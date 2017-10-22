The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for hoping your kid stops being sick sometime soon. Writing, videogames, go.
Headline of the week: The Runescape players who farm gold so they don’t starve to death.
More and more Venezuelans are growing wise to the benefits of gold farming. Earlier this year, a local newspaper published an article on the process. Runescape players, meanwhile, continually report seeing dozens of gold farmers crowding up locations like the Blast Mine and East Dragons. This has resulted in growing tensions, with players doing everything from regularly demanding that developer Jagex ban all gold farmers to publishing a guide that helps other players more effectively hunt, kill, and insult farmers.
At Motherboard, Emanuel Maiberg did a little searching for the hate groups that populate Steam. Remember: as Gabe Newell is fond of saying, people are content.
I’ve also reached out to Valve asking why the Steam platform is filled with racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic curators, groups, and other content, but have not heard back.
The founder and CEO of Valve was valued at $5.5bn, up from the 4.1bn Forbes estimated in its March 2017 Billionaires list – not bad for a Harvard University drop-out. His net worth has increased fivefold from the $1.1bn it was reported as in March 2013.
Aztez is a sidescrolling, stab-happy indie game that was in development for seven years and accrued lots of buzz in the run up to release. Then it sold poorly.
“If I was paying attention to Steam, maybe I wouldn’t be so blindsided by what happened, but I’m also not necessarily sure what I would’ve done differently,” Ruiz says. “If I’d have known like, oh, it’s a saturated market now — what the fuck do you do?”
The Magic Circle is a first-person puzzle-exploration game set within a half-finished, in-development game by some of the bods behind BioShock. It gained a lot of buzz before release… then sold poorly.
“The role of Coda Soliz, the fan who gets a job on the game-within-the-game and in her mind is going to save it from its own creators, her role darkened a lot. Essentially, this whole wave of pollutants had come to the surface of gaming culture. My friends were getting death threats, and it meant I couldn’t see game fans as true innocents any more. In hindsight, this might have made it difficult for people to find any character in The Magic Circle with whom it was easy to sympathise. But I couldn’t unsee all this, even if I wanted to.”
Pip might not work here anymore, but she continues to do great work for the cheeky RPS fanzine. This week she turned the PC Gamer team into flowers.
I thought it would be nice to create a plant-based team photo for the UK writers of PC Gamer so I ordered seeds for everyone’s name. There’s a Phil, a Pip, an Andy, a Joe, a Tom and a Sam. I was so excited! But the only pots I had for multiple plants had three slots. I divided us into online and print and started planting.
Patrick Klepek writes about South Park: The Fractured But Whole, arguing that the game has an identity crisis and so does the TV show.
Here’s the problem: you can’t recognize the rights for marginalized people to publicly identify themselves in a way that feels true and mock those very same people for asking others to self-examine the language they’ve been using because it undercuts that very identity.
Also at Waypoint, Cameron Kunzelman writes about how mortal danger permeates every inch of Stalker. I will happily continue to read praise of Stalker for another ten years, I reckon.
It’s rare that there will be something so dangerous that you will be forced to reload a previous save game to extricate yourself from a bad situation. It’s rare that you will fail so severely that you cannot simply flee and start over in ten minutes when the alert meters go away. By contrast, the very act of traversing STALKER’s countryside, of simply getting from A to B, is harrowing. The player is always encountering an existential threat. The Zone is a place that kills, and each encounter drives that home.
This past week’s big news is the closing of Visceral, developers of the Dead Space trilogy, and the effective cancellation of the story-driven Star Wars game they were making with Amy Hennig. Instead of reading hot takes about the death of singleplayer games, watch this Chris Bratt Here’s A Thing video from February on the Dead Space 3 the developers wanted to make. There’s lots of interesting detail in there about the conflict between EA and Visceral, between commerce and design goals, and it paints a picture of the kind of relationship that can exist between publisher and developer.
Music this week is Fever Ray, who it seems likely is about to release her first album in 8 years. For now, there’s a new song and a new NSFW music video.
