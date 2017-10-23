In its opening hour ELEX finds new ways to be terrible

Magalan – a planet that sounds like the name of an early 80s high street shop that would have rented you a telly – has been ravaged by some evil space goop or other, turning a once Earth-like civilisation into warring bands of Character Classes, addicted to Blue Space Goop and all very cross about something. ELEX is very definitely about something.
You play Jack Videogames, a man whose generic nature has caused him to rise to the very middle of obviousness, his peculiarly unruly right eyebrow a threat to the opposing forces on his homeworld. Abandoned by his Angry Goop Colleagues, he’s shot, falls off a cliff, and is then stripped of his armour and weapons. For some reason he decides to get better, and get his revenge, or not, or something – the game really doesn’t sweat the details.
It really doesn’t sweat anything at all, for that matter, from animations to menus, explanations to dialogue, this all feels phoned in, then put on hold. Immediately giving the impression of something in very early access, this is apparently the finished goods, a game in which just moving the camera makes me feel as though I’ve got a heavy flu, before even trying to contemplate how Jack Videogames manages to do that slide-forward diagonal jump move when I try to climb a wall. The opening sequence, after a download of boilerplate scifi bilge more akin to an expository truck crashing and shedding its load, sees Jack (I decided his name had to be Jack before the game revealed his name was actually “Jacks”) falling out of the sky and crashing onto the planet surface. Then getting shot.
He grunts inane drivel as he clumsily stumbles about, and your challenge is to not stop playing for as long as possible, to see if you can find out what the game’s actually about. But the game isn’t going to make that easy for you! To learn about your dreary goals, you’ll need to access a sub menu that the game never thinks to introduce access to (it’s Tab, then the sixth anonymous icon along). When you find it, you’ll learn that you are intended to both “Survive” (as in, “play”) and take part in a “Campaign of Vengeance”, in which you’re supposed to assume the entire backstory of this generic whitebread nothing-man whose former captain, a man I’m assured was called Kallax, ordered that he be killed.
I shall demonstrate how appallingly written every word of this game is by typing out Campaign of Vengeance’s text in full, with my additions in [square brackets]:
“Kallax was waiting for me. Why else would he have been right there when I crashed? Someone tried to kill me. [Yes, it was Kallax.] And if they are prepared to go to those lengths then they won’t stop until I am dead. [Generally people prepared to go to the lengths of killing someone won’t limit themselves in these ways, yes.] It will be a long way through many adversities [how do you know?!], but I must find answers. I have to find my old strength if I am to stand a chance against Kallax.”
By his old strength, he means prior to his addiction to ELEX, the Space Goop that gives the game its enigmatic title. There is a group of mercenaries or somesuch called the Albs, who are all infused with blue goop and as such gain super powers, but lose all their emotions. (Apart from anger, but no one seems to notice this.) In the time during which JV magically gets all better from being shot in the stomach, by having a lie down in some grass, he apparently escapes his addiction and is therefore about to experience emotions for the first time.
But! But by god it’s funny. It’s not meant to be funny, but it is. The first encounter you have in the game is with a chap who punches you full in the face for no reason, then helps you up and tells you off for attacking people unprovoked. This guy, with his peculiarly tiny head, then proceeds to talk nonsense at you in a voice that sounds like it should be explaining the medical side effects of a drug in a US commercial. He does this through the medium of a cutscene during which every shot is out of focus. And then he demands you say sorry! For what?! For falling off a cliff when he apparently stole your stuff, and then walking toward him a few days later. The choices are:
“I don’t apologize for nothing, asshole.”
“Prove you’re not the thief, and I might trust you.”
Well, 1) is definitely the more reasonable option given the peculiarity of the situation, but such grammar is never acceptable. 2) is more entertaining, since asking someone to prove they didn’t steal something from you is quite the task. “Um – I’m NOT currently holding the item that was stolen?”
He apparently liked the second choice, congratulating me for not trusting him, and then wanted to be my best best friend. This game is so incredibly stupid.
I can’t get past the cutscenes and conversations being out of focus. It’s like they had a development team meeting and brainstormed new and inventive ways for the game to be bad.
