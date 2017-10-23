Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds blue zone of death is now even deathlier

It’s easy to forget that Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is in early access, given its current position as industry-baffling overlord ascendant of all things multiplayer and shooty, but we’re still some ways off from its official release. In a Steam community update on Saturday, developers PUBG Corp outlined their plans for the game between now and its version 1.0 launch, as well as detailing some tweaks in the latest patch.
The good news: Armour is now more consistent, where previously it would fail to stop bullets from time to time due to bugs.
The bad news: The all-consuming blue zone of death does not care about your pathetic human armour, bug-ridden or otherwise, and is now even more damaging than before.
PUBG Corp’s reasoning is that players were spending too much time outside of the combat area, soaking up blue zone damage with carefully timed healing. While I can see their point, I can’t help but think that (at least in the earlier phases of a match) there should be more opportunities for players to snag themselves a vehicle and catch up with the pack. I’ve not played Plunkbat as much as I would have liked, but about a quarter of my matches have ended with me trying desperately to outrun inevitability while others cruise past in their magnificent motorised machines.
Beyond that, their longer-term plans amount to a basic roadmap to version 1.0. They plan on running at least three builds on test servers (separate from the current public build), the first of which will be focused on the new vaulting and climbing features. Once locked-down and ready for public consumption, they plan on focusing another two test-updates on optimisation as well as general bug-hunting.
Once happy that these milestones have been passed on the test servers, the combined update will be beamed to the general public, marking PUBG’s official move to version 1.0 and an end to its time in early access. If all goes to plan, they hope to be there by early November. Not that the changed in version number means much; development will still continue as usual, with a second, desert-themed environment planned for release not too long after ‘launch’ – something they had previously had in their launch roadmap, but conspicuously absent now.
23/10/2017 at 13:12 OddJuniper says:
They’re making the blue zone deadlier because in the first big PUBG tournament, a tactic emerged in which players would hide in the blue zone for almost the entire match on purpose, only popping out at the very end of the match. Which is really boring to watch.
23/10/2017 at 13:20 Bostec says:
Can’t they tweak it just for tournaments then? Something I don’t care about. I’m just your crap average gamer here. When you parachute on the map where the circle is on the other-side and not a car too been seen, your going to get swallowed up by the gas no matter what. This will just make me quit the round and queue back up again. Another waste of time.
23/10/2017 at 13:40 Beefenstein says:
Find a car. There are spawns everywhere. You can use link to pubgsumo.gg or just a picture of the map with the likely spawns on it.
Or you can shoot at people who drive past in their cars. They are practically defenceless. I’ve headshot a driver out of the car with a kar98 once. Just once. But I did it! That was me and I did it! It wasn’t even the driver but I did do it, or something like it, once and they all stopped and died and we got got their loot and a car. Once!
Also stop dropping somewhere like Zharki and dying to the zone.
23/10/2017 at 13:45 Beefenstein says:
link to reddit.com for a non sign-up map that is just a picture.
23/10/2017 at 13:40 senae says:
I don’t imagine it’ll be instant death, it’ll probably be just too harmful to sit in the blue and keep popping sodas to stay healthy.
23/10/2017 at 13:35 Earl-Grey says:
What’s PUBG?
Never heard of it, looks a lot like Plunkbat, though.
You should try it, it’s really quite popular these days, you know.
23/10/2017 at 13:54 DeathBeforeDiscomfort says:
I remember the days when I could get blue-zoned to death on a daily basis. Alas, the latest update brought on the dreaded “network lag detected” screen of frozen death for me…
Seriously, if anyone knows how to reliably fix this, I have a hug and a kiss with your name on it.
23/10/2017 at 14:11 Beefenstein says:
Reliable fix for all attachments to outcomes which do not occur: reduce your attachment to that outcome.
23/10/2017 at 14:34 Options says:
“Deathlier” lol I hope that was intentional