22/10/2017 at 11:33 batraz says:
About the south park philosopher : maybe the whole discourse about identity has an identity crisis.
22/10/2017 at 11:46 Ninja Dodo says:
I wonder if the problem with Aztez was that the individual elements combined appeal to very different groups… maybe people who like historically-themed games and people who like intense 2D fighters don’t overlap that much? I love a good history/mythology game but am not that into hardcore fighters and also don’t really care for over the top blood and gore so I passed on this one.
Man, that Motherboard article on Valve though, wow. I’ve seen some shit posted on Steam but that is something else. Are they asleep at the wheel, just don’t care (as long as it makes money), or what? How is that trash not already banned? Seems basically like Twitter: no interest in actually enforcing their own rules if it brings in more views.
22/10/2017 at 12:31 Archonsod says:
That’s kind of the funny thing about the article – it’s the same with the Magic Circle one too. They seem to examine everything from market saturation to Steam itself as reasons the game failed, without ever considering what I think would have been a more fundamental point – is the game any good?
Aztez has problems that extend beyond just the genres it tries to mash together; in my opinion the main issue being that neither of the two sections feels fully developed, so it feels a bit like they made half a strategy game and half a fighting game, then stuck them together in the hope that half plus a half would be a whole. It’s not that it’s a *bad* game as such; it’s just bland.
It’s the thing the article misses I think. The important buzz for an Indie game isn’t what’s generated before release in the press, it’s what’s generated after release by word of mouth. Aztez to me is an example of style over substance – Steam tells me I played it for just under an hour, and I’ve never felt any real compulsion to pick it back up (in fact writing this is probably the first time I’ve even thought about playing it since release). I’ve never felt the need to recommend the game to friends, or write a Steam review. I suspect a significant portion of those 2000 buyers probably felt the same – the game isn’t good enough to get people talking about it, and it isn’t bad enough to attract notoriety, so it’s going to sink into obscurity. Fair enough there is probably an element of saturation there insomuch as if you have ten good games released that week and you release an average game you’re not going to get much attention, but I don’t see why this is a bad thing …
22/10/2017 at 12:40 Ninja Dodo says:
While worthwhile wonderful games get lost in the shuffle (and sometimes become niche cult-hits adored by only a few) all the time, it’s true there’s a general reluctance towards self-examination in these kinds of post-mortems: “Hey, maybe we just made a thing that for whatever reason did not resonate with people, and the marketing was actually fine.”
I mean, I get it: that’s tough to swallow… but it’s not the end of the world. Sometimes you just made something that’s cool on its own merits, but too niche to have broader appeal. If you can, you try again and maybe have more luck next time, or accept that financial success is not your goal and continue making weird stuff that you enjoy.
22/10/2017 at 13:00 aepervius says:
@archonsod Well written, I wanted to give an identical feedback on aztez.
22/10/2017 at 16:14 Baines says:
I have the feeling that the article glosses over such details out of a desire to be kind to the developer. It carefully skirts around anything that could be taken as casting blame or criticizing either the developers or the game. From the article’s text, the only fault of the developers was to get caught in a development bubble while the world changed around them, and even that is portrayed as something ranging from neutral to just their bad luck. At the worst, the developers were just up against an inevitable situation.
Even the console part avoids anything that could even be considered as criticism of the developers, despite all but painting the console indie market as a dead man walking. Instead, it just quotes Ruiz saying that the Switch port might come too late to avoid being lost in that system’s indie crowd.
Of course if the article didn’t skirt such issues, the article itself would probaly be under fire for taking too aggressive a tone, criticized for attacking innocent developers with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight.
22/10/2017 at 11:50 Moni says:
I’m not sure I would be surprised if Gabe Newell was outed as a bit of an antisocial dint, have you seen his absurd, maybe psychopathic, knife collection?
But Steam’s absolute dominance of my game library always gets me a tiny bit worried.
22/10/2017 at 13:04 onodera says:
What makes a knife collector more psychopathic than a stamp collector? Neither buys them to use them.
