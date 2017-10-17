Team Fortress 2 Jungle Inferno update brings new short

The Team Fortress 2 [official site] gang are off to a lush tropical island to fight around the remains of Saxton Hale’s failed theme park Yeti Park in the next big themed update. The Jungle Inferno update will re-open Yeti Park as Mercenary Park, where mercenaries fight mercenaries (for control of capture points). Psst, that’s us. Five tropical community-made maps are coming too. As is TF2 tradition, Valve are counting down to launch day-by-day with collected teases, so more is to come. Dare I dream for the promised Pyro overhaul?
And yes, of course this means we have a fine new TF2 animated short to watch:
So! Yeti Park, a theme park which might look like Jurassic Park but is a place where disaster is supposed to strike, because how can you fight a yeti if it’s not loose? Well, Saxton Hale has hastily rebranded and now us mercenaries will be fighting across its grounds, visitor centre, and other areas which may well resemble Jurassic Park.
The five other maps are made by community members. Valve released the Jungle theme assets ages back, see, challenging people to produce more spec work. The five lucky ones are Attack/Defend mode map Mossrock, the Payload Race level Banana Bay, King of the Hill maps Lazarus and Brazil, and another splash of Jurassic Park with Payload map Enclosure.
The update page details more taunts too.
That’s quite a lot to have revealed on day one of four. Seems this update will be a big’un alright!
I do hope the promised Pyro overhaul will be part of this. You might remember that in 2016, Valve ran a community event to decide whether the Pyro or Heavy would get a big update with new weapons, rebalancing, and so on. Pyro won that but we’re still waiting to see what that will actually bring.
Rich McCormick revisited TF2 last month and, while he wasn’t best pleased with all the complications and cruft Valve have added over the past decade (yes, Orange Box launched ten years ago), he concluded that “modern TF2 is still wildly enjoyable at its best.”
17/10/2017 at 11:32 Kollega says:
I’m wondering; are there any other people here who valued Team Fortress 2 for its qualities as a work of art, and wish it still functioned as a work of art (as it was on release), rather than merely as a license to print money via virtual hats and gamble-crates? I mean… if that was the case, this wouldn’t be a (purported) style parody of Jurassic Park. It would be a style parody of Thunderball and The Man with the Golden Gun. Surely I’m not the only one who would find that more appealing? I know I’d be all over that! Anyone else agrees?
I’ll say though… if the whole thing with Evil Genius 2 works out, I am very, very likely to shut up about TF2 and go enjoy that instead. Who’s with me? :P
17/10/2017 at 12:59 Ninja Dodo says:
Not the only one. I liked the more focused original aesthetic.
17/10/2017 at 15:29 Kollega says:
It does make me sad. We bought a game that consciously strove to be a Bond spoof as painted by Norman Rockwell, and now it’s been turned into literally a generic F2P mess. Well, the character design is. The maps have mostly been spared, from what I’ve seen, but in an MP shooter, man can’t live on maps alone. And it does make me upset that good art was lost and amazing development opportunities were squandered.
But hey! At least now we’ve got other games with cartoon graphics like that, and not all of them are F2P and awful, so there are a few to choose from.
17/10/2017 at 13:44 Dances to Podcasts says:
You just summarized the sentiment we’ve seen in every TF2 thread for the last decade or so… So, no.
17/10/2017 at 15:36 Kollega says:
First, just to be a prick: a decade ago TF2 just came out and everyone was heels-over-head in love with its art direction and gameplay.
Second, there’s a bit from my personal experience. I’m pretty sure that when I complained about ridiculous hats, and then the cash shop and gamble-crates, as those showed up… I was pretty consistently booed for caring about the art or the monetization rather than “just enjoying the gameplay”. Even though the original TF2 was so damn good that the art and the possibilities for future developments were just as important as the gameplay. But then, that stuff simply got buried in a hatpocalyptic landslide.
Honestly though? Gameplay isn’t everything. And it’s nice that some people agree. Good art direction, and good worldbuilding, are also to be celebrated, and I feel like TF2 is a great example of completely squandering both.
17/10/2017 at 12:17 Seafoam says:
Ah, trusty old friend. I had already given up hope and abandoned you ages ago.
Sold all my valuable items, uninstalled you from a hard-drive that was your home for solid 8 years.
Maybe it is time to visit you again, though with a weary heart I believe it might be the last.
17/10/2017 at 12:37 Coming Second says:
Jesus H. Christ, don’t play the free game if it’s going to be that much of an onus on you.
17/10/2017 at 12:48 teije says:
And to think the Second Coming of Jesus Christ happened on RPS! Hallejuah!
17/10/2017 at 12:49 Seafoam says:
I got the game with the original Orange Box, I saved up to it with my allowance and it was the first steam game I ever bought. I have something of a 2000 hours racked up on it, and a lot of great memories. I’m so happy to see it sprung back to life again, over a mega-update that lasts 4 days! The last update that long was the Uber/Free-to-play update back in 2011!
Let’s just say the game has lot’s of sentimental value to me, is that too strange to you?
17/10/2017 at 13:04 PseudoKnight says:
A lot of us bought the game, then lost it under a pile of hats.
17/10/2017 at 13:09 Seafoam says:
I bought the game, and I thrived on the hats. Virtual stock market, trade servers, gaining real world money.
Some people experience things differently I guess.
17/10/2017 at 12:44 LagTheKiller says:
Eh good ol TF2. Your better days will never return no matter the amount of patches and new cow disintegrators. Why they wont start TF3? It is competition between Valve an Blizz (Warcraft3) for the most anticipated continuation of the decade?
17/10/2017 at 12:52 Seafoam says:
I would meme and say that Valve cannot count to 3, but the truth is that Valve just doesn’t make games anymore. Laid off most of their writing staff and such.
17/10/2017 at 15:57 crazyd says:
You really don’t need much of a writing staff to make Team Fortress 3.
17/10/2017 at 12:54 AngoraFish says:
You’d think that a company with as much money as Valve might be able to find a real Australia to voice their Australian accent, eh?
17/10/2017 at 13:01 Ninja Dodo says:
I think they said at one point that since all their other accents are fake it would be weird to have a real Australian accent.
17/10/2017 at 15:00 Ghostwise says:
Mais oui mon petit chou.
17/10/2017 at 15:26 Heimdall2061 says:
Yeah, we wouldn’t want Team Fortress 2 to seem unrealistic.
17/10/2017 at 13:46 Sardonic says:
If Pyro gets a jetpack, I might come back
17/10/2017 at 16:36 wyrm4701 says:
I’d just like to be able to join a friend in-game without being told the server “doesn’t allow ad-hoc connections”. It’s incredible that Valve broke this simple function on their official, ‘casual’ servers. I don’t think I’ve played since that became a needless impediment.