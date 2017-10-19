Overgrowth doesn’t feel ready to leave Early Access

The most satisfying moments in Overgrowth [official site] take place in mid-air. Rabbits are typically good at jumping, but they’ve got nothing on their anthropomorphic cousin, Turner, the martial arts master and hero of this critter-bashing romp. His leaping ability borders on the power of flight. During those seconds, suspended in the skies above the game’s largely empty battlefields, it feels like anything’s possible. Invariably the landing disappoints. Sometimes fatally. That’s Overgrowth: lots of potential, rarely reached.
Turner’s arrived in a new land, ready to have a nice, relaxing life. But no! There are slavers he has to kill. And that’s about it for the threadbare narrative. It’s little more than an excuse to get into a series of fights, peppered with platforming sections, and it’s basically the same story as in Overgrowth predecessor Lugaru – a remake of which is included here – but without the personal stakes.
Overgrowth’s been cooking away for nine years, and I cannot figure out why it’s suddenly out now. It certainly doesn’t seem finished. Every single element, from the environments to the story, feels like it’s missing something. In some cases, it’s just unpolished, but the overall impression is that this is a game that’s still very much in beta.
The ‘Thick fog’ level is a pretty effective showcase for where the game’s really at. The level is huge, and full of gentle hills and wildflowers; blandly idyllic. But it’s also a spooky forest, complete with gnarled, dead trees and eerie, swampy fog. It’s like two or three different maps layered on top of one another, with no real identity or consistency.
When Turner enters the level, he realises he’s a bit lost. There are no real objectives in the game outside of what you catch in the brief bits of dialogue, and here the implication is pretty clear: find the right way out of this pleasant field of flowers/haunted forest. The scale of most of the maps implies that exploration is a good idea. It never, ever is. It’s maybe the worst thing you can do, leading to wasted journeys and getting stuck in parts of the map that are entirely open to you, but are far from ready for visitation. And this is how I ended up walking across the bed of a lake without dying, even though water is fatal in the rest of the game, before slamming into an invisible wall that spun me around.
I spent at least half an hour exploring this weird location, finding nothing but big, empty, unfinished spaces. Eventually I gave up, restarting the level. It turns out that all I actually needed to do was walk straight ahead for 30 seconds, encounter some aggressive rats, and then kill them, completing the level. There’s no indication that this is the case, however, and nothing suggesting that going in any other direction is pointless.
Most levels are laden with similar issues. Every single map could be a tenth of the size, and nothing would be lost, and nobody would end up wasting their time. It seems like a fundamental misunderstanding about how players act when faced with large, open areas. Ultimately, this is a game mostly made up of arena-style brawls, but that’s not remotely reflected by any of the level design.
Overgrowth is terrible at communicating things, generally. You’ll be wondering plenty, like if you’re going to be able to hit a target with your knife, or why you can die by jumping sometimes, but just as often be completely fine, but the game’s not forthcoming. Not only does it withhold pretty much every piece of information that you might want to know, it’s almost willfully inconsistent, meaning that anything learned might be rendered useless.
The largest source of my confusion is undoubtedly the damage system, which I continue to know nothing about. Wolves are the game’s toughest enemies, so I’ve had plenty of opportunities to die over and over again at their claws. All of those deaths have taught me one thing; that there is no clear logic. In one fight, a wolf managed to kill me with two kicks. In another attempt – same wolf, same conditions – he kicked me twice, but then he had to take another swipe before killing me. After that, he killed me in a single kick, which also saw me launch into the air and fly over the edge of a cliff.
This lack of consistency works both ways. I might take a rat out with a single kick, but then have to beat the crap out of his otherwise identical buddy before he goes down. When the rules aren’t clear, it makes winning or losing meaningless. The rest of the game is similarly inconsistent, but it’s most disappointing in combat because fighting is one of the few parts of Overgrowth that’s otherwise enjoyable.
