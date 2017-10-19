Date your sword in Boyfriend Dungeon

Picture this steamy scene. You’ve spent a long day down in the dungeon, hacking your way through kobolds and disarming the occasional trap. There’s treasure to be found, sure, but when you return to the surface world, what you really need is a warm meal and a cuddle. Thankfully, the sword you’ve been wielding all day just happens to polymorph into a dream date, so you can spend all that treasure on gifts and fine dining.
This is the newly announced Boyfriend Dungeon. A hack and slash (fic) game.
It’s a concept as cute as it is weird, which is how I like my concepts. I’ve always bounced off dating sims because I don’t enjoy visual novels as a genre, and that’s the style they tend toward. Boyfriend Dungeon has procedural levels to potter about in, killing critters and rescuing new weapons, as well as collecting the sweet loot that will, in dating game fashion, presumably allow you to gift your way into your sword’s heart/pommel.
I’m also pleased to hear that there are a couple of excellent writers contributing their words, namely Christine Love and Meg Jayanth. You may know Love from Ladykiller in a Bind, or the earlier Digital: A Love Story and Analogue: A Hate Story. Jayanth was the writer of 80 Days, which is one of my favourite games in the whole wide world.
Boyfriend Dungeon springs from Kitfox, a studio with a small but eclectic back catalogue, including handsome roguelike Shattered Planet and recent cult management sim The Shrouded Isle. Sword dating won’t commence until 2019 but you can find out more on the official website. In the meantime, I absolutely do not recommend that you check out the very NSFW Oglaf for more dungeon-crawling and sword swallowing of the saucy variety.
19/10/2017 at 16:38 geldonyetich says:
Sounds pretty edgy.
19/10/2017 at 16:46 Shiloh says:
Get a grip on the peen block and savour the tang of oh never mind…
19/10/2017 at 16:48 Orchids says:
Isn’t that the point?
19/10/2017 at 18:18 Ghostwise says:
Indeed. Steel theeself, and blade thee farewell.
19/10/2017 at 16:46 GrumpyCatFace says:
I don’t… even…
yeah.
19/10/2017 at 17:04 conronc says:
And here I thought Dream Daddy was the most excited I could get for a dating sim.
I’m a little curious if ‘boyfriend’ dungeon means either the PC or love interests gender is fixed, the trailer doesn’t seem to suggest so.
19/10/2017 at 17:16 Someoldguy says:
Sounds slightly more tasteful than the sort of low value RPGs that have been churned out by Japan for decades, where you get to fight a level full of monsters then get smut scenes as you win/lose to each level boss.
Insert x into y to continue…
19/10/2017 at 17:36 R. Totale says:
Are they aware whilst in weapon form? Because that’s really disturbing if so.
19/10/2017 at 17:57 kalirion says:
I’d think it would be more disturbing if they weren’t aware. Go to sleep, wake up all bruised, no idea why.
19/10/2017 at 17:40 parsley says:
Oh noooo it’s Meg Jayanth. 80 Days is my favorite; I have to play this now.
But oh nooooo.
19/10/2017 at 17:48 Nauallis says:
I miss Pip.
19/10/2017 at 18:55 Darth Gangrel says:
The guy in the header pic looks like Lorenzo Lamas from Renegade, yay(?).
19/10/2017 at 20:06 Melum says:
One of those boyfriends is clearly a cat.
19/10/2017 at 21:12 CrackedMandible says:
I used to be an adventurer but I took an arrow…to my heart!