22/10/2017 at 14:34 Phantom_Renegade says:
But only one of those collections could be used to stab people.
22/10/2017 at 15:33 onodera says:
And so what? There are probably thousands of people in the US with larger collections of knives than Gabe. Are all of them psychopaths because they are attracted to sleek sharp objects?
Matt Easton, the HEMA guy from England popular on YouTube, collects swords, which are designed to kill by definition, unlike knives. Is he a psychopath?
22/10/2017 at 15:47 MajorLag says:
And a car collector could use those cars to run people over.
22/10/2017 at 11:55 fuggles says:
I think the problem is that there are just too many games!
Equally valid is the insight in the magic circle article that only idiots don’t buy things in steam sales – there’s always something on my wishlist on sale.
Aztez, bizarrely seems to compete with another ancient artwork based game, apotheon – who knew that would be crowded genre! It looks okay, but not striking. As a bundle it would be great, to horribly condescend the developers.
It’s tough, magic circle is the same – I’m sure it’s really good and I’d love it, but in the time it’s taken me to write this a hundred more things will go on steam. I could then get a £40 game reduced to £20 or a full price £20 game. You need a major and obvious USP like cuphead or a popular social influencer these days it seems. Bad for slow burn games but then there have been games I’ve only bought and loved because of giant bomb.
These guys should all get together and have like a humble, but heroic failure bundle. It must be devastating for them.
22/10/2017 at 12:16 Ninja Dodo says:
I don’t know that ancient art can be considered a genre or that only one or two such games could co-exist (I’m still waiting for someone to make a 2D papyrus-based Egyptian Book of the Dead game). It’s gameplay that differentiates them… but I am compelled to point out that Apotheon was also not the first game to attempt that art-style: link to forums.tigsource.com (started in 2011)
22/10/2017 at 12:14 BooleanBob says:
Steamspy reports that the Magic Circle has over 115,000 owners on that platform alone. Not all of those will be full-price purchases of course, but I’m surprised that qualifies as ‘selling poorly’. How many exactly were they hoping for to reach their ‘modest expectations’? What was the figure they’d see as a success?
In the article they drop a figure of 1,000 sales and suggest it to be a disappointment, and that certainly sounds disappointing, but they don’t give the number a time frame or any wider context beyond labelling it the ‘initial run’ of sales. How can we account for the discrepancy that over 115 times this initially disappointing figure are owners of the game, and yet it’s still deemed a sales failure?
22/10/2017 at 12:30 Kollega says:
The fact that Steam’s community section is completely unmoderated while Gaben rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars – just like with all the other leading (anti)social media platforms – shows one thing to me. It’s that we need the actual laws to step in at this point. I definitely would be happy if Internet giants were beholden by law to pay more taxes and show basic social responsibility. And trust me, we can totally implement some basic regulations that would wring some more responsibility from big businesses, without going to absurd dystopian bureaucratic extremes in the style of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil.
Now, you can call this “socialism” if you want… mostly because it is. But if we are to make our future better, social responsibility has to be enforced, profit be damned – not vice versa.
Sincerely yours, Comrade Obvious.
22/10/2017 at 12:38 Vilos Cohaagen says:
I agree. Turns out these companies are very corrosive to society around them. I reluctantly think that they need to be reined in. It is clear through their actions that Steam/Valve only care about money these days. The rest is just PR.
22/10/2017 at 12:41 Archonsod says:
I’ll take the free market every time, but that’s largely because I don’t draw much of a line between fascism in the name of race and fascism in the name of family values. They both tend to lead to the same place.
22/10/2017 at 12:49 Kollega says:
Hey, fascism in the name of money is also a provably real thing! I mean, just look at all the dystopias of the cyberpunk genre… the ones that actually have social commentary in them, that is.
Besides, I said in my orgiinal post that there’s no need to overreact – or think that people in the hypothetical scenario will overreact – and make a slippery slope argument. Make of that what you will.
