What are we all playing this weekend?

Saturday night’s alright for fighting, I’m told, and to be honest I would be fascinated to see Elton John fighting. I bet he’s way scrappier than you might expect.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m going to be playing the Universe mode on WWE 2K18
and trying to figure out if it’s much of an upgrade on 2K17 and 2K16 and 2K15. Initial impressions suggest not!
More importantly, I’m hoping to finish The Evil Within 2 which is wonderful and grisly and splendid and horrible.
Alice:
I’m on holiday next week, taking an exotic staycation to the living room to sleep for a week. I’m forcing myself to do nothing, just be quiet and hopefully calm. Though obviously I’m playing Isaac and probably Plunkbat too.
Brendan:
I’m being reunited with my girlfriend and cat this week, who’ve been trapped in Canada. I have to introduce this cat to a giant, over-excited dog called “Odin”. If I manage to fit in a game between all this mayhem, it will be the chunky new Zachlike, Opus Magnum
.
Graham:
I feel like shooting things, so this weekend I’m going to return to Plunkbat. I’ve not touched it for a few months, which means there’s been all sorts of updates I haven’t seen yet. The one I most want to try is the new fog weather variant, which means I’m almost certainly doomed to never encounter it on any of the matches I play.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I will also visit the Emerald City. If there’s time I could try to fit in a spot of sketching some Warhammer figurines.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
21/10/2017 at 10:14 Lexx87 says:
I’m quite enjoying Pip still giving updates even as she sails away from the shores of RPS ^_^
This weekend i’m playing moving house which is all sorts of lovely fun ohlordkillmenow
21/10/2017 at 10:36 Mahaku says:
Yay Pip! :)
As for the weekend, Plunkbat with mates and Minecraft with the kids. And maybe some OpenTTD!
21/10/2017 at 10:45 Vandelay says:
Has Pip actually left? They announced it during a podcast, but I don’t believe they have actually done a wordy post saying farewell.
21/10/2017 at 11:19 Pogs says:
Yeah they did. Sorry to disappoint and ruin your weekend :(
link to rockpapershotgun.com
I imagine Alice has a model of her made from a cup, pipe cleaners and a ping-pong ball to be able to ask what she is playing.
21/10/2017 at 11:52 Vandelay says:
Oh no! Missed it.
Well Pip, if your PC Gamer overlords allow you to access their nemesis now, congrats and all the best.
21/10/2017 at 10:22 His Dudeness says:
Bomber Crew, Freaky Awesome, maybe some Stellaris or L4D2 with friends. Want to try new update in TF2, but not in solo.
21/10/2017 at 10:24 SoundDust says:
After months and months of nerve issues, my hands are well enough for some light gaming. The vertical mouse has helped a bit, so thanks to the folks who recommended it here.
So I’m back to my XCOM 2 campaign. Working through the final mission now, and it’s a bloodbath. I keep getting my star sharpshooter, “Deadbolt” Leroy, killed in the most inconvenient places – it’s going to be a while until WOTC can start.
21/10/2017 at 10:51 dangermouse76 says:
After 600 hours of playing Oblivion and never touching the main quest I have finally completed that task now it is time to take on the ultimate Bethesda Elder Scrolls game Morrowind. Any hints and tips on quality of life mods?
Or tips in general?
Should I stick with the default combat mechanics?
21/10/2017 at 11:00 His Dudeness says:
Use overhauls, vanilla Morrowind made of pain, suffering and ton of bugs. Also, general tip – do not made character with athletic and acrobatic. They are just boost your level too fast, so you after few in-game days will interact with autoleveled monsters without actual fighting skills. And this is just terrible.
21/10/2017 at 11:06 dangermouse76 says:
Cheers is “overhaul” a specific mod? Thanks for the tip.
21/10/2017 at 11:22 particlese says:
Similar goes for the alchemy skill. It’s great fun to have all three of those skills maxed out – running like the wind, leaping tall buildings in a single bound, and making/drinking hundreds of levitation potions at a time – but it does break the game just a little. :)
I haven’t played it for more than a decade, though, and I wasn’t so into leisurely exploration at the time, so I’m of little use for modern modding advice…
21/10/2017 at 12:32 Velthaertirden says:
I did not use any mods back then. The way I enjoyed it the most was to make a Dunmer mage character and plan all the statistics level ups so that each time I would get the maximum number of attribute increases. I did this with pen and paper, but I bet that you can get a character planning app these days.
