A reminder that Overwatch should be the friendliest shooter ever

At its best, Blizzard’s Overwatch is the place I hope to wake up in when I die, die, die. A superspy sitcom that just happens to be a sublime entwining of FPS and MOBA, it has gulped down more of my free time than any other game in the past five years. It’s also the game where I never speak to anybody, rarely accept a party invite and seldom spend longer than half an hour in ranked play. Some matches, I even try to avoid eye contact. Overwatch’s community has become notorious for abusive behaviour, and while I’m not convinced it’s any worse on this count than, say, Destiny or Call of Duty, the toxicity is completely at odds with the design, which makes it all the more jarring.
Overwatch isn’t just a brilliant shooter debut from a studio hitherto celebrated for Orc huts, Zerg rushes and 24-hour raids; it’s a flawed act of redefinition, a stab at changing the ethos of a genre famously inclined to wallow in its own malevolence, especially now that serving the often-toxic world of eSports has become a publisher priority. It does this not by trying to start afresh, but on the contrary, by diving back into the history – melting down venerable FPS playstyles, archetypes, guns, quirks and themes, and moulding them into something more hopeful and inspiring, with reference to Blizzard’s vast back catalogue of MOBA heroes and RTS units. It is designed, however naively or cynically, to be sunny and welcoming where shooters like Black Ops 3 are awash with macho despair.
There are the obvious checks to anti-social behaviour, like the way the medal system downplays the almighty K:D (kills:deaths ratio) in favour of team-oriented feats like spending lots of time near the payload, or restoring an eye-catching proportion of your team’s lost health. There are the spawn rooms, match-bridging safe spaces where a multitude of loose props, Easter eggs and defaceable surfaces foster a spirit of whimsy, at least when people aren’t cussing out the Hanzo player or teabagging the defending side through the door.
These chambers have a practical role within the map architecture – forcing your way out of them or keeping the other team bottled up within is a vital phase in every escort match – but they’re most valuable as opportunities to unwind with and take the measure of comrades. Some of my fondest memories in Overwatch consist of standing in a ring with my team, exchanging emotes and one-liners while the enemy Genji peers in like a hungry Black Friday shopper.
Heroes are where Overwatch’s reworking of the FPS really comes into focus. Each is a cunningly transmuted mixture of influences from pop and gaming culture, sending familiar concepts in unfamiliar directions. The cast aren’t just appealing reworkings of cliches like the femme fatale sniper or the crusty German knight – they’re statements about shooter playstyles that extend worldwide and date back to the 90s. Junkrat’s ability to use his own landmines as launchers, transforming a ghastly camper into a really nasty skirmisher, channels Quake’s rocket-jumping. Soldier 76, famously, is the hard-bitten Modern Warfare dudebro equipped to dish out mid-range automatic fire and explosives, his Ultimate ability a parody of the “aim-bot” hacks that first appeared in Counter Strike. Having Soldier around lets Blizzard ease in players accustomed to dreary military shooters, even as his lack of a distinct strength subtly makes a case for diversity in more ways than one.
Other characterisations take aim at how competitive gaming has flourished and, perhaps, soured as online has become ubiquitous. Consider how Blizzard has baked “prosumer” toxicity into the game in the shape of Doritos-chugging Starcraft celeb D.va, a hero who plays to win, never loses gracefully and was originally designed to operate as a hyperactive battering ram. D.va is a study in abrasiveness – her legendary Ultimate activation phrase even pokes fun at player resentment when developers tweak their favourite classes – but she’s also a teenage girl who has fought her way to the top of a male-dominated scene. She encompasses the rancour of ranked play, but she’s also something to aspire to.
Ditto Ana, a re-imagining of the aloof elite sniper as protective grandmother, and Tracer, one of the biggest lone wolf jerks you’ll ever run into and one of the few queer characters to appear on a game’s boxart (a fact that was, admittedly, revealed or retconned into the lore only months after release).
If these personas are inspiring and provocative in themselves, they’re even more intriguing when their ability sets lock together. Overwatch’s teamplay design often feels less like an abstract question of stats, more the act of elaborating upon backstory chemistry. The sense is of strong personalities in synch rather than just movesets that compliment one another. Among the classic pairings is rocket trooper Pharah and angelic burst healer Mercy. By herself, Pharah is essentially a very angry piñata, easily picked off by a hero like McCree unless she catches the other team out from the side or rear. With Mercy gliding behind her, overclocking her launcher and patching her up, she’s a regular end-of-level boss.
