Blue Yeti USB Microphone discounted by £40 this week

Those of you who tend to have one eye on the tech world or are already world-renowned recording artists will have no doubt encountered Blue Yeti microphones before. All this is to say that, this week, you can pick up a fancy Silver Blue Yeti USB microphone for £40 less than you’d normally spend, over at Amazon UK.
The microphone will run you £79.99 for a limited time, so if you’ve considered setting up a YouTube account and putting your opinion on the internet, this might be a good time to jump in. Lord knows the internet could use more opinions.
Over the past decade, these little Mics have become the most-used USB microphones around, with everyone from Twitch streamers to YouTube folk to bedroom musicians using them. With good reason, to be fair, since these mics tend to walk the line of high-quality and affordability impeccably well. They’re also decent at omni-directional sound, if you and a bunch of friends want to crowd around it like a campfire and record a podcast. Check it out.
19/10/2017 at 13:11 ghling says:
So, how much did Amazon or Blue Yeti paid you for this fine advertisement?
19/10/2017 at 13:21 TokPhobia says:
I have to agree, an article about a microphone discount on a gaming website does scream paid advertisement. Which would be fine, if it were disclosed as such.
19/10/2017 at 13:21 Matt_W says:
It might help to think of this article as similar to the weekly reports that RPS does on game discounts, but with a PC gaming hardware peripheral rather than software.
19/10/2017 at 13:56 LastBestHopeOfHamsterkind says:
It’s a pretty good and well reviewed microphone. Which might be useful to PC gamers that also stream, or in general, use microphones. And it’s a decent deal… So stop being dramatic.
19/10/2017 at 14:05 trashmyego says:
Hopefully a lot? You know, for the sake of this site and the people who write for it?
Oh wait, do you actually think you’re special because you saw through the staggering amount of smoke and mirrors they put up to hide the truth? That you just scored some kind of victory for readership everywhere, because you so bravely questioned a sponsored piece you were not forced to click on or read – let alone one for a product that is actually well respected and used in the community? Bravo.
19/10/2017 at 14:09 Synesthesia says:
It’s the most ubiquitous streaming mic. I’m guessing that’s the reason. I just bought an audio technica for that very reason not 6 hours ago.
19/10/2017 at 14:32 Drib says:
No, it was the Reptoids that paid the Illuminati, and one of the staffers (you know which one) is part of the Freemasons, who demanded this article be created.
19/10/2017 at 14:41 Graham Smith says:
No, this isn’t sponsored. No, we don’t accept sponsorship for anything. Yes, we get affiliate revenue (equivalent to a few pennies) if you buy something after clicking the Amazon link, as is disclosed at the bottom of the post (and of every post on the entire site). Yes, it’s a useful mic. I have one that’s similar. I think we used one of these on the Crate & Crowbar til we got individual mics.
19/10/2017 at 15:57 Masked Dave says:
I believe you, because RPS has never been that sort of site, but it definitely reads like a copy & paste from a press release.
19/10/2017 at 13:20 fabulousfurrygingerfreakbrothers says:
Oh. We’re doing this now? Ok I suppose.
19/10/2017 at 13:20 Michael Fogg says:
Explain to a diletante what’s the advantage of a mic that plugs via USB over one that uses the regular red jack?
19/10/2017 at 13:30 Matt_W says:
Higher quality. This is a condenser microphone (higher sensitivity, higher frequency response) with built-in power, pre-amp, and initial digital processing. The USB provides power back to the mic (which is required for condenser mics) and a reliable high-quality data stream back to the PC.
19/10/2017 at 13:55 Michael Fogg says:
So it’s a plug and play kind of stuff that works better out of the box. Thanks.
19/10/2017 at 15:16 mukuste says:
Basically, it bypasses your internal sound card’s analog-digital converter, which most likely has godawful quality and noise levels, and does all that stuff externally (and hopefully with better quality).
19/10/2017 at 15:02 ColonelFlanders says:
Can someone who has used one tell me why this is better than just using an SM58 on a stand?
19/10/2017 at 15:11 moreyummystuff says:
To answer if this is better or not would depend on what the SM58 is connected to.
19/10/2017 at 15:12 wsjudd says:
Awesome! I did a review of one of these last month, and it is truly an awesome microphone, particularly for streaming and recording podcasts, YouTube videos and the like. After doing that review, I’ve started noticing it everywhere, particularly on Twitch and YouTube :-)
I’d say the advantage compared to a SM58 is that it has four different modes for different situations — there is one mode for capturing just from the front of the mic (e.g. streaming), one from both front and behind (e.g. for an interview), one for recording from all directions (e.g. for general ambience), one for left and right (e.g. for recording music). It’s also a side-address mic, which allows you to mount it a little differently and changes the characteristics of the sound. It’s also plug-and-play with USB, requiring minimal futzing to get it right, with an integrated 3.5mm headphone port so you can hear how it sounds easily.
19/10/2017 at 15:43 Shaileen says:
Ok, seriously: If anyone thinks about dabbling in streaming/yt, there are mics out there for around 20-30€ (for example link to amazon.com ) which are decent as well. No need to spent 90€ to just find out it isn’t for you. This article…