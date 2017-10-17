Opus Magnum: a new puzzler from Infinifactory creator

Is there any joy like the humble Zachlike? Don’t answer that. Zach Barth, creator of head-scratchers like Spacechem and SHENZHEN I/O, continues his slow march towards filling the planet earth with intricately complex puzzle games. His development studio has just announced Opus Magnum [official site] a game of dark machinery and darker alchemy in which you must use a “transmutation engine” to create “vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more”. You will be pleased to learn that it too has a built-in solitaire game.
Yup, looks like a Zachlike! As usual, there’s a story to go with all the complicated mechanisms. This time you’re an alchemist working for the old and wealthy House Van Tassen, where “dangers lurk behind the family’s opulent facade”. If it feels like you’ve Zached this before somewhere, that might be because it’s based on something that came long ago.
“If you’re familiar with my older works,” says Barth, “you’ll notice that it looks a lot like The Codex of Alchemical Engineering (the Flash game that essentially started the Zachtronics-style puzzle genre), but with the benefit of 10 years spent honing our design sensibilities on games like Infinifactory and SHENZHEN I/O.”
Players of the latter will remember a baked-in solitaire game that eventually became a game in its own right , and which Zachtronics even ported to MS-DOS on floppy disk, for seemingly no other reason than to see if they could. The best reason to do anything.
Opus Magnum itself is out on Steam early access on Thursday. I still haven’t finished my electrical engineering job in industrial China but I did have a great time tinkering with circuit boards. I’ll probably take a swing at inventing some poison.
17/10/2017 at 11:43 shinkshank says:
Oh god, it’s hexagonal SpaceChem.
HAVE I NOT SUFFERED ENOUGH, ZACH?
17/10/2017 at 13:06 Malcolm says:
I love Zachtronics games, I played Spacechem quite a bit and Shenzen I/O a little. But they exercise the same parts of my mind as the day job (Software Development) so firing them up in the evening feels a bit like work :(
Maybe one for the Christmas break.
17/10/2017 at 13:17 syndrome says:
FINALLY HE REMADE THE CODEX !!!!
<3
For those who lived under the rock, the name is based on Magnum Opus Challenge, a sequel to The Codex of Alchemical Engineering — one of the best puzzles ever, and probably the first programmatic puzzle that, along with Ruckingenur, launched Zach to his current heights, deservingly.
I still have all of my solutions somewhere (save game in the linked game is sort of human-readable text that you copy & paste in a local text file).
I very much enjoyed the ballet this game is letting you choreograph. It’s beautiful, and very hardcore technical at the same time (esp. for those who understand various styles that usually relate to the way code flows in an assembly).
17/10/2017 at 14:17 Carra says:
Reminds me that I have to continue Shenzhen one day.
One of those games where you feel smart making a machine that returns the correct amount of change money. Only to marvel at how inefficient it is five minutes later.
17/10/2017 at 14:35 syndrome says:
git gud
17/10/2017 at 15:14 Alberto says:
I’ve spent hours staring TIS 100 in impotent rage, trying to wrap my mind on the mid puzzles.
And still I love it.
But this one scared me for good.