Battles are blisteringly fast, and often a bit absurd thanks to the over-the-top physics engine that calls to mind a slightly more sedate Goat Simulator. On the surface, brawling seems like a simple affair. Hold down the left mouse button to attack, hold down the right to block, or press it to grab an enemy and disarm them, while shift makes Turner roll. Pretty straightforward. Doing this while trying to manage multiple enemies, some of whom might be wielding one-hit-kill weapons, is where the challenge lies.
Fights are all high-risk affairs, too, and Turner can’t take much of a beating. Unfortunately, there’s not much impetus for trying to wrap your head around the system in any meaningful way because the optimal choice is almost always to leap into the air, press the attack button, and watch as your foes fall before you. Sometimes they’ll try to throw weapons at you, but not all that often. The only thing stopping these flying kicks from letting you win almost every battle is that there’s no aiming, no lock-on, and no real way to know if you’re going to actually hit something until it’s too late. For all its issues, however, combat is light years ahead of the platforming.
Overgrowth is too floaty and imprecise to make for a competent platformer, yet platforming makes up almost half of the game. I never found it to be anything less than a miserable experience, despite the fact that jumping feels great on its own. Even if the controls were fine-tuned, it’s dull. You’re just jumping from one rock or ledge to the next, with the occasional bit of janky wall-running that only works half the time. There aren’t any obstacles or challenges aside from trying not to overshoot the leap. The only time it’s memorable is when something infuriating happens, like the two times I made a successful jump only for the game to decide I fell to my death. You died, the game told me, while Turner stood safely where he landed.
So yes, Overgrowth is also a bit buggy. I’ve fought enemies who seemed to be standing on invisible rocks, I’ve become stuck in the terrain while platforming, and whether due to a graphical glitch or something else, every wound and stream of blood looks like it’s been created in MS Paint. Performance issues crop up from time to time as well, mostly with the frame rate dropping for no obvious reason. The game looks like it was made a decade ago, which is more or less when development began, so I’m not sure why any modern setups should struggle. It also doesn’t fully support controllers, which can’t navigate menus.
Overgrowth feels like a mod created for a wacky physics sandbox where all the openness and experimentation has been pushed to the side, and everything else has been twisted around a forgettable, barely present story and a series of brief and ugly levels. I’m just glad that, at around two to three hours long, it’s incredibly short.
19/10/2017 at 21:14 garfieldsam says:
Ouch
19/10/2017 at 21:29 mechavolt says:
That was brutal, but to be honest…this is exactly how I felt when I tried a beta version years ago. Sad that it never progressed past that.
19/10/2017 at 21:38 Catterbatter says:
I’m afraid to play this because I want so badly for it to be good! Here’s a game with a focus on fast, varied melee fights. It has big open maps. It has weird animal people. It has [*checks first screenshot*] fake mustaches on poles up on the roofs. As long as I keep waiting to play it, it can still be a great game in my imagination.
19/10/2017 at 21:41 emptyhalls says:
Weird, broken games which never quite meet their lofty ambitions are actually the best games, imo.
19/10/2017 at 21:52 Crafter says:
wow, that was as brutal as this game’s combats.
Sounds like they threw the towel and just released the game.
It is too bad, it looks like HB allowed them to experiment at will
19/10/2017 at 22:23 Baines says:
I don’t think it was a “throw in the towel” release. Development switched to the polishing phase quite a while back.
My guess is that there just wasn’t much attention put on what the “game” part of the game would actually be. For years, we saw oh so many videos about the game’s development. We saw videos about particle systems, combat, procedural animation,… We saw plenty of videos about the user editor as well, how you could easily create your own levels and such.
But throughout it all, there wasn’t ever that much about the game itself beyond those systems. Levels were wide areas where objects were dropped into them. Videos talking about platforming used a bunch of block components that were arbitrarily stuck together. Videos about combat were characters rushing together to fight in wide open areas.
While there was mention of a story, there wasn’t really evidence of one. Even the necessary components like dialogue boxes weren’t worked on until the game was nearing completion. Perhaps because the levels pulled double duty for the sandbox editor, they were in their base form wide open and without much meaning.
