds of pounds, wheras Lootbox contents are generally worthless. And on the other hand, the instant gratification of Loot boxes preys on the vulnerable who are easilly addicted.
16/10/2017 at 13:54 Gothnak says:
There are differences with what you can do with the item you get from the gambling, but they are both gambling. The fact that when you buy a lottery ticket, you ‘get’ the £1million afterwards rather than a £1million worth of content doesn’t make it less gambling.
Also, you can buy a lottery ticket online from the comfort of your bedroom. You can play MTGO or Pokemon Online, i guess you don’t like them compared to the physical versions?
All i’m saying is that if you are anti-loot boxes (which is a fine stance to take btw) you have to be anti all CCGs, Sticker Albums, Match Attax, Random Lego figures, Frozen Cards etc.
16/10/2017 at 14:49 Canazza says:
First, you can’t compare lootboxes and CCGs to The National Lottery. There’s a clear difference in the size of the prize, and the Lottery is already heavilly regulated as a result.
Secondly, you don’t have to be ‘anti’ anything to want these things to be regulated. As I noted above CCGs and Loot Boxes have a fundamentally different ‘attack vector’ for gamblers that means you don’t have to want regulation both for the same reasons.
It also means that any solution – in law – that’s come up with will unlikely work in both the physical and the digital realm.
Both need to be looked at and treated separately.
For example, placing a limit on the number of boxes/packs you can buy per day would work online (with items bound to one account) but wouldn’t work offline (ie, you could just go to another store). Conversely, putting an age limit on purchasing would work in real life (require an ID) versus online, where you can easilly hide your age. Age limits also only protect children, rather than vulnerable adults too.
Gambling – in and of itself – isn’t a bad thing, but steps need to be taken to prevent children and vulnerable adults from falling victim when they themselves do not realise they’re being suckered in to a gambling cycle – that’s when gambling is at it’s most dangerous, when the person gambling doesn’t realise it is gambling.
16/10/2017 at 14:04 SaintAn says:
Loot box items have monetary value too. You have to sell your account to sell the items though.
16/10/2017 at 14:18 fish99 says:
Not in games with Steam trading.
16/10/2017 at 14:33 Canazza says:
And selling accounts is generally against the games Terms of Service. Easy out there for publishers when it comes to monetary value of accounts.
16/10/2017 at 15:51 Baines says:
3) CCGs, at least everyone I’ve played, guarantee specific rarities to be present. Back when I played MtG, you were guaranteed a certain number of basic terrain, a certain number of commons, a certain number of uncommons, and a rare. Other CCGs seem to follow similar formula. With video game loot boxes you might not get a rare at all, unless you spend more for a box that “guarantees” certain rarities.
4) That rarity formula in CCG booster pack distribution is also designed for a game purpose, in addition to making money. While people trying to complete sets might hate it (at least unless they know how to use it to exploit other buyers,) a beginning player will find most of the contents useful (unless they are just really unlucky.) For example, in MtG they’ll need a good variety and amount of land, and they’ll have a use for multiple copies of commons. Heck, players found sealed deck (plus a set number of boosters) to be a viably fair basis for tournaments. I wouldn’t see that opinion being broached for many competitive video games with loot boxes, as you’d have most people stuck with garbage while the lucky few would end up with something that gave them a significant advantage.
5) With a CCG, the utility of the items received is at least roughly equal. Sure, you don’t need that 80th copy of the same common card, but at least it is a playable card. In a video game, you might get a weapon, an item for a character you don’t own, a cosmetic, a one-use garbage “spray”, a minuscule amount of junk in-game currency, or whatever else the devs decided to throw in. It’s like buying a MtG pack, but where cards are randomly replaced with other stuff like panels from an MtG comic, sticks of MtG-brand chewing gum, coupons for 10% off the purchase of your next MtG booster pack, etc. And you might not get any cards at all.
16/10/2017 at 13:55 msimionescu says:
It’s different from CCG’s or any other physical card game that offers random packs. With physical products you pay for a physical item, and the cards contained in the pack each have value, can be resold, or traded. It is different for digital loot boxes as the value is hard to prove, but more perilously you cannot trade/sell what you get. It’s a slot machine. Put in a quarter, hope for shiny.