The thrill of tanking potshots aside, having Mercy around is entertaining for Pharah players because it gives you a tacit bonus objective – keep the healer safe, by staying aloft during crowded encounters and manoeuvring near pillars and roof edges. For Mercy players, meanwhile, riding Pharah’s coat tails is fun not just because you’ll usually live longer, but because you can enjoy the spectacle of combat from above. I’ve yet to play a shooter that encourages such a rapport so beautifully – small wonder that “Pharmercy” is one of the fanshipping community’s favourite match-ups.
Similarly, the brilliance of buff Russian tank Zarya’s ability to cast shields on players, adding any incoming damage to her power reservoir, is that it establishes a one-to-one intimacy. For those brief energy bubbles to be effective – both in terms of your ability to dish out punishment, and helping your comrades survive – you must keep a close eye on allies and anticipate exactly when they’ll be in hot water. When you’re playing Genji with his Deflect skill on cooldown, and Zarya pops a shield on you just as you’re hooked by Roadhog, the relief is heightened by the awareness that somebody has been watching over you throughout, ready to step in. It isn’t just “good team comp”. It’s Big Sister coming to the rescue.
As with the heroes, the maps are a change of tune for a genre that is a little too enamoured of muck and misery. Overwatch’s premise of a team of vigilantes roaming the Earth in search of things to shoot is, of course, deeply suspect: you could argue that it is a more insidious celebration of interventionalism than the likes of Battlefield, because its universe is so utterly charming. But it does, at least, portray the nations of the “developing” world as more than a pile of bombed-out buildings. Most video game recreations of Iraq are wastelands derived from Gulf War UAV footage, hopeless warzones fit only to serve as CryEngine tech demos or places where all-powerful Westerners learn Hard Lessons about ethics.
Overwatch’s Oasis map, by contrast, is a futuristic garden paradise dotted with beehive structures and robot butlers. Its African level, the savanna-side metropolis of Numbani, is a gleaming field of skyscrapers and holograms. There is much to criticise about these interpretations, which – like the game’s preposterous unlockable outfits – lean on racial caricature and the mercenary blending of “ethnic” motifs, but their utopian appearance at least goes against the grain.
So why, given the breadth and elegance of Blizzard’s attempts to reinvent its genre, does Overwatch’s community have such a reputation for strife and bigotry? One explanation is that, in opting for a more inclusive cast that, moreover, straddles a whole cluster of design trends and priorities, the game has made itself a platform for the games industry’s on-going, multi-faceted culture war. Characters like Tracer or Symmetra, an autistic Indian woman armed with a homing beamcannon, have become touchstones in clashes over representation and the competing claims of pros and “casuals”.
The pro/casual divide has really come to the fore in recent months, thanks to controversial changes to Mercy, Overwatch’s premiere healer. Her new Ultimate trades the ability to resurrect any team member within a small radius for an overall boost to her attacks, agility and abilities: she can still resurrect players, but only individually. This has done away with one of the more controversial Mercy behaviours – sacrificing your team on the altar once your Ultimate is charged so you can swoop in and revive them for a potential Play of the Game, much to the aggravation of both sides.
In the process, Mercy has also become more of an offensive character who needs to stay close to the team’s damage-dealers and tanks to be effective. The overall significance of this is to heighten a tension between hardcore players, who tended not to pick Mercy, and less able or skilled participants for whom big team resurrections were a relatively easy way of contributing to a win. Suddenly, Mercy is one of the heroes people pick first, and any player who can’t stay alive in the thick of it is badgered to change character.
You could make the case that Overwatch is, above all, an expression of growing pains. Where older shooters have begun to sink into themselves, rediscovering the past as they strain for relevance in the present, this is a game that embraces a transition from a creative community dedicated to prosumer power fantasies to a community that is more, well, communal. You could compare the game to “solarpunk”, that younger cousin of cyberpunk which doesn’t just linger on the decay of networked capitalism but envisages a world after it, a world of green cities, sustainable diets and, as far as I can tell, everlasting arts-and-craft fairs.
