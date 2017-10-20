Have You Played… Sonic R?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.

I have! Here are some good things about Sonic R:

It comes in an ‘Xplosiv’ box and costs £3

It really wasn’t that bad of a racer. It was just, by the standards of the time, a rote addition to the sickly Sonic empire. Diddy Kong Racing came out in the same month, for heaven’s sake. The only saving grace is that this is also out for PC. For a glorious period in the early 2000s it could be found in any reputable bargain bucket, in that wonderful orange case.

It had five levels.