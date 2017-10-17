The Witcher turns 10 years old and celebrates with a big sale

Somehow, our lad Geralt’s video game adventures have turned ten years old this week. That’s ten years of slaying monsters as the silver fox with cat-eyes. Ten years of werewolves, dragons, unicorns, romances and politics, usually all at the same time. Ten years of articles debating how much sex in a video game constitutes too much.
To celebrate the series’ tenth anniversary, you can pick up all the games in the franchise (as well as the various bits of DLC) with some hefty discounts this week. These offers are available at GOG if you like your games DRM-free, Humble if you’d like to kick a few pennies towards charity while you buy or Steam, if you like to keep things as simple as possible.
Prices for each game are the same across the board while the anniversary sale is on, with up to 85% off various entries. To talk in specifics, here’s what’s up for grabs:
The Witcher Enhanced Edition for £1.19 / $1.49 / €1.29
The Witcher 2 Enhanced Edition for £2.39 / $2.99 / €2.59
The Witcher 3 for £12.49 / $19.99 / €14.99
The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition for £13.99 / $19.99 / €19.99
The Witcher 3 Expansion Pass for £9.99 / $12.49 / €12.59
The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine for £8 / $9.99 / €9.99
The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99
The Witcher Adventure Game for £1.79 / $2.49 / €2.49
Needless to say, this is the biggest discount the entire franchise has seen all at once and the opportunity to get The Witcher 3’s Game of the Year Edition for as little as £13.99 / $19.99 is immensely difficult to not recommend.
17/10/2017 at 16:54 Drib says:
I have never played these. Other than I think the first one, briefly, and becoming annoyed with the controls.
Are they generally recommended?
17/10/2017 at 16:57 heystreethawk says:
Several people have played at least one of the games; unfortunately, the last time I checked in with them, none of those aforementioned players had developed an opinion on the subject.
17/10/2017 at 17:13 KillahMate says:
I don’t think people could generally be said to have an opinion on the Witcher franchise – particularly Witcher 3 which was released quite recently so it’s not surprising it hasn’t had a chance to make an impression.
17/10/2017 at 16:59 basilisk says:
I personally finished the first one, which I didn’t like at all, played a few hours of the second one which I also didn’t like at all, and then spent way, way too much time 100% completing the third one which is extremely impressive in so many ways. It’s not the flawless masterpiece that I’m sure many people will rush in to tell you it is, but it’s amazingly well written and the world they’ve built is just fantastic.
Also, the third game is much more of a sequel to the book series than it is a sequel to the previous two games, but no prior knowledge of anything is required. So you can safely start here, everything you need to know is explained reasonably well.
17/10/2017 at 17:23 Vandelay says:
That is the impressive thing about the series; it really did change and improve on what came before. Just because someone doesn’t like the first game, doesn’t mean they won’t like either the second or third. If you are at all interested in the series, it is worth giving each one a try.
Personally, I am tempted to pick up the third one again in this sale. I own it on PS4, but really should have waited until I got my PC upgrade. Exceptionally long load times and some just okay performance have meant that I haven’t returned to it in quite some time, despite getting reasonably far (not far enough to touch the DLC I also bought though.) £14 is in the temptation to double dip territory.
17/10/2017 at 18:22 tomimt says:
The first one doesn’t really hold up well. The second one I’ve gone through twice but isn’t something I’d call a classic, but the third genuinely is one of the best open world RPG’s made.
17/10/2017 at 18:43 Imbecile says:
Absolutely this. If you haven’t played the third one go for it. Its a classic. I wouldn’t bother with the other 2, though the witcher 2 is decent.
17/10/2017 at 18:49 woodsey says:
I take exception to all these people disregarding the second game in the wake of the third.
The Witcher 2 was easily one of the finest RPGs in a decade, it just so happens that it’s successor will go down in history.
17/10/2017 at 19:52 Unclepauly says:
Bite your tongue! Er.. I mean “edit your post!” Heathen!
Many people love things others don’t like. Who are we to say what’s enjoyable? For example, every pop singer alive. (Especially Justin beiber)
17/10/2017 at 22:17 oceanclub says:
God yes, they’re must-haves IMO. In order of preference, I say 3-1-2.
17/10/2017 at 16:56 tsff22 says:
Happy anniversery to one of the best RPG series I have every played.
Words cannot describe how wonderfully, carefully crafted this series is, especially 3. The plot, the graphics, the writing, the characters, the combat, the quests, the enemies, the exploration…its all sublime!
17/10/2017 at 17:17 Urthman says:
Note that if you’re buying in dollars Witcher 3 and Witcher 3 GOTYE with all the expansions are the same price, so you might want to get the latter.
17/10/2017 at 20:11 Unclepauly says:
What if I hate money?
17/10/2017 at 18:11 Darth Gangrel says:
Steam doesn’t “keep things as simple as possible”. It’s simpler to start the game without having to start a third-party program like Steam first, for one.
With that said, Steam has a lot more interesting games than GoG and my Steam library is 3 times my GoG library, but I’ll get all Witcher games from GoG to be able to launch them as simple as possible and to directly support CDPR.
17/10/2017 at 21:00 Butler says:
I can’t think of many others games where I like the idea of a game quite so much, but can’t get into it because combat – of all things.
It’s somehow too complicated and too simple at the same time.
17/10/2017 at 21:20 Vanderdecken says:
Slightly disappointed they haven’t released a collectible bathtub to commemorate the occasion.