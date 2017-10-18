Have you played… Nidhogg?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Stab and run, stab and run, throw your sword and… It stabs. Now run, dive kick, slide and roll. These verbs are all that Nidhogg contains, but with them comes personal tactics, personal rivalries, and some of the best local multiplayer ever made.
My experience with Nidhogg is slightly different than most: years before it was released for sale, developer Mark Essen sent early builds of the game to press. That meant we had a copy of it in the office where I then worked, and we would play it in breaks over weeks, months, years. Every time we did, it would draw a crowd.
Nidhogg’s simple set of moves makes it approachable and, to spectators, readable, but the simplicity also lends itself to stalemates as two players jab swords against one another, to risky maneuvers as one player tries to break that stalemate, and to consequently dramatic escapes, dodges, reversals and victories. Audiences and players whoop and holler alike.
This release version, when it did finally arrive, improved the art, the music, and added netcode. Unfortunately the netcode sucked, but the core game remained incredible. It’s worth making friends for.
18/10/2017 at 15:42 Drib says:
But the sequel’s art is hideous and should be shunned.
18/10/2017 at 16:47 DrJ3RK says:
Indeed! The first was/is an absolute masterpiece! Playing with a few friends and a glass or two of whiskey is a very good time. :)
I won’t even touch the second one due to the art style.
18/10/2017 at 15:59 leeder krenon says:
I played it on what appeared to be an arcade machine at Death by Audio in Brooklyn in 2013 I think. Was absolutely gob smacked when it came out on PC, I had assumed it was some weird relic from the 80s or early 90s.
18/10/2017 at 16:03 Herzog says:
Played for 1.2h according to my Steam account. It’s quite fun, but nothing too special in my mind (and my friends where we often play games together from the sofa).
18/10/2017 at 16:29 Splendid Snail says:
I’m lucky enough to have a regular partner for local multiplayer fun – this is definitely one of our most played games.
We were a little out of step with general opinion when NH2 hit the stores, in that we loved everything about it, from the new weapons to the art style. But after a few weeks of playing, we’ve noticed something about it: the games take FOREVER. 20-minute battles are the norm.
We reckon this is down to the multiplicity of strategies enabled by having 25 different combinations of weapons (including unarmed). It’s all so chaotic that both players’ skillsets basically average out.
It’s a little frustrating. In fact, we’ve swung back round to the opposite opinion: first Nidhogg best Nidhogg.
18/10/2017 at 20:47 Skabooga says:
After an interminable waiting period for Nidhogg’s release, I went and downloaded Eggnogg for free, and never looked back. Played it a few weeks ago with a few friends, and it still holds up as a Nidhogg-clone that sacrifices nothing:
link to madgarden.itch.io