22/10/2017 at 13:08 Landiss says:
Having some regulations is not the same as not having a free market, it’s just not completely free. And there is no such think as a completely free market, at least not in developed countries. Yeah, perhaps you have a completely free market in Kongo (where capitalists from wealthy countries are free to force local populace to slave work draining the nation natural resources for those capitalists), but definitely not in UK and not in US. What’s the difference? The regulations. We have so many regulations that limit the free market that they became so obvious most people don’t even see them. Things like restrictions on working children, taxes, anti-monopoly policies, safety procedures, not to mention minimum wages and unions etc. etc. It’s really a lot. To advocate against regulations is to change the status quo, not to keep it.
Now, the issue is that a lot of regulations were slowly being taken down in the last few dozens years plus the new markets (in general connected to IT and internet) were not regulated as much as old markets (like industry), because people started to believe that the market will regulate itself (even though it never did that in the past).
So, to sum up, why we should suddenly stop regulating the free market?
22/10/2017 at 13:29 Archonsod says:
The market of ideas has always been free :P At present you’re free to choose to join those groups or not, and you’re free to choose to buy from Steam or not. Bring regulation in and that’s likely to change.
It’s kind of the issue with the whole argument. If you think a group or curator happens to be racist/spam bot/wrong or whatever you’re not obliged to follow them, it’s your choice. If on the other hand you’re complaining a group of people you aren’t involved with are doing something you don’t agree with then you’re being a bit of a dick. The problem there isn’t social responsibility, it’s personal responsibility.
22/10/2017 at 13:44 Kollega says:
Since we’re talking about moderation against groups using actual Nazi symbols and expressing support for Nazi ideology, I believe it is appropriate to mention that the Federal Republic of Germany has made it a crime to display Nazi symbols in public (Strafgesetzbuch § 86a) and engage in blatant hate speech (§ 130). Didn’t exactly make modern-day federal Germany into a hellish totalitarian state… no matter what anyone might think of the unfortunate prohibition on having Wolfenstein’s clearly evil Nazi villains wear historically-appropriate swastikas.
22/10/2017 at 14:37 Kolbex says:
Damn, I’m complaining people are arguing that non-whites are inferior. I’m such a dick! Buddy, you’re clueless.
22/10/2017 at 15:08 Vandelay says:
If you look at the article and the groups it references, many of the groups are openly saying they are for the death of homosexuals, POC, Jewish people and Muslims. One even offers a link on how to create a noose if you believe in their values. This isn’t just simply people saying things that I and many others don’t agree with, but they are actively promoting the murder of individuals.
That is mostly definitely hate speech and would certainly be considered illegal in the UK, as well as many other countries I’m sure.
22/10/2017 at 15:35 onodera says:
@Vandelay I’ve interpeted that as “if you think we’re serious, go hang yourself”.
22/10/2017 at 16:01 MajorLag says:
Hell no. Should valve do more to stop this sort of thing on Steam? I don’t know, Internet going to internet and a crackdown could just Streisand effect the whole situation.
But claiming that the law should step in? As an American, and with Valve being an American company and all, I find that idea repugnant. It is not the government’s job to be the thought police. Freedom of speech is the very first right enumerated in our constitution for a good reason, it is part and parcel of our identity as a nation. It is up to Valve to handle this or not as they see fit, and up to you as a consumer to convince them to change if you don’t like what they’re doing.
Now if you want the government to step in for a number of other reasons, like skin gambling and all that junk, then that’s fine, that’s their purview.
22/10/2017 at 16:06 Horg says:
Tell you what, the UK can moderate hate groups online and the US can give them all the free speech rights they want. In 10 years we can compare and contrast to see who has more nazis : |
22/10/2017 at 12:50 OpT1mUs says:
I just don’t find new South Park funny at all. Not because of reasons mentioned in the linked article, jokes are just flat. Gimmick of continuation between episodes also didn’t help, because now you had to deal with recurring boring characters from previous episodes. Most of the “political commentary” was just beating a dead horse much like “Newsroom” did. Meh.
