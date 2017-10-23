Divinity: Original Sin 2’s voice acting credits include “pile of corpses”

“Hello, do you think you’d be able to perform the voice of a pile of corpses, a bull, a deer and a painting?”
When the decision was made to have Divinity: Original Sin 2’s dialogue fully voiced, the sheer quantity of text seemed like the biggest hurdle but I hadn’t considered the difficulty that casting some roles would involve. Voice actor Jay Britton, who has worked on TV and radio as well as games, including Elite Dangerous and The Journey Down, revealed the full list of 35 characters that he played in Larian’s RPG. It ranges from apparent fantasy staples such as Pilgrim and Lizard Skeleton all the way to Pile of Corpses, Dead Civilian, Bull and Deer. It’s as good a brief summary of the weirdness threaded through this wonderful RPG as anything I’ve seen and I asked Jay which was the most memorable character of the lot.
There are spoilers for the quest Love Has a Price below
“I played Zharat, a lizard prostitute/conman, which was definitely a first. Described as a lizard with a voice like honeyed gravel, whose role it was to seduce and betray the player he was a joy to perform and wonderfully over the top. During the recording session the writer was dialled in over Skype listening to the seduction… It’s the first time I’ve actually made someone blush over Skype!”
You can hear some of that honeyed gravel in this footage of the scene in question.
23/10/2017 at 14:29 spacedyemeerkat says:
Pile of Corpses. Brilliant.
I know this chap isn’t the narrator but seems as good a place as any to say: absolutely love the narrator’s performance. So well done. As is pretty much all the voice acting, to be fair.
PS – Totally unrelated: who is Dominic Tarason and how come he’s virtually taken over RPS in the last couple of days?!
23/10/2017 at 15:44 welverin says:
The last couple of days would be the weekend, when they have a fill in do most of the posts (pretty much everything but What are WE Playing and the Sunday Papers), doesn’t explain today however.
Soooo, it’s actually (mostly) normal.
23/10/2017 at 15:06 Drib says:
I enjoyed DOS2 but I have to say I doubt I’ll ever finish it. The difficulty is wonky as heck and I’m constantly being attacked out of nowhere by people who kill me in one turn, or stunlock my entire party for ten turns while killing them.
But I did enjoy the parts of the game I was able to see.
23/10/2017 at 15:50 Antongranis says:
I felt the same, but finally reached a turningpoint some way through chapter 1. I know i am glad i didnt give up!
23/10/2017 at 16:20 Simes says:
The thing I want to know is who pronounces “opening” like that.