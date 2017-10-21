Black Panther, Monster Hunter & Sigma hit Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite is a maddening game. At heart, it’s a solid addition to the classic Capcom tag-team fighting series. A festival of explosions, colours, superheroic excess and Capcom’s forgotten characters dusted off for a cameo. Unfortunately, it’s also a mess of questionable design decisions and bizarre corner-cutting, letting down an otherwise excellent core experience.
The latest of these questionable decisions is the choice to sell three characters featured in the main story of the game as paid DLC shortly after release. This week on Tuesday, Black Panther, Monster Hunter and Sigma arrived for the price of £6.49/$8 each, on top of the £40 you’ve already paid. Ouch.
To be fair, these three do look like fun characters to play as. Black Panther is a little early to represent his solo film debut next year, but seems like an easy pick for series fans, adopting most of Wolverine’s role. The similarity runs deep, with a few of his moves looking close to being copied directly if not from Wolverine, then his beefier counterpart Sabertooth – the hairy Canadian and nemesis absent due to Marvel’s push towards promoting their current crop of movie heroes.
Capcom villain Sigma looks a little more distinct, capturing most of his moves from the Megaman X series, including his teleport counters and maddeningly wide, horribly overpowered downward lightsaber slashes. No, I’m not at all bitter that he killed me approximately a hojillion times back on the SNES. Shut up.
Monster Hunter looks the most fun of the three. A versatile character with good ranged and combo options thanks to packing several weapons from her original games. From the looks of the trailer above, some of her moves boast absurd amounts of damage-soaking Super Armor too, allowing her to power blindly through other character’s attacks at the cost of health. It’s just a pity that these three characters alone add up to the price of half a game.
Beyond the new characters, they also rolled out a significant patch to the game. Among the various tweaks (full notes here) are fixes to a couple of completely inescapable infinite combos which were wreaking havoc on the competitive rankings for the game. All in all, it hasn’t been Capcom’s greatest launch.
You can get these three characters for £6.49/$8, or as part of the £25/$30 season pass, which will be adding Venom, Black Widow and the Winter Soldier further down the line. Personally, I’m waiting for the inevitable re-release of the game with every character, costume and fix already in place.
21/10/2017 at 15:47 MHanretty says:
Apologies in advance if this is considered inappropriate but cdkeys.com is selling Steam keys for MVCI for £12.00 (less if you use the voucher “MVCICDKEYS7”).
Doesn’t help those people who bough the game at full price but I’m pretty pleased with the game for the 11-ish bob I paid.
21/10/2017 at 16:52 Lord_Santa says:
I’m just waiting for them [the companies] to start charging money for regular patches; we’d come full circle.
21/10/2017 at 16:55 Darth Gangrel says:
“I’m waiting for the inevitable re-release of the game with every character, costume and fix already in place”. Yeah, I always wait for goty/complete editions for games I’m interested in. With my backlog, I haven’t actually encountered any desirable games (which supposedly has good DLC) that doesn’t offer an all-in-one edition. But hopefully(?) I’m getting there, as I continue to decrease my backlog and move on to more modern games.
I’ve just now installed the not-via-goty-edition DLC for Blackguards 1, which I got through a trade. The DLC was cheap and would have been really cheap at a sale, but I have this aversion to buying separate pieces of DLC. It’s either the goty edition or nothing at all. People might say that I’m missing out with that mentality, but I’ve got so many other games that I can postpone the purchase of separate DLC for a very long time.