The Witcher turns 10 years old and celebrates with a big sale

Somehow, our lad Geralt’s video game adventures have turned ten years old this week. That’s ten years of slaying monsters as the silver fox with cat-eyes. Ten years of werewolves, dragons, unicorns, romances and politics, usually all at the same time. Ten years of articles debating how much sex in a video game constitutes too much.

To celebrate the series’ tenth anniversary, you can pick up all the games in the franchise (as well as the various bits of DLC) with some hefty discounts this week. These offers are available at GOG if you like your games DRM-free, Humble if you’d like to kick a few pennies towards charity while you buy or Steam, if you like to keep things as simple as possible.

Prices for each game are the same across the board while the anniversary sale is on, with up to 85% off various entries. To talk in specifics, here’s what’s up for grabs:

The Witcher Enhanced Edition for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29

The Witcher 2 Enhanced Edition for £2.39 / $2.99 / €2.59

The Witcher 3 for £12.49 / $19.99 / €14.99

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition for £13.99 / $19.99 / €19.99

The Witcher 3 Expansion Pass for £9.99 / $12.49 / €12.59

The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine for £8 / $9.99 / €9.99

The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99

The Witcher Adventure Game for £1.79 / $2.49 / €2.49

Needless to say, this is the biggest discount the entire franchise has seen all at once and the opportunity to get The Witcher 3’s Game of the Year Edition for as little as £13.99 / $19.99 is immensely difficult to not recommend.