“What if we make the menus a meaningless muddle of exclamation marked lists of items, where sometimes clicking clears the mark, sometimes assigns the item to a quick slot, but other times uses the item?!”
“That’s great stuff, Dave, good work. But it’s a bit Mass Effect: Andromeda. We need to be even more original.”
“Hannah’s been experimenting with something where the music volume gets louder and louder in each cutscene, until you can’t hear what’s being said?”
“The minimap could be a blank grey circle?”
“LET’S CALL LOCKPICKS ‘PICKLOCKS’!”
And scene.
It’s beyond this first hour that the game opens up, lets you go off where you want, do what you want, and seemingly align with who you want. Barely any of it in focus. Perhaps here it will flourish. But for first impressions, this one’s a doozy.
23/10/2017 at 17:40 dsch says:
On tonight’s, “John Walker Disliking Things” …
23/10/2017 at 19:15 Imperialist says:
If life had a review score, he would give it a bitter 3.5 out of 10, just because it doesnt revolve around his interests.
23/10/2017 at 20:13 LeahFleming says:
Google pay $97 per hour my last pay check was $4500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 14k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy. Click Here And Start Work
23/10/2017 at 17:44 Ghostbird says:
Albs, who are all infused with blue goop and as such gain super powers, but lose all their emotions. (Apart from anger, but no one seems to notice this.)
Sounds like the blue goop is a pure form of toxic masculinity. Which may also account for the mansplain-y exposition and the inability to comfortably interact with other people.
23/10/2017 at 18:32 wonderingmonster says:
*applauds*
I like your thinking.
23/10/2017 at 20:15 GrumpyCatFace says:
Oh what fun, let’s have some more sexist comments! Tweehehe!
23/10/2017 at 20:29 Unclepauly says:
I just bought 2 copies.
23/10/2017 at 17:54 Chalky says:
It feels like this game had some really weird development priorities. On one hand, it has loads of voice acting, character models seem pretty detailed and the playable area is huge.
On the other hand, the UI is a disaster, the game world is astonishingly bland, the combat is terrible, the writing is hilariously bad and the mission scripting often makes no sense at all.
They clearly had some budget to spend here, but I don’t see why they didn’t slash their voice acting budget so that they could afford someone with eyes to design their UI. Or perhaps halve the world size so they could spend some time making it look nice.
23/10/2017 at 19:13 Imperialist says:
So…every game this developer ever made.
And yet, even the hilariously broken-at-launch-and-still-kinda-messy Gothic 3 ended up being a cult classic. I admit…they do have their charms…and ill probably play this because despite their issues, they deliver something fun.
23/10/2017 at 17:58 Baltech says:
So, the usual Piranha Bytes jank? I swear, these guys stopped evolving as a developer after Gothic2. They’re like, the anti CD-Project.
23/10/2017 at 18:52 Maxheadroom says:
I just logged in to say pretty much exactly that. I loved and finished Gothic 1 – but that was 2001
Played Gothic 2 on two separate occasions but could never make it past the first hour. The very first town you come to is filled with like 500 NPCs, all of whom seemed intent on dumping their entire dull expositional life stories on me with vast, meandering conversation trees that sometimes ended in a quest to collect a bucket of fish from about 6 feet away.
15 years later and it seems their design philosophy hasn’t changed at all
23/10/2017 at 18:58 Beanbee says:
Yep, 100% plays like any of their other titles. This is the closest to a unity-asset game of any longtime developer that I’ve played.
23/10/2017 at 19:55 trashmyego says:
I’ve never understood the following they’ve continued to somehow maintain after each successive release post-Gothic 2. Their games suck. They’re mediocre, lazy, and redundant. I mean, I can understand enjoying them, but I can also understand enjoying a shitty cheeseburger. But I don’t get this lasting loyalty to basically a universal lack of growth and quality control when their direct competition in the genre has only grown exponentially, both in size and quality. Why keep eating that shitty cheeseburger when it’s just as or even more expensive than numerous other options of higher quality?
23/10/2017 at 21:04 Daymare says:
Somehow this question nagged me pretty hard, so I gave it a few thoughts.