Similarly, Blizzard’s game aspires on some level to be a post-shooter shooter. Its intro movie, in which enlightened ape Winston bellows “someone has to do something!” amid scenes of death and destruction, rings pretty hollow as a narrative justification for the ensuing slaughter, but can be read as a call to action the rest of the designwork struggles to answer.
20/10/2017 at 21:15 FurryLippedSquid says:
People are fucking awful.
20/10/2017 at 21:25 Eightball says:
The article never develops an argument to support the article title. It sort of just seems to assume that shiny maps and sticking it to those DARN WHITE MALES (u mad white boi???) will lead to a videogame promised land.
20/10/2017 at 21:49 Sui42 says:
It’s just saying the Overwatch was designed to be friendly, but that it’s not. This isn’t a flaw with the article. It’s just highlighting how gamer culture is often toxic. Because, y’know, it’s full of angry 16 year olds, so yeah.
21/10/2017 at 01:13 Lacero says:
I’ve never played overwatch, but what the article seems to consider “friendly” look like examples of how people can’t be really effective without trusting a stranger. That would obviously cause conflict.
I wonder if it’s worse than mobas because of the power growth, there’s no levels in overwatch right? In dota people can always try and get rich enough and high level enough through their own skill that they don’t need the bad player to win.
If overwatch is flat power like tf2 I can see the forced cooperation making people even angrier when it doesn’t work. There’s nothing else they can do about it except get mad.
That would be a design problem to me.
21/10/2017 at 01:32 Eightball says:
I’m not sure it even establishes that it was supposed to be “friendly” – it’s a game where a half dozen people try to murder a different half dozen people, over and over again. Making the murderers more diverse or having the murders occur in well-lit maps doesn’t really change that.
If it’s just saying “gaming culture can be toxic” we can put it in the pile with the other billion articles stating a lazy truism.
20/10/2017 at 21:50 Kolbex says:
lol u def mad
21/10/2017 at 01:32 Eightball says:
how can white bois even compete???
20/10/2017 at 21:54 Vegas says:
I usually skim the first couple paragraphs of stuff I read online because content writers have abandoned the inverted pyramid structure and the lede is usually in the third paragraph or so, but I skipped like 12 here before I finally got to:
“So why, given the breadth and elegance of Blizzard’s attempts to reinvent its genre, does Overwatch’s community have such a reputation for strife and bigotry?”
20/10/2017 at 22:20 Niko says:
“Because, y’know, it’s full of angry 16 year olds, so yeah.”
I’m playing Overwatch somewhat frequently and the majority of toxic people I’ve seen aren’t 16 year olds. It’s men over 20 years old.
20/10/2017 at 23:44 Viral Frog says:
As a man over 20 (26 to be exact), I can confirm that people my age, or within 1-3 years + or – of me, are some of the most toxic players I’ve ever encountered in online games, period. Though as my comment below points out, I don’t think OW has any sort of toxicity issue at all outside of comp. I don’t play comp. I play for fun, not to rage over ePoints.
21/10/2017 at 00:09 tnzk says:
Can I also just say that as a former gamer (a guy who frequently lurks on gaming sites as a hobby but doesn’t play games), this angry male stereotype is kinda a video game community thing.
I’m not saying men in other parts of society are angels, but what this article is referring to is a type of antisocialism that breeds quite well in this specific community. It’s as if the antidote is to eat a Snickers and literally walk outside the front door.
At least it worked for me.
21/10/2017 at 00:54 spacejunkk says:
Young men are more likely to commit crime, get into car accidents or take their own lives than any other demographic.
There’s something going on there. Maybe it’s biology. Or culture. I’d be surprised if it was video games.
20/10/2017 at 21:30 TaylanK says:
At odds with design? Are you sure? A game where you lose roughly 40-50% of the time even if you play really well is a recipe for frustration and lashing out. Not saying people are not awful, but design also has a lot to do with it.
20/10/2017 at 23:26 Atlas says:
Isn’t that how matchmaking is supposed to work, though? If your win/loss rate is 50% then you’re being matched with people of equal skill. A higher win rate might make you feel better but that means someone else is getting matched out of their league and having a miserable time playing a round they can’t win.
20/10/2017 at 21:31 Xzi says:
This isn’t even close to the first online multiplayer game with a colorful, happy aesthetic that’s been drowned by a flood of toxicity. It happens to every online game now, but it’s usually not apparent for several months after initial release.