That’s why FIFA Ultimate Team is off the hook, sure drops in packs are random and hidden, but you can sell every single drop (almost) and earn coins to buy the players you want.
16/10/2017 at 14:01 Gothnak says:
So, by your definition, the National lottery is fine because the money you get from winning can be traded with other people?
16/10/2017 at 14:07 noodlecake says:
No. The National lottery is fine because it supports tons of important institutions like The Arts Council that don’t get anywhere near enough government support anymore since the government made tons of cuts to bring our budget under control and clear the national deficit.
16/10/2017 at 14:31 Gothnak says:
Ah, i see, so gambling is fine if some of the proceeds from those addicted to it, go to help paying for paintings and music (After of course the company that runs it makes around £70mil a year profits)?
16/10/2017 at 16:09 dahools says:
I was trending towards the opinion that games are using it the same as sticker/CCG games etc…
However the more I think about it. Devs and pubs, fought so hard to tell us games and software are sold as a service and not as ownership. Therefore you never own the item and the servers could be shut down at any time and any “loot” taken away from you without your say.
If you buy a pack of Pokémon cards, they are yours for life to keep,trade, deface, sell or do what ever you want with. So I see the value in ownership.
16/10/2017 at 16:16 dahools says:
Plus I can’t get banned playing a real card game and access to what I have paid for removed.
Not that I condone bad behaviour, but equally removing someone’s access to something they have paid a small fortune for is still a grey area too I believe.
So just ban the mechanic altogether.
16/10/2017 at 16:27 Archonsod says:
CCG’s already had this problem – it’s one of the reasons most publishers now do things like guarantee one rare per pack. What’s likely to land loot boxes in hot water is that the publishers don’t acknowledge them as gambling – important to note that in most countries gambling in and of itself isn’t illegal, it’s how it’s done that tends to be the problem.
16/10/2017 at 13:28 napoleonic says:
Good to see Labour on the side of the people again after all those years of Blairism.
16/10/2017 at 16:36 Sheng-ji says:
Isn’t the current fashion to put a catchphrase on the end of your populist, meaningless troll comments – Could I suggest for you, you go with “BLAARRGHH!”, I think it would be quite clever, as it would suitably juxtapose the pseudo-intellect with the mindless, but at the same time, mean exactly as much to the reader as the original comment.
16/10/2017 at 13:30 Kefren says:
Scenario three is the Pandora’s Lootbox scenario.
16/10/2017 at 13:41 Gothnak says:
Oh, other point…. I LOVE the mechanic in Fifa Ultimate Team, and i mean i wouldn’t play the game any other way, however i’m not the usual customer. I don’t spend a penny on it, and i only play against the AI, gradually winning matches with a crap team and getting enough for 1 new pack and then getting an Argentinian to play on the left wing with the Argentinian striker i haven’t been able to use is great fun compared to just playing with a standard team.
Also, i’m actually looking forwards to it in Shadow of War (I’m probably about the only person i think) when i buy it at a reduced price. Again, i won’t spend a penny, i’m just one of those people who likes earning enough for a box and opening it. I don’t see SoW being much of a grind, as that’s the whole fecking game anyway.
16/10/2017 at 13:51 Ninja Dodo says:
Someone in the comments of Kotaku made an interesting observation on Loot Boxes and the like (was pointed out on twitter): link to kotaku.com
(basically making a direct link between hyper consumer-oriented games discussion and the prevalence of this business model)
16/10/2017 at 14:00 Gothnak says:
Also, as most of you know, the loot boxes aren’t for the average consumer like you and me, they are for the whales, those super users who are happy to spend any amount of money in their favourite games. These are usually very wealthy people with limited time to grind in game or very spoilt kids with wealthy parents who frankly don’t care.
If you make a game and sell it for £40, and there are no micro-transactions, that’s it, you’ve made £40. If you stick in really tempting microtransactions then you can get £1000’s from these whales, and if you game is a massive hit, that could double or triple your entire revenue. The balance is not putting in microtransactions in such a way that means you lose a large % of the £40 sales and that is where i think a lot of companies are starting to tread, and it’s causing the issue.
16/10/2017 at 14:30 griffin_jt says:
Are we sure that “whales” are wealthy? I think you’re assuming that people make good financial decisions, meaning that the only people who would spend large sums on these games are those who are able to value their time that highly. The Nobel prize for economics this year went to someone who says something different; individuals do not make good financial decisions.