Then I joined a couple of guilds and started training the select (according to the plan) skills with guild trainers, doing quests from time to time, pilfering stuff and re-selling it to pay for the training. Oh, and doing some basic self-training like making an inexpensive spell and casting it over and over. When I got to a satisfactory point, I obtained the boots of blinding speed (they blind you, but increase your speed :) but with some magic resistance enchants you can decrease the severity of blindness), enchanted pants to permanent levitation and set off to conquer the world. Main quest, reaching the top of all the possible guilds (quite a few of them), building your own estate with one of the major houses, contracting and curing the vampirism, daedra quests and just the general exploration of the wilderness. Oh, and of course there are the add-ons and several of official plugins to enjoy.
21/10/2017 at 14:28 dangermouse76 says:
Thanks. It sounds like you had a great time. Magic seems to be a good route to go down.
21/10/2017 at 11:00 Vandelay says:
I ended up double dipping on The Witcher 3 this week, having already owned it on the PS4. I managed to get up to around the middle of Skellige on there, so a fair old way into it, but the very long load times always made me reluctant to return.
So, the recent sale made me pick it up for PC. I’ve already played for about 4 hours and still strolling around White Orchard, effectively the tutorial area. I can see this sucking up many, many hours all over again. Plus it looks beautiful, even though it already looked pretty good on PS4.
Speaking of graphical finesse, I also picked up Rise of the Tomb Raider last weekend. From what I have played, this feels like it is a great expansion of what the reboot brought to the table, but looking back to the older games too. And we have swimming back! Might be a little bit limited compared to how it was done in the older games, but I always felt that the previous game’s exclusion of water was indication of its shunning of exploration and that proved to be somewhat true. It’s return here seems to also be joined with a return to exploring, which is great to see.
21/10/2017 at 11:07 particlese says:
It’ll mainly be Lawbreakers for me. I’m curious to see how the new ranked mode plays and to see how class selection goes with its one player per class per team limit. I also plan to watch the end of the official tournament since it’s always a good learning opportunity and the action is fun to watch besides, since they’re all great players.
Last night was just objectives-based quick matches, though, where I had the usual good fun. At first. Coincidentally or not, starting when a dev joined in for a couple matches, the balance went right out to lunch for the rest of the night. With us all suffering the same apparently interminable fate, our lobby just played as best we could (or off-main for some, depending on the way the match went) and bashed the matchmaker and player count roundly. We even had a both-teams jumping party around someone’s deployable recharge thingy during warmup, such was the mood.
The matches were not great (not balanced), but the company was good and the chat civil, so when I quit for the night, I was bemused to see yet another article on this site relating to player toxicity. Lawbreakers has its share of leavers and other unreasonable people, but it’s been pretty pleasant on the whole. I’ll be interested to see how ranked mode compares on that front, since the stakes for egos are higher.
Also, maybe, finally, I’ll get back to playing Echo. I’m going to want to replay the intro if this keeps up…
21/10/2017 at 11:50 LennyLeonardUK says:
I just started West Of Loathing which from my short play time looks excellent so far. So definitely more of that.
I also have a High Elves campaign going on Total Warhammer 2 so I hope to add a few turns to that over the next 48 hours.
And then I have the game of ‘Waiting for Mario Odyssey to arrive’ which is both exciting and excruciatingly painful in equal measure. Mario Galaxy is my favourite ever video game but I’m hopeful that this may usurp it.
Hope everyone enjoys their weekends.
21/10/2017 at 11:50 Crimsoneer says:
I’m playing Shadow of War because I so desperately want to love it, but the difficulty is just so all over the place the whole game built around it falls apart. Even on hard, it just feels awfully easy with moments of guaranteed failure.
21/10/2017 at 12:07 gabrielonuris says:
In this weekend, still following my nostalgia row, it will be Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis. Is it good?! Oh God, YES, it is sublime.
21/10/2017 at 12:16 Hoot says:
My Dad is in his seventies now but I remember as a kid we used to play all the old Lucasarts classics (well, they were new classics then!) on the PC him and his friend had put together from spare parts nabbed from his work and the odd computer faire here and there.
Indy was our favourite though, followed by The Dig and Day of the Tentacle.
21/10/2017 at 14:20 gabrielonuris says:
I was replaying The Dig not so long ago too! For me it’s the best sci-fi game to provide that real sense of “discovering an alien planet”. I just wish Mass Effect Andromeda could provide that feeling aswell…
21/10/2017 at 14:11 Ninja Dodo says:
I need to go back and finish that game. Got stuck at the Greek (or was it Cretan?) dig as I recall and then never came back to it.
21/10/2017 at 14:17 gabrielonuris says:
Probably Crete. I’ve just had to read the hintbook (included in the GoG version) to get past that level!