I think my personal answer aligns pretty well with why I think people still believe in religions (esp. ones with deities)
a) Most people grew up with them (Gothic series) to the point where they got so habitually used to them they don’t notice what exactly is wrong with them. Certain concepts and ideas (e.g. yanky combat as part of the intended difficulty) have become so ingrained in their mind that they essentially form part of their wider personality. Realigning their perception of reality (in the face of games like The Witcher 3 or Dark Souls) would mean realigning their perception of themselves. Which is like, the most tortuous thing for a human consciousness. The mind goes to insane lengths to justify its own perceptions, no matter how hard reality disproves them. Since everything is subjective, nothing can be truly proven to them.
b) They haven’t really experienced anything that would challenge their belief, e.g. not played any game from which they came back and understood why some others are really bad in some aspects. I know a guy who’s played nothing but consecutive releases of Farming Simulators. He’s got no idea what makes a good MP FPS or Dating Sim or Survival Horror or anything.
There’s probably more but those two form the main body of my thoughts right now.
23/10/2017 at 18:19 Swordfishtrombone says:
“Someone tried to kill me. And if they are prepared to go to those lengths then they won’t stop until I am dead.”
Wow… This is Plan 9 from Outer Space-level bad
23/10/2017 at 18:43 Chekote says:
The article is spot on and hilarious! But I get a weird masochistic satisfaction out of playing this game. XD
23/10/2017 at 18:50 Solidstate89 says:
I had this sitting in my wishlist on steam on the off chance it might not be a steaming pile of shit.
Shame.
23/10/2017 at 18:53 Darth Gangrel says:
Games like Elex, or any Piranha Bytes game I think, isn’t something you play for the story, but for the open world exploration. Without the combat, their games would be very nice walking simulators.
I wouldn’t bet that it’s as good as Risen 1, but I’m not convinced it’s as bad as everyone says. For whatever it’s worth, a 70 on Metacritic aint bad, Risen 2 got 69 and like that game, you probably have to play several hours before you get to the good/less annoying stuff.
23/10/2017 at 19:14 CronoRay says:
I could definitely not handle more then 30 minutes of this game, it is so bloody bad I alt-f4ed and uninstalled it as quickly as I could. I needed to save my sanity and eyes from another second of visual torment, I was about to bleed from every where on my body that blood could leak from. The combat alone felt like your player character was extremely high on LSD swinging at things that were not there.
23/10/2017 at 19:31 Archonsod says:
I’ve always played them for the story. Mainly because the story is so bad, and so awful in it’s execution, that they turn into a kind of genius parody of the genre as a whole. It’s like they have a list of things that an RPG should do, but no idea of why they should do them. The end result is usually unintentionally hilarious and honest.
I mean John has a prime example up there. It’s silly yes, but then no sillier than the whole “join my party” most RPG’s offer up (i.e characters who’ll willingly follow some heavily armed stranger due to their amazing prowess in returning objects from three feet away) and far more sensible in others (characters willing to tell you about themselves before you go off and commit mass murder rather than afterwards, like some weird kind of reverse PTSD).
23/10/2017 at 19:04 Drib says:
Huh, that’s too bad. For some reason I’d heard of this game a few times lately, but I didn’t expect it to be quite this much a steaming pile.
Happens, I guess. At least it lead to an amusingly written article!
23/10/2017 at 19:42 percydaman says:
I’ve probably played a dozen hours give or take, I’m not keeping track. First Piranha Bytes game. It’s not a great game, but I’m continuing to slog through for some reason.
The graphics are average to pretty bad. Whoever was in charge of the character models needs to relearn how to create clean normal maps.
The combat is indeed clunky and not alot of fun. It makes the game loads harder than it needs to be. If you try and button spam you won’t fill up your damage meter and the amount of damage you deal will be anemic. Once you get that down it does improve somewhat.
What probably pisses me off the most is that I’ve found loads of weapons but I can’t friggin use any of them because they have HUGE stat requirements. So your damage continues to suck and you’re forced to run past alot of stuff because every third enemy is something you’re not supposed to fight until waaay later in the game. Who puts mid to late stage game enemies in the area you are basically starting at? You also don’t get alot of experience from killing stuff so I guess that at least is a plus? I dunno. Most enemies can kill you in just a few hits, but it will take you and your companion dozens of hits to do the same. Even beginner enemies still take a few hits even when you’re massively overleveled for them.
