American Truck Simulator shows off New Mexico

We still don’t have a release date for the upcoming New Mexico expansion for American Truck Simulator [official site] but developers SCS Software have said they are putting on the “finishing touches”. Eager to show off the sights of this map expansion, they’ve also released a trailer “to whet your appetite”. It’s got canyons, creeks and plane crashes.

Maybe the plane crash is someone from Flight Simulator X, who got too cocky and had to make an emergency landing into a totally different sim. Ha ha, wouldn’t that be silly. Ha ha ha.

You can also see a spaghetti junction from Albuquerque, a big chunk of real-world detail that was hard for the developers to squeeze in, they say.

This giant crossing of interstates proved to be a major challenge for our map design team. A huge structure in the middle of a city, combined with flat landscape not allowing us to use any limited-visibility tricks, it makes it really difficult to get enough fine detail into the scene. Too much detail is the enemy of high framerate, and finding the right balance is never easy when we build cities in our games.

But they managed it in the end. Good on ‘em. They’ve also included Roswell and a road that plays America the Beautiful as you drive, using rumble strips. Previous expansions, like Arizona, have been free for all you mothertruckers. But SCS have said that future DLC are likely to cost money.