20/10/2017 at 22:02 Pogs says:
Sadly yes because the decent crowd get put off and move on so the toxicity becomes more concentrated.
20/10/2017 at 21:33 DeepSleeper says:
I mean, I guess?
Except Splatoon exists.
20/10/2017 at 23:23 BooleanBob says:
Correct! Splatoon is the actual, extant game that this article froths itself into a lather to hypothesise. It’s a game that balances teamwork with individual prowess, boasts rounds short enough not to overengage the emotions, and has a central mechanic (painting) that allows ways to contribute to a match that don’t involve excelling player to player combat.
You have reachable goals and something to feel good about even when your k/d is in the toilet and a new game and a fresh start is never more than 3 minutes away.
More importantly than any of that though: it doesn’t let you talk to strangers. And I thank the maker of all squids and kids that it doesn’t.
But I’m not sure I accept the article’s premise. Are we really certain Blizzard wanted to make the friendliest shooter ever? The pixar-fidelity visual and hugely diversified cast convinces me they were aiming to make the shooter with the broadest possible appeal, yes, but I don’t see how selling lots of units necessarily translates to rolling up your sleeves and trying to drain the swamp of online toxicity.
I actually think that so much of the game’s welcoming image being superficial, and unrepresentative of the minute to minute experience, belies a cynicism at the heart of Blizzard’s ‘polish to an incomparably dazzling sheen’ approach.
21/10/2017 at 01:06 April March says:
I think you hit every single point you made in the head. Very well put, I agree completely.
21/10/2017 at 01:43 Crafter says:
Some people still go out of their way to be annoying in splatoon 2, like tea bagging you after a death. That’s extremely rare though and by design the game does not let you do many toxic actions.
Otherwise, a couple of non-ranked rounds of splatoon are usually a pretty relaxing experience.
If I compare this to the friends I have seen playing at Counter Strike Go and yell at the screen every 10 seconds, it is a world apart.
Even if you forget the social aspect, there are dozen of game design lessons that other shooters should take from Splatoon.
20/10/2017 at 21:46 mitrovarr says:
You might want to also mention that Mercy’s changes made her so overpowered that she attained (and still has, I suspect?) a 100% usage rate in competitive play.
The balance, which has recently gone from the merely poor to astonishingly bad, is probably the source of at least some toxicity. A lot of characters, perhaps half of the roster, are fundamentally weaker than the others. So people lash out at people playing those characters (referred to as ‘off-meta’) while people tend to resent players who play only heroes viewed as overpowered or excessively forgiving to play (look at the hostility toward Mercy and Genji mains).
Personally when the ridiculous Mercy buffs came through, I gave up on the game and its terrible balance, at least for now. Been playing lots of Paladins and Stellaris.
20/10/2017 at 22:00 shinkshank says:
It’s not half-shooter and half-MOBA, damn it. It’s not even one sixteenth MOBA. Overwatch doesn’t have a single gameplay feature that TF2 doesn’t, and if someone calls TF2 half-MOBA I will fight them.
I’m gettin’ real tired of everything getting stuck together into an ever-shrinking group of descriptors because we’re apparently collectively afraid of the people we’re talking to not understanding what we’re talking about. Anything with a cast of characters with different abilities is a MOBA, anything where you level up is a roleplaying game, and anything that’s hard is Dark Souls. This Steam Tag description convention has to stop.
20/10/2017 at 23:54 Viral Frog says:
This 100%. There is nothing about Overwatch that even vaguely resembles a MOBA. And certainly nothing about TF2 that does either. Overwatch is, at it’s heart, a TF2-alike. OW is in no way a MOBA at all.
20/10/2017 at 23:58 BooleanBob says:
The contents of its loot boxes are randomly generated, so maybe Overwatch is actually a roguelike?
21/10/2017 at 00:55 Someoldguy says:
Oh I dunno. He uses “prosumer” like we’re supposed to know what that means in relation to video game players when all the dictionary says is “A person who buys electronic goods that are of a standard between those aimed at consumers and professionals.”
Of course it may just be that I’m a couple of decades out of touch with video game jargon. Like calling lots of things on the PC Metroidvania games when neither Metroid not Castlemania ever appeared on the PC so the nomenclature means almost nothing to me.
