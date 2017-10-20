Valve’s Steam Link costs pennies in a bundle with Icey

I can only assume that Valve’s Steam Link box (which lets you play your PC stuff streamed to your TV in another room) hasn’t been flying off the shelves, given the discount it’s available for today. Whether it’s just to clear shelf-space or increase visibility, right now you can grab one for 80p plus postage as part of a bundle with well-received Chinese indie action game Icey, totalling £14.49 in all.

As I’d been meaning to pick up the game at some point – being a fan of character-action games and anime excess – I figured now was as good a time as any try my first piece of official Valve-branded hardware. That, and I’ve been looking for a cheap way to avoid lugging my desktop PC and its nest of cables to the TV whenever friends are round, so the price was right for me.

My PC has no speakers and a teensy tiny monitor, making it rather unsuited for gathering round. Meanwhile, my TV and sofa are in another room with the consoles, so the Steam Link suits my needs exactly. Some friends (and RPS’s own Mr Meer) have informed me that its streaming gets a bit wonky in terms of control response if you try to do it wireless, but I’ve got a fully wired network here so that should be less of an issue.

While I don’t have any Steam controllers, the Link box plays nicely with most common PC gamepads, including wired Xbox 360 controllers, a pair of which I already have to hand. At about £8 for the hardware, postage and tax included, I figured it’s not a huge gamble for a chance to gather family and friends to play my increasingly huge library of local-only multiplayer stuff. I’m basically the target market for the gadget, but the price tag had previously put me off.

As for Icey, I’ve been meaning to play it for some time. Released exactly one year ago By Chinese studio Fantablade Network, it rather ham-fistedly bills itself as ‘meta’ on the storefront. By that, they mean it bears more than a little similarity to The Stanley Parable (increasingly exasperated narrator, cracked fourth wall and all) but paired with an anime hack ‘n slash combat engine not dissimilar to Devil May Cry and an ostensibly cyberpunk setting.

The Stabley Parable, then. Here’s a trailer to apologise for that one.

Since release the game has received some free DLC as well which you probably shouldn’t even look at right now. It supposedly carries on from the most conclusive ending of the main game, and if Steam reviews are to be believed, it’s also exceptionally difficult.

Do note that this deal is only available until Saturday, October 21st at 6pm (10am Pacific).