Best PC gaming deals of the week

Somehow yet another week has passed us by and the endless march of time proceeds ever forward. I don’t know about you but this week, I spent an exorbitant amount of time playing Shadow of Wardor, in which death is such a trivial thing it’s almost bringing on an existential crisis. I did meet a singing Orc, though, so I can’t really complain.

Anyways, I’m here again to take you through a whole bunch of the best gaming deals from the past seven-ish days, so let’s go ahead and do that, shall we? As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places.

UK & US Deals

In a turn of events that literally no one could have expected, the very first Mafia game is now available on GOG for the first time. The game, which originally came out in 2002, has been given the traditional GOG treatment and should work on modern machines, enabling a brand new generation of players to get frustrated and eventually rage quit at that one racing car mission. That’s right; I didn’t forget.

Mafia on PC for £7.99 / $14.99 / €9.99 from GOG

For a very limited time, you can go ahead and treat yourself to a copy of Sid Meier’s Civilization 3 Complete Edition, absolutely free.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 3 Complete Edition for free from Humble

Humble is celebrating the best indie titles to emerge from the land of Oz this week with what is being appropriately called the Humble Down Under Bundle. Here’s what you can get.

Pay what you want

The Warlocks of Firetop Mountain

Screencheat

Hand of Fate

Satellite Reign

Pay more than the average

Hacknet

Hacknet Labyrinths

Crawl

Hurtworld

Pay $12 (£9.10) or more

Armello

Pay what you want for the Humble Down Under Bundle

If you’re one of the many people out there who won’t waste an opportunity to tell people that New Vegas was, in fact, an underrated gem of a Fallout game, you’re in luck – it, along with a bunch of other Bethesda titles are on sale over at GOG this week, with up to 50% off.

Up to 50% off the Bethesda sale from GOG

The Witcher series of video games turned ten years old this past week, which is a feat in itself. In order to celebrate ten years of the silver fox that is Geralt of Rivia, the entire franchise is on sale with up to 85% off at both GOG and Humble.

Up to 85% off The Witcher franchise from GOG

Up to 85% off The Witcher franchise from Humble Store

UK Deals

This year saw a return to glory for the Tekken franchise in the form of Tekken 7, which came complete with a massive amount of character customisation options which allowed me to put gold bracelets and a sombrero on a Panda. Enough said, really. The game is discounted to £34.99 at the moment, over at Amazon UK.

Tekken 7 on PC for £34.99 from Amazon UK

A popular one among YouTubers, Twitch streamers and podcasters alike, the Blue Yeti USB microphone has been recommended by a huge amount of people by now, so all there is left to say is that right now you can save £40 on one of these things at Amazon UK, where it is currently reduced to £79.99.

Blue Yeti USB microphone for £79.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

A whole lot of work was put into producing this hardcover Art of Overwatch book in both regular and Limited Edition forms. This is a 368-page look into the world of Overwatch from an artist’s perspective and it’s a gorgeous book at that. Currently, you can save 40% when you order either edition through Amazon US.

The Art of Overwatch for $29.99 from Amazon US

The Art of Overwatch Limited Edition for $60 from Amazon US

It’s barely been a month since Dishonored: Death of the Outsider actually came out and it’s already seeing $10 discount over at Amazon US. If you hesitated even slightly on picking this one up, you just saved yourself ten bucks.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider on PC for $19.99 from Amazon US