So who are the “whales”? I have no idea, but I fear that many could be vulnerable people who are sufficiently invested in the game that they feel they can’t stop. The whole “whales are rich benefactors” story is just too convenient, a bit like trickle-down economics.
16/10/2017 at 14:33 Gothnak says:
Fair point, the other class that gets caught are those who aren’t wealthy, but are addicted.
I’d like to think that companies aren’t going after that market though.
16/10/2017 at 14:42 The First Door says:
I suspect you might be being too kind to the companies. I suspect they don’t give a flying flip about where the money is coming from. More than that, I suspect they actively know much of their money is coming from those who can’t afford it, especially in the mobile gaming market, as the techniques that are used for loot boxes are specifically designed to prey on those with addictive personalities.
16/10/2017 at 16:32 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I absolutely know for a fact that they do go after anyone regardless of wealth. A friend of mine is employed to profile their whales and increase their spending for a company well known for this. He hates his job, but is stuck there and I can see it is slowly destroying him.
16/10/2017 at 14:45 Arcanestomper says:
I don’t remember where, but I read a report somewhere that said the whole targeting whales thing is not exactly true.
Sure the developer’s love it when people spend 1,000 on their boxes, but most of their revenue actually comes from people who spend 20-60 a few dollars at a time.
It’s not as much per person, but there are a signifanctly larger fraction of the player base who do that than are whales.
16/10/2017 at 16:25 dahools says:
I think you missed the point a little. The debate is not against micro transactions, in game purchases or the similar.
It is against specifically the ones that offer a chance of winning what you want hence “loot box” you pay but are still not guaranteed to get what you are after.
Pay to win, XP boosts, buying specific unlocks and similar are not what this topic is about. It’s the gambling ones.
Especially in games aimed at children 3+ such as FIFA or forza for example
16/10/2017 at 14:25 Captain Narol says:
Put a 30% state tax on all loot boxes spending and use the money to fund an organism to support people who have spent all their money on loot box and can’t now even pay their rent and/or food for their family.
Charity capitalism at its best, business as usual.
16/10/2017 at 14:35 griffin_jt says:
“…to fund an organism to support people who…”
Yes, it should be soft and cute. When petted it would purr in the most delightful way and would never grow tired or weary of the attention. The perfect Skinner Box.
16/10/2017 at 14:52 Captain Narol says:
Panem et Circenses.
The formula has been working since Roman Era, no need to change it as long as the people stays quiet and keeps on consuming…
16/10/2017 at 14:35 The First Door says:
This is, in my opinion at least, good news. Even if it doesn’t go anywhere at this stage (which it likely won’t) it really is something that needs to be discussed and acknowledged rather than just being brushed off. The somewhat lazy blanket response, especially the one from the ESRB, is not the way to go about it.
One quick note though, Brendan: it hasn’t passed 100,000 signatures, just the 10,000 mark, so it’ll get a response, but not a automatic discussion in parliament.
16/10/2017 at 15:19 Brendan Caldwell says:
Whoops! Fixed now. Thank you, my brain must like 0s.
16/10/2017 at 15:22 GrumpyCatFace says:
Yes, it’s gambling.
/debate. #FIFY
16/10/2017 at 15:25 Maxheadroom says:
Wait what?
I’m an Isle of Man resident, and ive no idea about the specifics of what these laws are.
16/10/2017 at 16:16 LagTheKiller says:
Point is who cares? If you are below 18 yo treshold you are under custody of your parents. If you are above then you are free bird (music). Somone spent all his monies on lootboxes? Mr Darwin got a special trophy for him. Only question is: will it be taxed? It will. Right or wrong. Even steam takes % of bought items soooo.
16/10/2017 at 16:43 Sheng-ji says:
The sweet, sweet sound of a man (boy) who will absolutely turn about face and go 100% hypocrite when one of his loved ones suffers from a mental health disorder or addiction. You can hear his future wailings from here “But why did the supermarket sell my clearly jaundiced, alcoholic wife the vodka that finally broke her liver, why???”
16/10/2017 at 16:27 wombat191 says:
They need a few articles in the papers about dear little jimmy spending hundreds on his parents credits cards because hes addicted to lootboxes