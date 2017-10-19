Have you played… Nidhogg 2?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
The original Nidhogg was a tense, terse swordfighting game best played in local multiplayer. Nidhogg 2 changes the art style, adds an array of new weapons, and in the process makes it less tense and less fun.
I can understand the desire to expand on Nidhogg’s core concept. Nidhogg 2 adds axes, longswords, bows and arrows and more, but in doing so creates asymmetric fights that seem naturally less dramatic and thrilling than the original.
The new art style doesn’t help. It trades the pixel warpscapes of the original for something fleshier, more real, and no less grotesque, but also makes scenes harder to read. Nidhogg occasinoally looked like a visual migraine, but Nidhogg 2’s more literal rending of a flaming backdrop makes it harder for me to track where characters are. Its fleshier bloodsacks make the moment of a stab a little harder to register.
It’s not all bad. The netcode is improved, though still not perfect, and I like that the art brings with it some environmental storytelling. Nidhogg 1 still exists, too, so it’s not like the option to play it doesn’t still exist. But Nidhogg 2 feels like a game aiming to satisfy those who found Nidhogg 1 ugly and overly simplistic, which were complaints I personally never had. Your mileage may vary.
19/10/2017 at 16:03 EvilMonkeyPL says:
Many a night spent with friends laughing and screaming while playing Nidhogg… the first one.
But if you’re looking for a 2d smashy fighting game check out Apotheon. A nice selection of melee and ranged weapons, fun combat, nice maps, great art style.
19/10/2017 at 16:49 Viral Frog says:
I have not played it because it only came out two months ago. I rarely pick up games within the first year of release. And from everything I’ve read, I’m not really inclined to play the sequel over the original (which I have also not played). The original sounds better, though I think the sequel is more aesthetically pleasing.
As an aside, I really enjoy these articles when they focus on games that weren’t released within just a few months and/or the same year of the article being posted. I have found some fantastic older games through these articles. When newer games that have been covered on RPS already within the last few months show up in a “Have you played…” article, it’s rather disappointing. The WIT for Nidhogg 2 was posted just two months and four days ago.
19/10/2017 at 17:02 The First Door says:
It strange, I keep forgetting Nidhogg 2 has been released, and I’m not sure why. I adore Nidhogg 1 and I had an amazing time playing 2 at a local gaming event before it was released. Heck, I really enjoyed the bigger variety of weapons and the new art style. For whatever reason, however, I’ve just never gotten around to 2. Perhaps I should watch for next time it goes on sale!
19/10/2017 at 17:15 Drib says:
Gameplay or not, I despite the visuals on Nidhogg 2. I think it would stop me from enjoying the gameplay.