21/10/2017 at 01:52 Crafter says:
ah, thank you.
I have never played Overwatch so I have always thought that it was some kind of TF2 clone/incremental evolution.
After reading this article I thought that the game had to include minion lanes or at least towers..
I don’t see how it is a MOBA then
20/10/2017 at 22:33 foszae says:
As if have a bright, shiny mythos made people be generous, accepting, and forgiving. Doesn’t work for religion nor capitalism, nor would it work for competitive shooty-bangs.
20/10/2017 at 22:36 fray_bentos says:
I outgrew online MP games about 15 years ago.
20/10/2017 at 23:37 Ergates_Antius says:
Thank you for your valuable contribution.
20/10/2017 at 22:51 Disgruntled Goat says:
Finally, an article about Overwatch!
20/10/2017 at 22:55 Horg says:
My experience with Overwatch only lasted until the beta ended (the game didn’t click with me), but I can broadly put down all toxic matches to 3 design problems; small team sizes, randomised matchmaking as the dominant game play type, and the over large selection of heroes combined with the hard counter design philosophy.
Team size is fairly self explanatory. A bad player will stand out more in a team of 6 than a team of 12, and it becomes more difficult to accurately match make with smaller groups. The wait time for a game is shorter, but the overall experience may suffer as a result. Nobody likes being on the wrong end of a curb stomp. If Overwatch generates an imbalanced game, toxic behavior is the misplaced expression of frustration.
Randomised matchmaking, in my opinion, is a poor replacement for the server browser based experience of similar titles like TF2. Players tended to form communities around 1 or a few servers, playing with mostly the same people fairly regularly. Sometimes these servers were moderated, but even the ones that weren’t had culturally imposed self moderation. If you see the same group of people each time, you behave better around them becasue bad behavior could have future consequences. Randomised matchmaking eliminates the self regulating behavioral check that server browser communities helped to create.
Finally, the hero problem. This one is also fairly simple to understand, the game is built around countering your opponents hero picks as the only penalty for swapping is losing your ultimate charge. However, players tend to favor one role or a small pool of heroes (or classes for other games) over frequent role swaps. Arguments will arise over who should swap, personal prejudice creeps in when someone picks ”off meta”, and the contribution of certain heroes isn’t immediately obvious leading to arguments over effectiveness. The 6 player team size exacerbates this problem compared to similar titles. In TF2,for example, you could reliably expect enough class diversity to get a balanced team in the majority of games without any prompting, simply becasue there was enough space on each team (usually 9-12 slots) for every class to represent. Overwatch doesn’t give teams that flexibility and enforces an unintuitive swap based meta. In my personal experience this factor alone caused more arguments than anything else.
In conclusion, toxicity in Overwatch has little to do with ”the games industry’s on-going, multi-faceted culture war”, or any sort of expression of ”hardcore” vs ”casual” infighting, and is predominantly down to a few design problems that sacrifice quality of life for convenience.
20/10/2017 at 23:08 satsui says:
I was wondering what the hell the article was about as I never see this, but then I forgot that I automatically turn off voices and my mic in every game unless I am with a friend. I have no desire to hear what anyone has to say.
The games are much more enjoyable this way.
I’m also terrible, so someone is probably calling me names and saying I’m a failure for I know. I don’t hear it, so I don’t care.
20/10/2017 at 23:29 magnificent octopus says:
I’m also terrible (I am naturally bad at shooters, even though I enjoy them), so I stay out of the competitive matches entirely. Even with voice chat off, I’d get yelled at over the text chat. Quick play is generally less toxic, in my experience, and I usually play with friends, which means I know most of my team anyway.
20/10/2017 at 23:34 Hartford688 says:
Good approaches :)
And I’m rubbish at shooters as well, though I enjoy them. Quick play and voice chat off works well.
21/10/2017 at 02:51 DeadlyAccurate says:
You can also click “P” and turn off text match and team chat (or Ctrl + Shift + C to turn off all chat). You have to do that every time you start playing, but it lasts until you exit.
20/10/2017 at 23:33 Viral Frog says:
I never mute voice chat and pay pretty close attention to the team/all chats. I still don’t understand where the claims of toxicity are coming from.
Edit: wait, I think I figured it out. I don’t play competitive. I’m an above average player but I play for fun, not to rage over rankings.