21/10/2017 at 12:15 Kefren says:
I thought I was near the end of The Evil Within, but there are five chapters to go. A Shaky start, but it got better the longer I played, and as I learnt to ignore the silly bits (you can only carry five matches in a box unless you upgrade your body; some low walls can be climbed over, some can’t etc.)
21/10/2017 at 12:20 Hoot says:
I’m gonna try and finish Divinity Original Sin 2. Probably one of the best isometric RPGs I’ve ever played, if not THE best. I say this as a massive Pillars and PST fan as well so the pedigree of the game should be clear.
If you’re on the fence about getting it, I heartily recommend it :)
After that there will be a void which hopefully I can fill with actual productive things that I need to do outside of gaming.
21/10/2017 at 12:23 Iamblichos says:
Shadow of War-dor-dor… as soon as I can get a few minutes to spare. The game mechanics are excellent, but it’s about 25% more grindy than it needs to be. Not enough to drive me away, but enough to give me that sand-in-the-eye WoW feeling of “does this really need to take this bloody long?”
21/10/2017 at 12:23 ScoutAbout says:
One of my favorite Hearthstone streamers took a break from HS and streamed Throne of Lies this week. It is one of those social deception games in the same vein of Mafia and Town of Salem. I was very quickly drawn into it and downloaded myself on Steam. It has close to 50 different classes with usually 2 or 3 abilities, day/night cycles and is really a lot of fun. I suspect I will have a hard time pulling myself away from it this weekend.
21/10/2017 at 12:26 FelipeCC says:
Cuphead: going for 100% achievments. Oh god, why I do this to myself.
Dota 2: with friends!
Seeing sunlight once again!: there is a small chance that I’m doing something in the outside! Its been more than a month since last time
21/10/2017 at 12:27 Konservenknilch says:
Lands of Lore 3. For whatever reason, I thought of the first two games recently and realized that I never played the third one. So I checked GOG, and bingo. I’m not terribly far into it, and of course it aged horribly, but it’s mildly entertaining so far. Amazingly bad writing though, i don’t remember that from the other games. Though I find it amusing that losing your soul is just a minor annoyance in this world, about which you can chat with just abaout anyone without batting an eye.
21/10/2017 at 12:32 GernauMorat says:
Bomber Crew!
21/10/2017 at 12:52 buzzmong says:
I’m knee deep in the X-Piratez mod for OpenXCom.
It’s crude and bit unhinged, but it’s very, very xcom.
21/10/2017 at 13:02 mgardner says:
I haven’t touched my 3DS for a while, but Etrian Odyssey V was just released this week and will consume much of my free time. On the PC side, Fields of Glory II.
21/10/2017 at 13:25 Morat Gurgeh says:
Going to try the Dawn of War 3 free weekend. Then back to total Warhammer I suspect.
21/10/2017 at 14:05 Vacuity729 says:
I’m also trying the Dawn of War 3 weekend, as best as I can find time for at least.
Although I own DoW2, I’ve never really played it; was a dab hand at DoW multiplayer though back in the day. I think it’s the only game I’ve played a large amount of competitive multiplayer in. I have no idea how many hundreds of hours of my life were spent in DoW multiplayer.
21/10/2017 at 13:33 Unsheep says:
Evil Within (1) on my PS4, continuing my re-play before jumping into EW2. While I enjoy the gameplay the main attraction for me is the world-design, I think it’s fantastically done.
On PC it’s all about WRC 7, Ride 2 and MotoGP 17. Maybe some RaceRoom custom Championship-stuff and some MXGP3 as well … if I can find the time.
Tried some Gran Turismo Sport and was not impressed at all. It’s all about multiplayer it feels like, which is not what I’m interested in. The previous GT games were more or less single-player focused, which is what I want.
Thus I’m picking up Project Cars 2 instead of Forza 7 and GT Sport, as Forza stopped being good after Forza 3 and Gran Turismo heading in the wrong direction with ‘Sport’.
21/10/2017 at 14:30 Spuzzell says:
WWE and the Evil Within 2.
What a parade of mediocrity :/
Someone check Adam is ok.
21/10/2017 at 14:46 Ben King says:
I’m away from my PC house sitting so it’s mobile for me. Picked up Hundred Rabbits’ Arcade ecosystem pack. Hiversaires is a great little myst-style adventure set in a stark world pulled straight out of BLAME! that I have yet to completely decipher. The alien sex-em-up Ledoliel was a little too random for me to enjoy, but I still have Oquonie to try out. I already know I enjoy DONSOL from their itch, but it’s nice to have in my pocket as well. Also gonna do some planning for my next session of Curse of Strahd, but my players are far better at combat strategy and clever magic use than I am so it’s tricky for me to appropriately challenge them.