The 25 best co-op games ever made

Sometimes you need a hand to hold, so we’ve updated our list of the 25 best co-op games to play on PC with a headset-wearing friend or a muted stranger.
Whether solving puzzles, sneaking, shooting zombies or stabbing mythical creatures in the face, the existence of another player adds an element of unpredictability. You might synchronise your stealth takedowns and execute the perfect plan, but it’s just as likely that your co-op partner will constantly alert the guards and throw your situation into chaos. Luckily both success and failure are more compelling when you can take credit for the former and blame someone else for the latter.
Our criteria is our own. We’ve excluded competitive multiplayer games that require cooperation, for example, so you won’t find Dota 2 in the list. However, anything that has a co-op mode counts, even if it’s a game chiefly thought of as being about its singleplayer or competitive modes.
Now let’s hold hands and together we’ll go on a magical journey through the land of correct opinions. You can navigate this feature using the arrows that appear above or below the header image on each page, or by using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
Note: This feature lives on the internet, which means there’s a hole underneath for you to vent your frustrations into. Remember, your comment will live on forever, so make it a good one. “No Game X?” isn’t useful. A brief explanation of why Game X is wonderful absolutely is.
20/10/2017 at 15:14 turnshchumctitte says:
I recommend anyone who’s into Shoot ’em up’s to have a look at Jamestown. Fantastic game. Great (couch) co-op. (Partly because your friends can revive you.)
20/10/2017 at 20:46 JadeChandler says:
20/10/2017 at 15:15 Godwhacker says:
Comprehensive! The one thing I would say is that Left 4 Dead 2, containing as it now does the entire campaign from Left 4 Dead 1, is the one that should be listed.
Portal 2’s co-op is wonderful and one of the best things I’ve played. Now if only Valve would start making games again…
20/10/2017 at 16:32 welverin says:
Another Valve game I feel deserved to be mentioned: TF2 and it’s Mann vs. Machine mode.
20/10/2017 at 15:23 Hatman says:
SWAT 4 is on GOG now!!! You cads!!!! You amateur fools!!!!!!!
20/10/2017 at 15:37 Graham Smith says:
Fixed!
20/10/2017 at 15:44 mukuste says:
I’ve played Overcooked with another human being and… sadly, the magic didn’t happen for us. The gameplay just felt very basic and mechanical, and we never had all that much fun, it felt more like a chore. I wanted to like it, but was disappointed.
20/10/2017 at 16:33 noom says:
Overcooked works best with 3 or 4 players I feel. You need to be shouting over people for it to fun, not just shouting at one person.
20/10/2017 at 15:47 gou says:
the standout coop of the last few years for me and my group was dying light, itching for our collective availability to permit a replay
20/10/2017 at 16:03 Someoldguy says:
I’m not much of a coop gamer these days, having a young family means game time is very intermittent which is not multiplayer friendly. That said, if I have the time to commit I’d generally much rather team up in an MMO and have a fun adventure than almost all of these. D&D Online, LotRO, Guild Wars 2…
20/10/2017 at 16:14 Scytale says:
For family co-op, how could they miss the classics of any of the LEGO series (Harry Potter being a great one for the kids)
… oh and …
!! Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime !!
20/10/2017 at 16:11 playzintraffic says:
You forgot Perfect Dark (64). That game had THE most customizable multiplayer mode I’ve ever seen, even more than its spiritual successor Timesplitters.
20/10/2017 at 16:32 welverin says:
Do you mean Perfect Dark the N64 game? Which is very clearly not a PC game, which is what this site and article are all about.
20/10/2017 at 17:49 playzintraffic says:
Emulators.
20/10/2017 at 16:40 Thathmew says:
How is Terraria not on this list?
20/10/2017 at 16:57 Horg says:
Or, the entire Serious Sam series? Best co-op shooting to be had.
20/10/2017 at 16:55 Nauallis says:
lol, you have Far Cry 4, but not Dying Light.
I argue this because Far Cry 4’s main missions cannot be completed in co-op. While your buddy can join you for nearly every antic possible on the main map, the story mission lock-out makes some of the tougher, longer missions more of a slog. Don’t even get me started on the boss fights when you visit Shangri-La.
Dying Light, on the other hand, features similar open world, parkour, and a similar map (though smaller, but more detailed). Except for the first and the very last mission, every story mission and every quest/subplot/fetch mission is available to play with up to 3 friends. Not only does this entirely change the way you play, it makes harder difficulties substantially more fun: running around in the dark and in the rain becomes an adventure instead of merely a terrifying sojourn into your nightmares.
20/10/2017 at 20:10 Halk says:
This comment is correct. Far Cry shouldn’t even count without coop story missions, and Dying Light is coop at its best.
20/10/2017 at 17:12 skyturnedred says:
Resident Evil 6 is the most fun I’ve ever had in a co-op game. In fact, playing it solo just underlines how stupid the whole game is, but when you’re playing it with another rational human being it’s just damn fun to laugh at the ridiculously over the top cut-scenes together.
20/10/2017 at 17:25 nimamiara says:
This is a little jarring because, in search of good co-op games, I recently referred to this very same Best Of. This certainly wasn’t published today, as claimed. I guess it’s been updated? The only update I notice is that it’s one entry per page, now, to allow for more ad impressions.