21/10/2017 at 02:54 DeadlyAccurate says:
It’s definitely far worse in competitive, but some people get unduly angry in QP even when it’s obvious the team is trying its best. I’ve gotten frustrated at times (a pocket-healing Mercy will make me furious), but I never, ever complain inside the game.
20/10/2017 at 23:30 Viral Frog says:
I’m just curious… where is the toxicity in Overwatch? I find it hard to believe that my experience with the game has been nearly 100% positive while so many other people claim that the game boasts a largely toxic player base.
I can’t even remember the last time I ran into a toxic player in OW. I see some people get salty sometimes, sure. But rarely ever to the point where I think, “man, this person is a jerk and is ruining everyone’s experience with their toxicity.” In fact, I can only actually remember one experience with a person that made me feel that way in OW and that was during beta.
Not trying to call anyone a liar. I’ve just definitely never had a similar experience with toxicity in OW as others have. /shrug
Edit: I don’t play comp. So maybe that’s why I don’t see any of the toxicity.
20/10/2017 at 23:36 Ergates_Antius says:
Any game in which your success is largely based on how well the rest of your team play (rather than your own efforts) will generate frustration.
20/10/2017 at 23:39 Chromatose says:
Just because a game features a broad colour palette and characters that smile gormlessly while shooting people doesn’t magically make it friendly. Overwatch’s toxicity problem is very much a byproduct of Blizzard’s bid to appeal to the esports crowd and competitive multiplayer more broadly. Esports just seems to inherently attract bad actors, as evidenced by the fact that almost all notable tournaments have recently been plagued with accusations of rigging, doping, DDOS attacks and are generally just rife with foul play.
Examples of online communities that are actually friendly tend to form predominantly around PvE-centric games and other game types that are far more focused on fostering camaraderie through the mechanics of the game itself, rather than just taking a competition-focused shooter and plastering a friendly Pixar-cribbing aesthetic on top.
21/10/2017 at 00:53 ggggggggggg says:
it has a reputation for toxicity because its a highly competitive team shooter where you can’t win as an individual and always need a good team. so if you start losing the first natural choice for lots of people is to blame their teammates. its the exact same problem TF2 and every single moba has and it will always override everything the developers try to soften it up with. that’s it.
if anything, a lot of the softening features can make things worse at times, because they draw in a greater playerbase of non-competitive people who are then put in matches with people who like winning.
21/10/2017 at 00:59 zulnam says:
Oh boy more Overwatch opinion pieces. Haven’t seen that on the internet in at least two days.
21/10/2017 at 01:12 April March says:
All these people explaining what are the bad design choices in Overwatch that cause toxic behaviour would be interesting if toxic behaviour didn’t exist in literally every game. A game could fill you with an sense of everlasting connection with all beings in the universe and celebrate every match with flawlessly performed oral sex and people would still manage to be toxic on it.
21/10/2017 at 01:22 ggggggggggg says:
well yeah, but some games definitely seem to generate way more toxicity than others, and it makes sense that highly competitive team games would create the most. people trash talk in shooters and troll in mmos but i’ve only ever really seen people truly lose it over this new generation of intense drawn out esport things
21/10/2017 at 02:00 Simbosan says:
Maybe we just need to go back to basics to understand the toxic behaviour.
These are games about shooting, killing, beating other people. Why are people so surprised that they turn toxic?
PvP games are toxic, without exception. PvE games are by and large collaborative and non-toxic. When you introduce PvP to a PvE game, guess where the arseholes are to be found? In the PvP zones.
I don’t play PvP, the company is lacking in quality
21/10/2017 at 02:33 Slaadfax says:
A competitive environment brings out a lot of passion in people. Passion in turn can lead to strong emotion. Without personal drive, social pressure, or consequences of any kind, strong emotion can result in bad behavior and lashing out.
I understand that toxicity manifests itself a fair amount within the sphere of game culture, but it doesn’t seem very different than other manifestations of people getting angry and saying terrible things on the internet. Just look at any social media discussion on politics or religion.
Sure, there’s also the people who don’t require strong emotion to display bad behavior, but that’s seems to be just a heavy embracing of the “no consequences” mentality. If I had to guess, it originates in an almost willful denial that people on the internet are in any way “real.” You don’t need to have empathy for non-real people.