It feels like whoever wrote all the dialogue was the same person. Because for the most part they all feel like the same person. There’s very little difference between them all. The voice over work is indeed pretty bad. As the article suggested, it was money better spent elsewhere.
Crafting. There’s crafting. But it’s stuck behind more stat requirements. I finally was able to upgrade the weapon I had been using. Yay! 12 more damage! But because of their bad UI I only realized after the fact that the upgraded weapon now had new..you guessed it: stat requirements. And nothing I was going to be able to reach anytime soon. So I basically destroyed the weapon, because by the time I would wield it, I would be able to wield other weapons that did more damage or had extra capabilities. DUMB
Animations are average to janky as hell. Anytime you jump or fall, no matter how small, your body just becomes this rigid line like you’re a corpse.
It’s one big long quest fest, where I started just skipping all dialogue because it just took too long. They’re rarely straight fetch quests, but not much better. Spend way too much time trying to please everybody so you can progress in the game.
The AI is pretty bad which isn’t surprising. I don’t think I’ve come across an enemy that didn’t have both a ranged and a melee skill. They’re totally fine with spamming some acid splooge that hits a rock right in front of them. Problem is, your companion will do the same. Oh, and the hitboxes are atrocious. They are way too generous with them. A fireball that should have clearly missed you because it wasn’t anywhere near you, will still hit.
The world is indeed pretty large. But you start to see repeated assets pretty early.
I’ve bashed on the game enough. I’ll continue to play it some, but I could definitely see stopping in the near future. Just too many instances of half baked execution. I felt like they tried to throw in too much poorly executed stuff to warrant the $50 price tag. Get it when it’s on sale and hopefully has been updated a couple times.
23/10/2017 at 20:08 orren77 says:
Thank god i did not get my hands on any of the articles like this one before i picked the game up. Bought it on an impulse, like what the heck, gothic and stuff.
Steam tells me i currently have 39 hours played, and i can’t wait to get back in after work and play some more. This game is a (very) rough gem currently buried in a pile of journalist poo. It needs some polishing for sure but…
Don’t believe the poo. You’d be shooting yourself in the foot.
23/10/2017 at 20:43 Darloth says:
May I believe the other commentors who also didn’t like it?
I’m not saying you don’t like it, I’m not saying you -shouldn’t- like it, I’m just pointing out that it’s not exactly only journalists who dislike it.
23/10/2017 at 21:02 orren77 says:
Believe what you want. But a steaming pile of a game like this article would you have believe elex is would not get a 7.0 user rating on metacritic.
And keep in mind this game is not for everyone. It does not hold your hand at all, and is very brutal especially in the beginning, which is where the non-dedicated players throw their hands up in frustration and give up because they got 3-shot by what’s basically a slightly larger featherless chicken.
The game’s strength are the great map design that rewards exploration, and the sense of accomplishment once you overcome what at first seemed like an impossible obstacle(and that won’t happen fast!). Few modern games give you this. They are so afraid that you might not like losing that they make losing next to impossible, and in turn make the game boring as shit. Elex might frustrate you at times, but it won’t bore you.
23/10/2017 at 20:17 grimdanfango says:
I’d gotten the impression from various reviews that this was a return to Gothic 2/Risen 1 enjoyably-janky-form for Piranha Bytes…
The John Walker seal of curmudgeonly disapproval pretty much confirms it. Sold! :-)
23/10/2017 at 21:03 mactier says:
Frankly, in my neutral opinion, John Walker should be relegated to do no first impressions, especially of games with (ironically) some rough or “darker” edges (unless in some clichéd British or “indie” way), or get his own corner with a warning sign. There is a lot of personal hatred in a lot of what he writes, and not so much differentiated on his side, but infused into the product he’s talking about, sort of like a troll or gossip does… Or maybe he’s thinking his funny British rabbit accent (incidentally heard in a podcast) is also coming through in some of the more toxic writings.
23/10/2017 at 21:03 asnakeofjuly says:
You guys always make me laugh but this review was the funniest review I have ever read. Thanks for this.