22/10/2017 at 13:06 TheAngriestHobo says:
Yeah, I do agree that the show is going through an identity crisis, in part because (though it’s trite to say) truth is currently stranger than fiction. I gotta say that the author of the article has woefully misinterpreted the show’s message, though:
South Park has been pretty consistent in advancing the point of view that while everything can and should be open to criticism and mockery. However, they’ve also been pretty clear that they believe that there’s an obvious, universal scale of right and wrong (case in point – the end of the NAMBLA episode). I’d argue that the show is more nuanced in its approach to current events than almost any other media available today, hence why it tends to advocate moderate positions that take into account multiple perspectives.
22/10/2017 at 13:07 Someoldguy says:
It’s disappointing to hear about players being abused in Runescape but I don’t think it’s surprising that this particular tiny subset of gold farmers are being PK’d. All gold farmers that farm gold in PvP enabled areas are liable to be PK’d (and insulted)… just like everyone else in the wilderness. It’d probably be better for them to stay in safer spots if they are solo, or band together with their own guards to share risk and reward.
I don’t think many people would deliberately target someone they thought was a victim of the economic collapse in Venezuela and would genuinely starve if they failed to farm gold that week. They just don’t accept it as the main reason that most people are gold farming, given that it’s been a significant problem ever since the game first launched.
22/10/2017 at 14:41 Kolbex says:
You’d like to think so, but I saw someone on Reddit argue that the devs’ “property rights” (because according to this person the existence of gold farmers is an existential threat to the game and this the devs’ intellectual property) are more important than the right of people to not starve. There is really no limit to the depravity of libertarians.
22/10/2017 at 13:14 onodera says:
Me reading that Vice article: “Steam has groups?” I’ve always used it only to buy games and find an occasional thread about rebinding keys to ESDF, I haven’t seen a single topical group there.
22/10/2017 at 13:20 Merus says:
We learned a few weeks ago that your average Seattlite Nazi works in tech, and that there are Nazis in mainstream institutions trying to subtly make things worse, who only get exposed once a prominent Nazi’s email is leaked, or you listen to a black person ever. Given that, my assumption to why Valve doesn’t ban Nazis is because Valve has at least one Nazi working there. We could probably confirm this: Valve’s staff list is public.
22/10/2017 at 13:27 Landiss says:
I have an alternate theory, it might seem complicated, but bear with me!. Maybe, just maybe, they just don’t want to spend any money on moderation until they are forced to do that?
22/10/2017 at 13:36 Pharos says:
Oh boy, with a question like that I can’t imagine why Valve thought this guy wasn’t asking in good faith.
22/10/2017 at 14:31 Ninja Dodo says:
Given the shocking examples shown in the article it’s less of a leading question and more of a factual statement with inevitable follow-up. Valve should absolutely be held to account for the shit they plainly tolerate on their platform. The only mystery is their reasoning for not dealing with it.
Seriously the fact that we currently live in some parallel universe where in some circles the most heinous shit is suddenly considered ‘reasonable mainstream discourse’ does not make said shit any less reprehensible. Indeed it should be highlighted and criticized more than ever.
22/10/2017 at 15:08 Pharos says:
It’s a factual statement that it’s “filled” with racists and homophobes, is it?
Maybe the in the author’s head, he was doing some hard-hitting journalism by asking the tough questions, but it just looks like yet another gotcha piece. I can’t predict the future, and I can’t read minds, but I reckon he’d have had a better chance at a response if he’d phrased it more neutrally.
Also, “shocking examples”? I read that article too. It’s a bunch of juvenile edgelord nonsense that the creators will grow out of when they hit 16 or 17.
I have a very hard time believing that the people featured seriously subscribe to any policies of the NSDAP.
More importantly, there are good reasons for Steam to remain apolitical. It frankly boggles my mind that anyone would want a corporation to police their speech. Can you point to a single moment in history where that has ever ended well? I certainly can’t.
