Bunny boxer Overgrowth is out now after 9 years

I already told you this, but you weren’t listening. Rabbit kung fu game Overgrowth [official site] is out now for all your animal-punching pleasure. It features the following:
- Rats who stab
- A drop-kicking rabbit
- Wolves with no sense of clemency or grace
Come and see what it looks like below, in smashing GIF form.
Developers Wolfire have been slowly beavering away on this physics-based martial arts brawler, taking almost an entire decade to reach the point of release (here’s one of our earliest articles about it, from 2010, demonstrating ragdoll rabbits). Here’s what it looks like now.
I played some of it in early access and thought it was an tough-yet-aimless fight, more of a welterweight wabbit than heavyweight hit. Does that metaphor make sense? I think it does.
Nonetheless, some stuff has been added since then, including a whole story campaign and the capacity for mods. The fighting itself can be a mix of graceful, brutal, speedy and bone-breaking. It can also be very funny. Here’s me leaping thirty feet and booting someone into a fire.
And here’s me trying to pull it off again.
Here I am stabbing a rabbit over and over again while he cannot fight back.
And this is when I kicked a dog in the scrotum until he fell down the stairs.
As you can see, it’s full of dishonour. It still feels, from this small chunk of levels, like an old-fashioned and motiveless hop from one fight to the next. But at least it looks good. You can grab it on Steam or on Humble, its normal price being £22.99 but currently reduced for a sale to about £16.
17/10/2017 at 13:39 MrLoque says:
Oh boy… NINE years have passed. It seems yesterday :-(
17/10/2017 at 13:44 Kolbex says:
Damn, I could have laid siege to Troy in that time.
17/10/2017 at 15:15 Ghostwise says:
It’s much faster than that if you just horse around.
17/10/2017 at 13:44 jellydonut says:
When they first displayed this the animation seemed like magic.
Now, 9 years later, it looks oddly stilted instead. The rest of the industry caught up.
I’ve got a feeling that indie game RESET is going to have the same fate. Looked amazing when it was first announced, ten years later it’s almost looking dated.
17/10/2017 at 13:46 Baltech says:
OMG that song!
I’m unsure if I’ll have the dexterity or tanacity to get good at this game but I kinda just wanna own it as part of gaming history.
Also, for that damn song!
17/10/2017 at 13:53 Drib says:
I feel like this game needs a romantic element to really rein in the demographic it’s obviously aiming for.
17/10/2017 at 15:06 Winged Nazgul says:
Well, TBF, the devs did get sidetracked along the way with creating this little thing called Humble Bundle.
17/10/2017 at 15:20 Farsearcher says:
I backed this in the mists of yore when Steam Greenlight wasn’t even a twinkle in Gabe Newells eyes when it was only available on their website.
At the time I saw a lot of potential in it but it never really came to much. It’s a fairly simplistic fighting game with some minor platforming and parkour elements and two fairly short campaigns.
Perhaps the user made mods and scenarios might do more interesting things with it but for now the base game isn’t very good.