19/10/2017 at 23:17 Crafter says:
By throwing the towel I mean that they could have reworked the game into something more coherent.
I have no idea what how Wolfire works of course (they might have been listening only to the core audience of people playing each alpha) but they must have been at least a bit aware of the game shortcomings and decided to release it in its current state.
19/10/2017 at 22:50 oyog says:
“It is too bad, it looks like HB allowed them to experiment at will”
You might be trolling and I’m just naive but I’ll assume you’re misinformed. Wolfire, the devlopers of Lugaru and Overgrowth founded Humble Bundle, initially, to distribute small team indie games along with their own game.
19/10/2017 at 23:07 Phasma Felis says:
I read that as “the profits from Humble Bundle allowed Wolfire to experiment for ages instead of pushing out a game to sell.”
19/10/2017 at 23:14 Crafter says:
That’s what I meant indeed.
19/10/2017 at 23:44 MikoSquiz says:
Seems more like they ended up abandoning any meaningful development to focus on Humble Bundle, given that the result doesn’t seem to differ much from the state of the alpha circa 2011.
Then they sold Humble Bundle and went “oh, huh, we’ve still got this game thingy kicking around” and popped it out.
20/10/2017 at 01:33 Crafter says:
I should add : it is sad that this did not turn out to be a very interesting game.
Ages ago, I followed the dev blog with real interest : at that time the dev was writing great articles on how he was making the game engine.
I wonder how this game would have turned out if it was made today with an existing engine instead of starting everything from scratch.
19/10/2017 at 21:54 Guy Montag says:
I pre-ordered this a long, long time ago, because Lugaru was fun and I was okay with supporting the devs to get a bit more of that (and to be fair, Overgrowth being ‘a bit more of Lugaru’ is a perfect description). And yeah, totally agree with everything said here. I could forgive the jumping being floaty OR the levels not lending themselves to my jumping, but not both. The level where you have to climb to a point to claim a plant is the worst offender, because you only have one way up, and many of the long jumps over instant death would end with an uneven terrain that Turner would immediate bounce or magically turnwalk off of, straight into doom. Turner, divine entity and destroyer of nations, died so many times in that level alone. And the final platforming level is amazing, mostly because it expects you to use platforming techniques never taught before that point, and failing means falling quite a distance over and over and over again. Have a feeling that many of the final versions of levels were made only with feedback from people who had been playing the game for years and had such a grasp on this stuff that beyond first level tutorials, actually teaching things felt inconsequential.
I’d recommend anyone who owns the game check out Therium-2 on the Steam workshop, it’s on the whole better than the Overgrowth campaign, and has branching level paths leading to 2 endings (and maybe 3 or 4, didn’t go down a few side paths). I understand there’s also a lot of mods outside the workshop that might never transfer over, might check them out at some point with the SUMLauncher.
19/10/2017 at 23:15 stringerdell says:
Thanks for this, Therium 2 looks great.
19/10/2017 at 22:47 wonderingmonster says:
Sadly I have to agree, I was forgiving of Lugaru’s rough edges 10 years ago but it feels like Overgrowth doesn’t fundamentally improve on Lugaru’s design. What bothers me the most is that it’s very hard to get any sense of flow. In theory the parkour and combat system could lend themselves to this, but because of the fiddlyness + instant death of the platforming, the short levels, their loading screens, the ease of cheesing fights with the jumpkick, this never happened for me. You’re constantly interrupted by annoying stuff.
I suppose this is the big risk when you have a small team with a strong focus on engine development. The game itself necessarily gets less attention.
19/10/2017 at 23:21 Crafter says:
It reminds me of subversion : brilliant work on the engine, no idea what to do with it (or at least how to make a good game out of it).
19/10/2017 at 23:18 stringerdell says:
I can’t really disagree with much of this review (apart from enjoying the platforming at times myself) but will add that me and my friends got a lot of mileage out of the pvp duel mode. Great local versus gameplay.
Extremely graphic violence though, this game isn’t for the squeamish.
