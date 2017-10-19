Comedy adventure anthology Yorkshire Gubbins starts

A new comedy adventure anthology explores a weird version of Yorkshire – home of, as developers Stairfall Institute point out, “the British accent used in Game of Thrones”. Appropriately named Yorkshire Gubbins, the game launched its first episode this week and I’ve heard good things from chums. The first episode follows someone who, while a bridesmaid, ruined her best friend’s wedding. Great times. Here, watch:

Yorkshire Gubbins is out now on Steam for £3.59/€4.49/$4.49, which includes a launch discount. That’ll get you the other four episodes when they’re done too.

If you fancy a crack, you can also download the game jam pilot episode which grew into this, Holy Molluscamony, free from Game Jolt.

Hit Stairfall Institute’s site for more on everything. Stairfall Institute, by the way, is Charlotte Gore and chums.

The other month I was cornered in a pub by Yorkshonians who made me repeat “Yorkshire” until I could say it properly, not in my hoity-toity soft southern way. It eventually sunk in but, to be honest as someone now living in Scotland, Yorkshire is Down South really isn’t it? Barely distinguishable from Barkshire. I’d stretch to allow Midlands at highest. Some comedy regional British rivalry there, ladies and gentlemen. Just a spot of fun papering over real and well-founded regional strife.