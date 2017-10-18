WWE 2K18 hits its release date (with a chair)

Are you ready to do a bro-slam from the corner of the fighting pit? Maybe you’d rather clotheshorse your opponent onto the safety mat. Or batterslap them into a Willy Nelson, before delivering a final heel storm? The possibilities are many in WWE 2K18 [official site], which came out yesterday. As an expert in wrestling, I can tell you it is the roughest, toughest and buffest since…

*checks filing cabinet*

… WWE 2K17.

Okay I admit it, Adam is our usual wrestlemaniac. But I’ve picked up this news post, so I have to do my best – just like a real wrestler! WWE 2K18 features a mode called MyCAREER which allows you to go through the game “free-roaming, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.” That sounds fun.

There’s the usual character customisation tools, as well as a bigger backstage area, “a new grapple carry system”, fresh animations and eight man matches. They’re also boasting “the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE Superstars”. But they haven’t seen Adam’s figurine collection. I’ve poked Adam for a quote about it (he’s played a little) but in the absence of a reply, I’ll have to make something up.

“It’s interesting,” he says. “The lipslap is a little underpowered, but the double glute-stomp is quite satisfying.”

Sounds about right.

It’s out on Steam for £39.99.