Sure, in theory, you could just shut down anyone who says mean words on Steam, but please realise that this won’t solve the problem. It will just engender resentment at what these people will perceive to be a politically protected class.
22/10/2017 at 15:46 Ninja Dodo says:
I think it’s fair to assume that “filled” in this instance means “more than a handful of examples”, not “literally a significant percentage of the userbase”.
> It’s a bunch of juvenile edgelord nonsense that the creators will grow out of when they hit 16 or 17.
There’s no such thing as an ‘ironic’ nazi. If you post that shit, you are a part of it. You cannot excuse hateful trash like some of the material shown in that article with “oh they’re just edgy kids having a laugh”. NO, fuck that shit. Garbage like that should not be welcome on ANY platform.
And also *fuck* equating literal textbook definition of hate speech to “says mean words”. Fuck that SO MUCH. If you say dumb shit like that you are part of the problem.
As for being “apolitical”: A private corporation can absolutely refuse to do business with or provide a platform to those who violate its terms of service. For Valve this seems to mainly include people who cheat during online games or scam their trading system, but apparently not people who engage in the hate speech that is *explicitly forbidden* in the language of many of its TOS documents. If they were following their own rules they would ban the shit out of these scumbags.
22/10/2017 at 16:10 Ninja Dodo says:
* This is provided the terms remain within the bounds of the law, which in most places prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity, sexual orientation or religious belief, and certainly prohibits advocating violence against groups or individuals.
22/10/2017 at 14:32 Phantom_Renegade says:
So PCGamer.com asked me to disable the adblocker. Which I thought was fair, I was reading their content. I unblocked them, read a single sentence and then… a massive video-advertisment for some movie completely covered my screen and started playing.
See, this is why I use an adblocker. Not to block your revenue screen, but so I can actually read your website. Use banners, have paid editorial content, whatever. But don’t be obnoxious. I immediately blocked PCGamer again, I’m learning from my mistakes. How’s about websites do the same.
22/10/2017 at 16:01 Horg says:
I will never remove an addblocker until internet advertisements are regulated to the same standard as other media.
22/10/2017 at 15:35 Baines says:
Aztez was moderately interesting as an indie game story five years ago. Of course five years ago was not only a different time in the market, it was early enough in development that all we knew of Aztez was artwork and promises. It is easy to be interested in a game when all you have are promises that it will be interesting/good.
When Aztez was covered closer to release, it just didn’t seem that interesting. At least it didn’t seem that interesting on the occasions where something reminded me that it existed, and I didn’t get it confused with Apotheon. The combat system sounded functional (from article descriptions), but not a game-seller on its own merits. The black and white (and red and grey) color scheme, while it gained the game attention in its earliest indie days, looked like a big handicap for a regular retail product. I remember reading an article talking about how the enemies were given a faded look to help with visual recognition in a black and white world, and while it was easy to locate the player character, the included screenshots and the video of the combat made it look like it created an issue of enemies blending into the background.
And then the game released at $20. I know some people don’t like to mention prices, but that is important when you consider just how many options exist in the world.
Although I do think the color thing may be the biggest strike against the game. I cannot help but think it would have sold a bit better if it were in full color, even a muted full color. Heck, even keep the faded background and enemy thing, where the main character is a bit brighter than the rest of the muted color world.
22/10/2017 at 15:57 fupjack says:
Bonus points for that STALKER article for capping a screenshot of the most pants-poopingly scary moment in the game. (first Controller encounter)
22/10/2017 at 16:01 Synesthesia says:
Thanks for bringing attention to the steam hate group thing. We should contact steam support en masse, asking for a swift response. That shit is not fucking acceptable.
-Edit- And of course, contacting them directly is night impossible. Does anybody know a way around mailing them directly?
22/10/2017 at 16:03 Bobtree says:
I have Aztez and The Magic Circle both wishlisted. Aztez has continuous screen shaking, which I hate. The Magic Circle is only 4 hours long. Both may be overpriced at $20, given how saturated the market is.