20/10/2017 at 00:04 Artist says:
I would even go further and say Overgrowth plays like a 9 year old pile of poo! Definatly not worth the price tag. Sad.
20/10/2017 at 00:17 Dewal says:
It may not be totally worth its actual price, but this game is fun.
The deaths may appear random because it is actually the point of the fighting system. Except for blade wounds (in easy, knives take 3 or 4 cuts to kill you, all swords and spear kill you in one hit), you die when you break your neck or spine. So a fall or a punch could OS or do almost no damage, depending on how you (or the enemy) touch the ground.
And that’s actually what is fun about the game : pushing an enemy down a platform or some stairs and wondering if he will come back or if he killed himself in the fall, jump kicking an enemy against a wall and breaking him in half…
On the story mode, at one point you fight a two vs three match. When I saw two enemies jumping on my NPC partner, I rushed on the third, hoping that I could kill him before they killed my friend, so that I only had to deal with two enemies at once instead of one.
What was my surprise when, just after killing my opponent, I actually discovered that my friend had killed both of his adversaries ? :O
I never thought that punching or shooting a bag of HP until it fell to zero was ever fun; and having a game that do things differently is very refreshing. The randomness and brutality of the game is what makes it special, because it creates chaotic (but short) stories.
And the death while fighting are never punishing because you respawn right before the fight in just a few seconds.
Concerning the death while falling, I think it’s actually a level design thing. In any open area where you’re supposed to fight, you take absolutely no damage if you fall on your paws, even from very high falls.
You only die when you fall during the platform sessions (even from very low heights) for the simple reason that the game will respawn you at the highest point you reached ! So by killing you, the game is actually being nice by not forcing you to redo a part you already did.
So in the end, the only point where I agree with Fraser are :
a – The story is really poor. But it doesn’t get in much the way of the game at all and give you a bit of purpose for killing the bosses.
b – The levels are bigger than needed. If you don’t know it beforehand, you may explore for nothing. Just focus on the obvious path and everything will be alright.
c – The jump kick is a bit too good. Its only weaknesses are that if you fail you are defenseless and you may break your neck, but it is a efficient technique to just spam it. It’s upon the player to no do it and take risks to enjoy a bit more of the challenge. But it’s always useful if you die too much on some fights and you just want to power through them.
In total I’ve spent 8 hours on the game, including : Overgrowth and Lugaru storymodes, an hour of versus against a friend and quite a bit of arena fighting against the computer. And I enjoyed it, a lot !
I think most of the frustration of Fraser came from the fact that he didn’t understand what the game was about (fighting and jumping), even if it may the game fault for not being more explicit and half-trying things that don’t matter (and will disorient people).
I would advise any curious person to maybe wait for a sale and grab it at half price. It will help you accept the rough edges and just let you enjoy the game.
20/10/2017 at 01:13 Fraser Brown says:
“I think most of the frustration of Fraser came from the fact that he didn’t understand what the game was about (fighting and jumping)”
No, most of my frustration came from the long list of problems I mentioned in the review. If you enjoyed it, that’s great, but the multitude of massive issues I encountered can’t be waved away with a “he didn’t understand what the game was about”.
20/10/2017 at 01:27 jezixo says:
The neck-breaking mechanic is interesting, but none of that excuses the fact that the game completely skips the job of actually teaching you how that stuff works.
And also – sure the “you die if you fall during platforming because we’re doing you a favor” thing makes a kind of twisted logic, but why not have a message appear that says “press R to go back to a checkpoint”? Why fundamentally alter the physics of the game (and then not tell the player) just to make a theoretically more forgiving platforming system?
20/10/2017 at 00:31 Chaoslord AJ says:
Kinda expected that reception back ages ago when I saw the first muddy colored screenshots of the game.
The first impression is almost always right.
Didn’t think it would take that long to release and frankly the dev deserves respect for his show of stamina. Most of them grab the money and run after two years in early access.
20/10/2017 at 01:44 Viral Frog says:
I figured this would be the case given the development cycle. It is painfully obvious that the only thing that was done with this game were the developers at the end of the 9th year.