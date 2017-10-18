WWE 2K18 hits its release date (with a chair)

Are you ready to do a bro-slam from the corner of the fighting pit? Maybe you’d rather clotheshorse your opponent onto the safety mat. Or batterslap them into a Willy Nelson, before delivering a final heel storm? The possibilities are many in WWE 2K18 [official site], which came out yesterday. As an expert in wrestling, I can tell you it is the roughest, toughest and buffest since…
*checks filing cabinet*
… WWE 2K17.
Okay I admit it, Adam is our usual wrestlemaniac. But I’ve picked up this news post, so I have to do my best – just like a real wrestler! WWE 2K18 features a mode called MyCAREER which allows you to go through the game “free-roaming, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.” That sounds fun.
There’s the usual character customisation tools, as well as a bigger backstage area, “a new grapple carry system”, fresh animations and eight man matches. They’re also boasting “the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE Superstars”. But they haven’t seen Adam’s figurine collection. I’ve poked Adam for a quote about it (he’s played a little) but in the absence of a reply, I’ll have to make something up.
“It’s interesting,” he says. “The lipslap is a little underpowered, but the double glute-stomp is quite satisfying.”
Sounds about right.
It’s out on Steam for £39.99.
18/10/2017 at 18:29 Seafoam says:
All I’ve seen the WWE games being used for is huge battle royales with custom characters, usually livestreamed with commentary on top.
Theyre great fun! But I hope they have noticed this and made the game friendlier in this regard.
18/10/2017 at 20:38 njury says:
Personally I havent played any of the games, but it does look like it could be kinda fun.
I’d most likely spend the majority of the time customizing my char though. Does it play best with a keypad cus I haven’t really played console kinda games nineteen ninety eight when the undertaker threw mankind off hеll in a cell, and plummeted sixteen feet through an announcer’s table.
18/10/2017 at 20:41 Freud says:
Wrestling games are strange. The actual wrestling is played out as it was a real wrestling competition, while in reality it is this over the top theater.
18/10/2017 at 21:40 Seafoam says:
Paraphasing my upper comment, this nature of wrestling makes great livestream entertainment, like a theatre that plays by AI.
The game is best just watched doing its thing, not as a wrestling game since its not really about the wrestling in real life.
19/10/2017 at 00:09 antszy says:
the new Fire Pro Wrestling game on Steam has a mode that respects the theatrics and rewards you more for being entertaining than for winning.