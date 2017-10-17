Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus blasts launch trailer

Though Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [official site] will not launch until next Friday, October 27th, the launch trailer has arrived today to stake a claim on the next fortnight. As you’d expect, the trailer is full of Nazis being murdered and oh, I guess Hitler is back now too – in non-mecha form. Presumably he gets his face shot off later. Watch:
Our Alec played an hour of The New Colossus last month and came away pretty excited:
“Clearly I can’t speak to scale with only an hour of context, but it certainly seems to be striving for real pomp and verve so far, rather than simply going through established motions. Dramatic cityscapes, intense firefights, range of playstyles, plus there’s upgrades I barely scratched the surface of, such as BJ’s go-go-gadget pneumatic stilt legs that enable him to peek (or shoot) over high walls, or meet giangto-enemies eye-to-eye: it all comes across as big, and I pray it holds that line as its predecessor did.
“Even the idea of this new one trying to go bigger than a trip to a mecha-Nazi-occupied moon has me excited. Whatever does it have up those impossibly cool sleek leather sleeves?”
I know what I’m giving Alec in the RPS treehouse Secret Santa this year.
Wolfenstein II will cost £40/€60/$60 when it hits Steam on the 27th.
17/10/2017 at 17:22 aliksy says:
I usually don’t buy games at launch, but the fact that this annoys actual real-life nazis makes it more appealing. Also the previous one was a pretty solid dumb popcorn game.
17/10/2017 at 19:27 Maddux says:
Yeah, their doubling down on the “Hey, Nazi’s are clearly the bad guys, regardless of time or context,” really makes me get behind this. And also the shot of the klansman getting in the face provides some nice catharsis.
17/10/2017 at 19:38 grrrz says:
yeah, make murdering nazis fresh again!
17/10/2017 at 19:40 grrrz says:
the previous game was actually pretty well and smartly written for a “dumb popcorn game”
17/10/2017 at 20:35 ResonanceCascade says:
Yeah, so was Doom, surprisingly. Could FPS writers finally be figuring out what kind of games they’re making?
18/10/2017 at 00:47 Mikemcn says:
I love anything that makes skinheads angry, and apparently, you get to shoot virtual Klan members too?! Obviously they’re just Nazis with different outfits, but still, that’s a rare treat.
God damn you marketing, you know how to intrigue a person.
17/10/2017 at 17:25 Thulsa Hex says:
YUS! I never pre-order any more, for all the reasons we discuss, but I’ve made an exception for two games that both happen to be out October 27th: Wolfenstein II and Super Mario Odyssey.
I’ll admit it: the Nazi punching teaser tipped me over the edge on this one.
17/10/2017 at 18:34 Vandelay says:
Nintendo is pretty much the only exception I have made to the no pre-ordering rule for past 4 or so years. I’m getting their games anyway and you know the quality will be good.
Holding off on this though. I expect I won’t wait too long and get it around Christmas time, but still will see what others say first.
17/10/2017 at 22:13 Deviija says:
Me too. The Nazi-punching ‘there is only one side’ doubling-down teaser definitely nudged me into buying this Day One instead of later. The fact that it is enraging so many fascists, Nazis, alt-reichters just makes it that much sweeter.
17/10/2017 at 17:40 Zenicetus says:
Is that supposed to be Frau Engel from the last game? I thought she got her face messed up. Must have good plastic surgeons in the new Reich. Or maybe it’s someone else.
17/10/2017 at 23:51 DelrueOfDetroit says:
It’s her.
17/10/2017 at 20:24 Jaykera says:
I never pre order, that’s why I pre ordered this one. Make it count !
17/10/2017 at 20:36 ResonanceCascade says:
*reinstalls Escape From Butcher Bay in the meantime*
I’m so glad these folks are still making games.
17/10/2017 at 21:16 Grizzly says:
They made that? Thanks for the hint :-)
17/10/2017 at 21:21 ResonanceCascade says:
Yep, Machine Games was formed by an exodus of Starbreeze employees.
17/10/2017 at 21:06 calcifer says:
Wow, that looks absolutely… boring.
Maybe it’s because I’m getting old, but that trailer looks like the same old same old. Run through the narrow corridor and shoot the bad guys. Win. America sure is great. Yawn…
17/10/2017 at 21:15 Grizzly says:
The New Orleans trailer they showed shows plenty of open ended areas, but I suppose narrow corridors trailer well. There’s were a lot of open areas in the first game, even in the submarine level! Think chokepoints, not endless narrow corridors.
17/10/2017 at 21:47 UncleLou says:
“Wolfenstein II will cost £40/€60/$60”
Seriously? Why is it so much cheaper in GBP? 60eur = 53 gbp.
17/10/2017 at 23:52 DelrueOfDetroit says:
Because Jesus hates you.
17/10/2017 at 22:54 qrter says:
Surely ‘next friday’ is the 20th?
18/10/2017 at 00:11 welverin says:
Some people don’t understand the concept of ‘next.’