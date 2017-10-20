Mafia returns to sale after vanishing for five years

After five years of not being sold for download anywhere (and long being out-of-print on disc), the first Mafia has returned to sale. GOG this week dredged the digital bay, hauled the crime ’em up out, and chipped off its concrete boots to re-release it DRM-free. This version has an edited soundtrack with the licensed music removed, mind. Presumably music licenses expiring is what got the game pulled from sale back in 2012. I’ve not played Mafia since ooh it was on CD, so I am tempted to see how it feels 15 years after it came out – and after two sequels of varying quality and direction.
GOG are selling Mafia for £7.99.
You might want to download this widescreen mod to better utilise your fancy modern monitor. And if you do have the CD or Steam version but want it DRM-free too, this tutorial explains how to bust open data files and add the original music back. Oh! And a mod added multiplayer a few years back.
For those who haven’t played Mafia, a brief summary. It’s set in the fictional American city of Lost Heaven during the Depression, where a taxi driver gets pulled into the mob and slowly climbs its ranks. The story spans several years, living out chapters of Tommy’s life as he tells his story, which I always liked. It’s a third-person shooter with car chases aplenty and one notably horrible race. One curious aspect is that though it’s set in a Grand Theft Auto 3-ish open world, it’s a fairly linear and mission-based game. Aside from a wacky post-game mode, the open world is not full of hidden tasks and missions as you might expect. It was strange, even at the time, but I did enjoy that I could just drive for driving’s sake without feeling nagged. And it’s a pretty decent game? I think? People will tell you it’s so much better than the sequels but my memory is hazy here.
It is a shame to lose the licensed music. Hours of driving across Lost Heaven means certain period tunes from the radio are stuck in my brain. They set such a great mood. The version presented to posterity is an inferior version, one not in tune with the game’s vision. Such is the sorry state of video game preservation.
Alan Wake was pulled from sale earlier this year because its licensed soundtrack expired, and GTA: San Andreas was updated to remove some songs. What a mess.
20/10/2017 at 20:59 rustybroomhandle says:
I did enjoy this, up until the mission where you had to win a race in the floatiest skiddiest race car ever.
20/10/2017 at 21:07 GenialityOfEvil says:
This is the patched version, which fixes the race. Though it also breaks a lot of other things like decal textures. Personally I liked the unpatched race, and mods sometimes don’t play nice with the patches.
21/10/2017 at 00:14 GenialityOfEvil says:
Speaking of which, a lot of the older mods have been lost with the waxing and waning of mod sites, but Mafiascene came back a few years ago and started collecting them again.
If you want a winter mod for Christmas, there’s one I worked on years ago on the last page of the mods category in Downloads.
20/10/2017 at 21:17 Mecha_Rocky says:
Darn, the music was one of the best parts. Sometimes when I drive back roads I put on the soundtrack and pretend I’m in an old jalopy!
20/10/2017 at 21:59 gamma says:
Slightly OT:
I can only see myself become worse the more cross domains I have to trash. Suggestion: host your source of revenue, AFAIC www trust ends there.
20/10/2017 at 22:18 UnknownTarget says:
Just wanted to say that the “[blank] ’em up” joke is really stale.
20/10/2017 at 22:36 G_Man_007 says:
I break out the CD version every couple of years as it’s one of the most perfect games ever made (as in, the ending isn’t terrible, it’s actually good). This is good news, though the music thing sucks. I’m sure the music can be obtained, or even other period music, and made to work in the game. Be interesting to see if that can be done.
20/10/2017 at 23:45 KFee says:
Best single player game I’ve ever played, a real gem. Though, the music thing is bad.
20/10/2017 at 23:56 Moose Malloy says:
I used to detour through Chinatown wherever I was going, just to hear “Chi-na-town, my Chinatown” by the Mills Brothers. It definitely won’t be the same without that and all the Django Reinhardt. This is one of my all-time favourite games, more for the period atmosphere and the story than the actual gameplay.
21/10/2017 at 00:34 woodsey says:
A true classic, for my money.
The open world works precisely because it isn’t full of random crap to rack up the hours. Its a place with laws and customs that even a mid-level gangster like Tommy can’t just ignore, and the sense of normalcy they induce only serves to emphasise the violence you commit in the missions themselves. Shooting someone (a thousand someones, normally) in GTA is slapstick, but shooting someone in Mafia is murder.
21/10/2017 at 00:40 porcelain_gods says:
Surprised it’s not been mentioned yet but the original music can be added, our friends in the GOG forums are on the ball