And the old comments are gone, so many good recommendations have been lost there.
20/10/2017 at 19:40 Dugular says:
The very first sentence says it’s an update, not a new article. And the very last page shows what the changes are. So not sure what you mean by it claiming it’s a new article?
Also, personally I prefer the refreshed comments; it means all comments are relevant to the revised addition and don’t have out of date information.
20/10/2017 at 17:27 Phinor says:
None of our favourites on the list so might as well list them here: Counter-Strike: Source, Company of Heroes, Sins of a Solar Empire and perhaps Spintires.
A lot of comp stomping for us. Spintires is an odd one but it does count as co-op, doesn’t it?
20/10/2017 at 17:31 csgosmurfnation says:
20/10/2017 at 17:52 Leafy Twigs says:
Best co-op game ever was World of Warcraft. My partner and I decided to play again after some years away from it. I rolled a paladin and she rolled a priest. And we went all the way to level cap duo-ing dungeons originally meant for five players.
Some of them were challenging, especially since we decided to skip heirlooms. But it was some of the best gaming experiences I’ve had. Yelling across the room at each other with ideas after our 6th wipe. Barely pulling off a victory when most of the dungeon bosses were 3 levels above us.
And then mixing and matching other classes. Could a hunter and warlock make an effective dungeon team, even when the only heal spells are “mend pet” + “healthstone”? Warrior and druid? Double rogues? The combos felt endless. What was easy with one combo, was tricky or near-impossible with another. Never ran out of ways to challenge ourselves.
Best of all, leveling was fun again. No mindless grinding. No dealing with obnoxious randoms. Just the two of us against the world (of warcraft).
20/10/2017 at 18:14 Moraven says:
I met my SO and many friendships through World of Warcraft. We raid together as the 2 tanks for the guild. Being able to communicate tank swaps to someone a few feet away plays differently.
For starting out long distance, we sought out other games to play beyond WoW. Titan Quest, PixelJunk Monster and Heroes III co-op maps.
PixelJunk has been our favorite TD and it has seamless co-op. You can even both dance on the same Tower to help boost it quicker. Someone will stay to boost a tower while the other would go pick up coins and gems. Defense Grid does not have that same co-op experience.
SnipperClips and Affordable Space Adventures on Nintendo hardwave have provided unique co-op puzzle solving experiences. Most of Nintendo’s platformers (Donkey, Mario, Kirby, Yoshi) have provided co-op the past few releases.
20/10/2017 at 18:19 Hunchback says:
20/10/2017 at 18:58 trash_hermit says:
20/10/2017 at 20:02 mukuste says:
20/10/2017 at 20:10 Halk says:
20/10/2017 at 19:02 Lim-Dul says:
Battleblock Theater?
Castle Crashers?
Monaco?
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime?
Helldivers?
Torchlight II? (OK, it’s similar to Diablo III)
Warhammer End Times: Vermintide? (OK, it’s similar to L4D)
Orcs Must Die 2?
Risk of Rain?
Alien Swarm?
Magicka (1 or 2)?
Sanctum (1 or 2)?
Alien Swarm?
Terrarria (or Starbound?)
The High-Moon Studios Transformers games (yes, really)?
I really think this list should be expanded to 50 titles…
20/10/2017 at 19:15 trankdog says:
20/10/2017 at 19:28 Nixitur says:
Some of my favorites are as follows:
Monaco
Basically, you and up to three friends do a heist on a place. There’s vastly different characters to choose from, so ideally, it becomes like Ocean’s Eleven, with the Redhead leading away a guard while the Cleaner knocks out the other one and the Locksmith quickly opening up the door to escape.
In reality, it’s rarely like this. You’re a bunch of bumbling fools constantly trying to get out of whatever scrape you’ve just gotten yourself and your friends into. And it’s great!
Magicka
Imagine giving yourself and up to three of your friends thousands of possible, absurdly powerful spells. Now explain the basics of how they work. Now turn on friendly fire. With a ridiculous and pretty funny story and complete chaos that comes from having four glass cannons running around, Magicka is probably my favorite co-op game ever.
But don’t worry! Revive is just W, A, Space. Unless Brian, the absolute dolt, managed to splash water on himself. Just use Fire on yourself, Brian! No, Brian, you just made yourself immune to Fire! Why did you summon rain, Brian?
20/10/2017 at 19:53 Killy_V says:
Shank – Excellent co op, also the co op campaign is different from the sp one, with bosses requiring a true co op strategy
Renegade Ops – Such a cool game
20/10/2017 at 20:23 milonz says:
As some people have said, World of Warcraft was probably the best co-op PC game ever, especially if you were in a organized guild.
The way boss raids were done forced you to develop REAL teamplay qualities.
The same can be said about Counter-Strike 1.6 and Source : if you were a proefficient player (a rated one, with some tournaments behind you), then you knew how to teamplay.
Teamplay was the harderst skill to learn for newcomers.
Ok, i know that indie games deserve some love, but not putting WoW on the “25 best co-op games on PC” list is simply a sin =D