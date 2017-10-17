UK government responds to loot box questions (vaguely)

The UK government has responded to two questions posed by a Cambridge MP about loot boxes and gambling laws. It is a very very very very boring answer, and says basically nothing apart from highlighting current regulations about gambling. That’s not much of a surprise, although the speed at which the government has “answered” suggests an awareness that the issue of loot crates is smoldering upon the floor of the industry, like a flaming paper bag with a poo in it. Something might have to be done about it, sure, but nobody wants to volunteer their boot.
The questions and replies can be found here and here. Although it’s the same answer for both questions. Originally Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge, asked the government what steps they planned to take “to help protect vulnerable adults and children from illegal gambling, in-game gambling and loot boxes within computer games.” He also pointed out differences in the gambling laws of the Isle of Man, suggesting a model of reform for current UK laws.
The questions were directed at Tracey Crouch, minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Her department has responded dryly. They point out a paper already released by the Gambling Commission and repeat the current rules about requiring a gambling licence.
Where items obtained in a computer game can be traded or exchanged outside the game platform they acquire a monetary value, and where facilities for gambling with such items are offered to consumers located in Britain a Gambling Commission licence is required. If no licence is held, the Commission uses a wide range of regulatory powers to take action.
This is a simple re-statement of where the law draws a line, but also a wordy way of reminding everyone of past government action in the videogame industry. The implicit reference is to controversies like the gambling of CS:GO skins through third-party websites, and the recent case of the FIFA-playing YouTubers charged with gambling offences for using the in-game currency of FIFA coins. That the Gambling Commission recently took up arms in this way is also the most likely reason EVE Online banished its player-operated casinos which used the in-game currency of ISK.
However, the minister’s answer says nothing about the selling of loot boxes by developers themselves.
“The government recognise the risks that come from increasing convergence between gambling and computer games,” the statement adds. “The Gambling Commission is keeping this matter under review and will continue to monitor developments in the market.”
In short, the statement is saying: here’s the law, we’ve got the rules we need for now. But it also doesn’t directly address the issue of the original questions, which the questioners themselves say they expected. The problem is unlikely to disappear, as loot crates and microtransactions find their way into more and more games, like Wardor and Star Wars: Battlefront II. The Gambling Commission has shown a willingness to invade videogameland before, like I say. It’s possible they will again, but not right now.
17/10/2017 at 16:33 gtdp says:
Even if there was political will to make big changes to how loot boxes are regulated any time soon (which it doesn’t seem like there is), there’s precisely 0% chance that anything would actually change in the next couple of years anyway, while the colossal bureaucratic shitstorm of Brexit continues to completely dominate political life.
17/10/2017 at 16:43 MiniMatt says:
You, you’ll eat your chlorinated chicken and open yer loot boxes, and you’ll like it.
17/10/2017 at 19:09 wz says:
> “political will to make big changes”, “doesn’t seem like there is”
Small change only. Only change needed is focus on gambling loss.
Law is old. Created with old-world examples in mind, before age of digital interaction.
Oldworld: The rewards gambling institutions used to drive gambling loss are all exchangeable. Have non-0 value recognised by others gamblers can trade for. Old laws targeted these institutions. If casino game rewards were personalised song sung by singers, limited value to peers.. would have caused lawmakers to rethink wording initially.
Digital reality: can stop exchange by stopping account selling&item trading with outside. Underground blackmarket trading? Authorites stepped in e.g. CS:GO skins gambling.
Rewards are recognised by peers in digital & real-world interactions. Shiny jewelry, expensive goods = status. Skin cosmetics, rares = status. Useful goods = power & time. SWBF2 power items, RNG grindsaving = power & time.
Gambling loss is the same. The problem is the same. Introducing new laws deals with the problem in 2017, the same as when old laws were introduced.
An anti-gambling clause should be standard industry practice on developer contracts. Coders, artists, designers on games like EA’s SWBF2 Star wars movie tie-in cash-grab didn’t choose careers to support gambling. Didn’t choose games to make lives frustrating, or miserable. CEOs can put pressure on lower ranked developers: mortgages to pay, kids, job security, career opportunities, relocate for new job. Needs a global developer representative body & regional bodies: collective bargaining. United creators are everything, divided almost nothing.
Current status of video game gambling loss depends on laws for each independent region. Need to take up with gambling authorities to see status & government if needed.
17/10/2017 at 19:47 oliseo says:
Two things.
1) Brexit was the process of a democractic vote, you have to respect the outcome even if your’e against it, the alternative is a path that leads to fascism.
2) Politicians love excuses so they don’t have to do what they’re employed to do, don’t give them any more by using “brexit” all the time.
Thanks.
17/10/2017 at 16:40 MiniMatt says:
I’d be a teensy bit wary of reading anything into the apparent speed of response – I *think* the guidelines are to get responses back from parliamentary questions within a working week – link to parliament.uk – and DCMS are regarded as one of the more responsive.
As you identify, they may not be terribly satisfactory responses, but responses nonetheless.
17/10/2017 at 16:57 Mix says:
Two questions:
1) Since items obtained from Overwatch loot boxes can’t “be traded or exchanged outside the game platform,” doesn’t that mean it doesn’t meet the government’s definition of gambling? I only ask because of the article’s header image.
2) If randomized real-world value is considered gambling, wouldn’t Magic the Gathering and other CCG’s fall into that category? Why is it a problem with digital loot boxes when the same thing has existed in physical form for decades?
17/10/2017 at 17:28 something says:
Re:2, MtG et al started life as what they are. Hence, no one who buys them has any reason to suddenly be angry about them being a bit gambly. But for that, CCGs might have faced the same scrutiny long since.
17/10/2017 at 17:39 dahools says:
Regarding the first. People sometimes sell accounts if you can’t sell the item on its own. Can’t speak for overwatch. Never played it.
Regarding number 2 generally I think card/sticker collection games before were easier to monitor by parents. Online not all parents are technologically proficient enough to stay on top off.
Also another way to look at it, just because something has been like that for ages doesn’t make it right?
Personally I want games with this (feature?) in, to be identified on the box and not sold with a 3+ rating on it. My opinion is this mechanic shouldn’t be aimed at vulnerable people with a under developed willpower ie. Children.
It will help parents make better informed decisions about what they buy their children and allow them exposure to in video games.
17/10/2017 at 17:15 Nauallis says:
Furious uproar about monetizing addiction. Government dodges question. News at 11.
17/10/2017 at 17:21 Freud says:
It’s not gambling. It’s just selling a mystery boxes. It’s not against the law to sell you these products.
Doing it in full price games are of course cynical and greedy but we already know what these publishers are made of.
Just vote with your wallet.
17/10/2017 at 18:45 Flappybat says:
That’s rather missing the point. The argument is there should be regulations. You can make a reasonable case that the odds should be shown or that it’s exploitative of children and should incur a minimum age rating. We have a lot of regulations that are designed to protect people from themselves. Games are hit with a higher age rating for smoking or alcohol use to avoid influencing children.
Voting with your wallet is misguided as loot boxes are not aimed at the typical consumer. They are intended to take a lot of money from a small amount of the audience. Most consumers do not buy lootboxes.
17/10/2017 at 19:45 oliseo says:
It’s “not gambling” in the same way uber isn’t a “taxi company” I suppose.
17/10/2017 at 20:05 Sian says:
Not gambling? Loot boxes work just about the same way as slot machines do: You feed them money so you can pull the lever to see if you get a payout. The only difference is that lootboxes at least always contain something, but I’d wager (Ha!) that psychologically the two aren’t so different.