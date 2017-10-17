Risen & Gothic creators go post-apocalyptic with Elex

From the first Gothic games through to Risen, German studio Piranha Bytes have made fantasy RPGs. Today that changes with the launch of Elex [official site], taking the open-world RPG antics to a post-apocalyptic with jetpacks and guns. Oh okay, it is a little bit fantasy still, with technomagic, monsters, swords, and thatched cottages. But in the future.
Elex goes down on a technologically-advanced planet after a mysterious meteor has smashed into it and ruined everything. Handily, the meteor does at least bring the promise of great power through the eponymous element elex, which can power fancy technology or give magic powers if you huff it or something. And from there a conflict between factions and orders and all that unfold.
In we come to explore, quest, make friends and enemies, collect odds and ends, make decisions, and duff up baddies and monsters. It’s an open-world RPG, yeah?
I’m hopeful our Alec will have a crack at Elex, seeing as his times with Piranha Bytes’ Risen series have variously been exciting, frustrating, surprising, and awful (do read about his adventures in the first, second, and third game). He is on holiday this week, mind, with no idea that I am volunteering him for a task he will likely find as irritating as it is rewarding. Ha ha.
17/10/2017 at 19:42 Tulos says:
Second last paragraph states “I’m hopeful our Alec will have a crack at Alec…”
Just wanted to point out that encouraging your co-workers to challenge and therefore better themselves is very supportive of you. Fine work.
17/10/2017 at 20:55 poliovaccine says:
Here’s to that kaisin in the workplace! ..who said that..?
17/10/2017 at 19:49 N'Al says:
What a weird trailer.
17/10/2017 at 20:06 Nauallis says:
This snuck into full release. I heard about it this summer and honestly thought it was another MMO, but the premise was intriguing. I had no idea it was releasing this year.
17/10/2017 at 20:11 alienryes says:
I’m really in two minds about this one. I loved the Gothic and Risen games for all their faults (apart from Arcania and Piranha Bytes can’t be blamed for that one). Optimistic me wants to grab this right now but sensible me says wait for a few patches to be done first. What to do?! What to do?!
17/10/2017 at 20:16 Nauallis says:
It’d be prudent to wait for a review, at least. That’s my plan, since this blindsided me.
17/10/2017 at 20:21 Lobotomist says:
17/10/2017 at 20:41 alienryes says:
Yep – that sounds like a typical Pyranha Bytes review. Ambition always seems to outdo ability with those guys. Oh well, back to another play through of Infra.
17/10/2017 at 20:46 Lobotomist says:
Its really tricky to decide if its good or not … For example, Risen 1 was amazing until 2/3 of the game where it suddenly dropped, clearly unfinished. Than Risen 2,3 were just crap.
However there is just something in PB games that is absent from any other RPG, that open world and real choices.
I am cautiously optimistic here…
17/10/2017 at 22:15 Companion Pube says:
I have a soft spot for German RPGs and Pyranha Bytes specifically, but since the original Gothic from 01, all their games have shared the same uninspired, button mashing combat system.
This game doesn’t seem to be an exception judging by the gameplay trailers they’ve released.
Also Risen 3 was pretty awful and Risen 2 was just ok. Think I’ll pass on this.