Duelyst gets 100 card expansion in mid-November

I’ll always remember Duelyst for its spectacularly dumb monster fights. Following a recent takeover from Bandai Namco, the collectible card game is continuing on, eggs-a-poppin’ and minions-a-marching. Next month there’ll be an expansion of 100 cards, including six new generals with which to lead your beasts into battle, one new leader for each faction. One of them is called “Ragnora the Relentless” which is a perfect name for any small pet.
The expansion is called Immortal Vanguard and is due in “mid-November”. There’ll be new mechanics too, say the developers at Counterplay Games, but they haven’t yet explained what those might be. They have revealed the new generals, however, and will be unveiling more cards through various streamer channels in the run-up to release. I don’t have the patience for drip-fed information, but if you do the list of streamers is at the bottom of that page.
There’s a ticklish spot in my brain for the monster chess of Duelyst. It’s the best of the many Hearthstone-killers, even if it does partake in all the grubby rando-loot practices that have plagued card games since time immemorial. It was disappointing to see that the game recently began shutting out players from some countries. This was “to ensure compliance with U.S. and international laws and regulations,” said Bamco Namdai. This is likely a reference to trade embargoes, sanctions and such. Reddit-person TheBhawb has made a list of countries that might be a problem when it comes to creating an account, buying items in the shop, or simply playing the game.
“This was “to ensure compliance with U.S. and international laws and regulations,”
Hopefully Trump will ruin the US so much that in future it’ll be the US that gets blocked, and the rest of the world that gets to play games freely.
Is this worth investing time in?
If you ever wanted to play a game which combines the tactical board with all its depth from games like Fire Emblem, Final Fantasy Tactics and the deckbuilding and card playing aspects from something like Magic the Gathering or Hearthstone, then you should give it a try! It is worth your time for sure! The meta is great with a lot of variety right now and this new expansion will add even more of that.
There are also a lot of guides and stuff out there to help. People on Reddit and the forums are very helpful, the community in general is pretty good.
If you google for “Duelyst new player guides” you’ll find a great collection of guides to start with.
I almost redownload this, but then read about the numerous issues, both with some of the actions taken to the game and around it. I cancelled the download. Sounds as if they have added a bunch of overpowered cards and it has made it go a bit stale.
Still, I agree that it is the best of the Hearthstone-alikes. Infinity War was probably a close second. But, as I say on pretty much every digital card game discussion, I just wish someone would come along and make something that isn’t just Magic with a digital twist. Besides Gwent, all of them have the same objective of hit your opponent’s hero/base until the health hits zero. They also have very simplistic resource management, with it just ticking up each turn. Where are the games that looking towards Netrunner, Game of Thrones, Doomtown or the new Legend of the Five Rings for inspiration? Sure, those games are more complex and harder to design, but they are far more rewarding for it.
The other thing those have in common is not being random pack CCGs and using the much more consumer friendly expandable card game format. Another thing that digital card games would be good to take inspiration from.
There’s always HEX, but you kinda have to pay for it…
CPG made a lot of mistakes but the meta right now is everything else than stale. It is in the best spot since a long time, Unearthed Prophecy added a lot of viability to many archetypes and generals without “adding a bunch of overpowered cards”. Very curious what the new expansion will bring besides the new generals.
I have to disagree.
In my opinion, Eternal and Shardbound are the best games in the category currently. Would be great if RPS could review them !