Valve’s Steam Link costs pennies in a bundle with Icey

I can only assume that Valve’s Steam Link box (which lets you play your PC stuff streamed to your TV in another room) hasn’t been flying off the shelves, given the discount it’s available for today. Whether it’s just to clear shelf-space or increase visibility, right now you can grab one for 80p plus postage as part of a bundle with well-received Chinese indie action game Icey, totalling £14.49 in all.
As I’d been meaning to pick up the game at some point – being a fan of character-action games and anime excess – I figured now was as good a time as any try my first piece of official Valve-branded hardware. That, and I’ve been looking for a cheap way to avoid lugging my desktop PC and its nest of cables to the TV whenever friends are round, so the price was right for me.
My PC has no speakers and a teensy tiny monitor, making it rather unsuited for gathering round. Meanwhile, my TV and sofa are in another room with the consoles, so the Steam Link suits my needs exactly. Some friends (and RPS’s own Mr Meer) have informed me that its streaming gets a bit wonky in terms of control response if you try to do it wireless, but I’ve got a fully wired network here so that should be less of an issue.
While I don’t have any Steam controllers, the Link box plays nicely with most common PC gamepads, including wired Xbox 360 controllers, a pair of which I already have to hand. At about £8 for the hardware, postage and tax included, I figured it’s not a huge gamble for a chance to gather family and friends to play my increasingly huge library of local-only multiplayer stuff. I’m basically the target market for the gadget, but the price tag had previously put me off.
As for Icey, I’ve been meaning to play it for some time. Released exactly one year ago By Chinese studio Fantablade Network, it rather ham-fistedly bills itself as ‘meta’ on the storefront. By that, they mean it bears more than a little similarity to The Stanley Parable (increasingly exasperated narrator, cracked fourth wall and all) but paired with an anime hack ‘n slash combat engine not dissimilar to Devil May Cry and an ostensibly cyberpunk setting.
The Stabley Parable, then. Here’s a trailer to apologise for that one.
Since release the game has received some free DLC as well which you probably shouldn’t even look at right now. It supposedly carries on from the most conclusive ending of the main game, and if Steam reviews are to be believed, it’s also exceptionally difficult.
Do note that this deal is only available until Saturday, October 21st at 6pm (10am Pacific).
20/10/2017 at 12:12 His Dudeness says:
Regional locked, sadly.
20/10/2017 at 12:30 Dominic Tarason says:
What part of the world are you hailing from? I couldn’t see if this deal spans as far as America or elsewhere.
I’d be surprised if it was UK-only, but I do imagine some regions will miss out on this one due to the physical nature of the goods.
20/10/2017 at 12:35 His Dudeness says:
Russia. There is steam deals with hardware almost do not exist. Only steam controller through “Buka” publisher.
20/10/2017 at 12:56 Faldrath says:
Not available in Brazil either.
20/10/2017 at 14:05 Ragnar says:
This deal does span to America – about $18 for the bundle shipped.
20/10/2017 at 12:13 w576 says:
I have jumped on the opportunity as well, but if you are not in the UK, shipping & handling costs can be steep. Personally, I have paid 16 EUR alone for the latter, while the items themselves only cost 9,49 EUR…
20/10/2017 at 12:46 mattevansc3 says:
If you aren’t interested in the game and/or want to use a physical store in case its faulty, the Steam Link does routinely pop up in GAME for between £11.99 and £15.99
20/10/2017 at 14:08 sleepisthebrotherofdeath says:
I would consider a steam link, as I’m in no doubt it’ll look great on my LG 55″ 4K HDR OLED. But, the high input lag on it means I’ll never even bother trying. Shame.
20/10/2017 at 14:15 mont3core says:
Still costs more than Parsec.tv, which works way way better.
20/10/2017 at 14:16 Ragnar says:
The Steam Link is great for playing your PC’s couch co-op games when your PC is nowhere near a couch. It’s also good for enjoying some solo games from the comfort of a couch and big screen.
I have, however, experienced significant lag with some games even across a wired connection. Just Cause 3 is almost unplayable for me on the Link, as are the precision platforming sections of Shantae. Redout is playable, though I find myself crashing into walls much more often. I have an i5 6600K, RX 480, 16GB RAM, and three monitors. I found that enabling the iGPU and using it for encoding seemed to make things a bit better (Shantae was entirely unplayable previously), but it’s still not great.
20/10/2017 at 14:30 Creeping Death says:
I’m confused where the £14.49 price tag in the article is from. The bundle is showing up as £7.09 for me.
20/10/2017 at 14:32 Agnosticus says:
Tried it out. Steam Link + projector + all cable: Rocket League was extremely unresponsive to the point where I constantly missed the ball (high diamond rank), 2D games worked reasonably well.