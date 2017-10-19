Civilization 6 gets big update while Civ 3 is briefly free

Today’s the big day in Civland, or the world as it’s commonly known. The highlight: Civilization VI has launched its big Fall 2017 Update, which chiefly expands religious combat and makes AI opponents a little smarter. Also out today is new DLC for Civ VI adding Indonesia and the Khmer Empire.
Or if you believe that everything old is better and we should shun the new: 1) Civilization III is free for the next two days; 2) But Civ’s whole ‘inevitable march of progress’ sort of thing seems contrary to your ethos?
So! The Fall Update’s main focus is overhauling religion. New beliefs are in, the Warrior Monk unit has arrived to fight, the Guru is here to heal religious units, religious combat is expanded with flank and support bonuses for units as making them exert zone of control, religious pressure is on both ends of trade routes, some leaders are now less driven to found religions so we have more of a shot, and so on.
The update also improves a few UI elements, improves how the AI handles everything from naval action to district placement, tweaks balance, and fixes bugs.
Check out the patch notes for more details on everything.
As for Indonesia and the Khmer, £9/€9/$9 (a brutal exchange rate!) on Steam gets you the two civs together with new unique buildings, units, and abilities. The DLC also includes new wonders (say hello again, Angkor Wat), a new map, and a new scenario.
And finally, for Civ 3, swing by the Humble Store (now owned by IGN, in case you missed the news) and grab a Steam key. That’s the Complete edition which includes expansions. It usually costs £3/$5 so free isn’t half-bad. One for an old laptop, maybe? You’ve got until 6pm on Saturday (10am Pacific) to grab that.
What are Indonesia like in Civ? See some devs play in this recent livestream:
19/10/2017 at 21:03 Nauallis says:
Hmm, already possible to heal religious units if they are moved to a holy site district. Being able to heal them without a holy site nearby sounds a bit OP.
19/10/2017 at 22:26 jeremyalexander says:
I wouldn’t say older is better, but I can say that Civ 6 is a bad game. It introduced poorly thought out mechanics that the AI still can’t handle, the AI can’t plan an effective defense or offense, the pace of the game vs tech development is still off and many units never see the field because by the time they can be deployed in a serious manner they are outdated, I still can’t build a unit and a city improvement at the same time for no reason that makes any sense, and the list goes on. I hate blind nostalgia, but I’m not going to say something is better just because it’s newer. I still think Civ 5 is a superior title in every imaginable way and these updates have done nothing to change that. This along with their laughable DLC prices mean that Civ 5 will likely be on my hard drive far longer than Civ 6. That isn’t nostalgia, it’s simply a better game.
19/10/2017 at 23:09 Zenicetus says:
I know I should just buy it during a sale to form my own opinion, but this is what I keep hearing about Civ 6. Especially regarding the AI. It usually takes a while in Civ games for the AI to get patched so it can handle new mechanics, but it doesn’t seem to be happening this time around.
So I guess I’ll stick with Civ 5 when I need a Civ fix. There is also the difference in aesthetics. I prefer the softer, semi-realistic look of Civ5 to the more garish graphic design in Civ 6. It has a design-for-mobile look. But I could get over it if the game was significantly better.
19/10/2017 at 23:34 Michael Fogg says:
I wonder if the free Civ III is worth it if you’re a Civ newbie and want to check out the series?