South Park: The Fractured But Whole dribbles out

Hold onto your butts: South Park: The Fractured but Whole [official site] launched today. Fraser Brown already told us wot he thinks in our South Park: The Fractured but Whole review but gosh, that was yesterday afternoon and who can remember that far back? The world is full of distracting things like tea and weather. Ah, tea! Sec, nipping off to put the kettle on.

Right. What were we doing here? Oh! Yes. Farty Bottoms is out now. The launch trailer:

(Assuming that works for you. Ubisoft are oddly fond of region-locking their videos. Weirdos.)

Development has changed hands with this sequel to The Stick of Truth, going from Obsidian Entertainment to Ubisoft San Francisco. It’s largely the same dealio but has made some changes, though perhaps it’s not bold enough. As Fraser told us:

“With the combat system and the way it’s actually trying to make a point with its exploration of social issues, The Fractured But Whole does improve on its predecessor in some ways, but it quickly starts to coast, relying too much on familiarity to get by. It’s still South Park, so we get to summon a drug-fueled Kyle’s dad to conduct a Heavy Metal bombing raid, and if you go into the back room of a church, yes, priests will try to have sex with you — it can be horrible and hilarious, just not as often as it needs to be to fill 15 hours.”

South Park: The Fractured but Whole is out for £50/€60/$60 on Steam and Uplay. A season pass’s worth of DLC will follow.