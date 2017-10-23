The Evil Within 2 is even spookier in first-person mode

I liked the original The Evil Within, but I can’t deny that it was flawed, so I was very pleasantly surprised when the sequel was well received among horror fans. Our own Spookologist Olivia White called it an “extremely fitting follow-up”, and it seems that the PC version of the game might have one gruesome last trick up its sleeve.
While monkeying around with the developer console (easily unlocked, thanks to the game’s Idtech-variant engine), various eagle-eyed players have noticed a command to lock the game into a near-permanent first person perspective, and it works better than you’d think. Just to add some icing to an already deliciously scary cake (it has little chocolate spiders on, I’m sure), this isn’t flagged as cheating, so achievements are still tracked in full.
While not a 100% immersive-sim’y first-person mode, it does everything it can to keep the viewpoint locked down, but smoothly transitions to a third-person angle when story or combat situation dictates. For those who remember Deus Ex: Human Revolution’s casual perspective hopping, it’s a little like that, only with far more graceful transitions. You can see some of this in action in this handful of footage captured by Korean YouTuber DovMil.
The result is an even more intense horror experience, not far detached from Resident Evil 7’s haunted house thrill-ride. While I haven’t gotten my grubby mitts on the game yet, I’ve been told that this mode is based on a brief first-person segment from some later part of the game, but it seems robustly designed enough to handle playing the whole thing this way.
In order to access the first person mode, first you’ll need to unlock the developer console. Assuming you’re running the game via Steam (it is a Steam exclusive, so a fair assumption), you’ll want to right-click on it in your library once installed, select Properties, then Set Launch Options. In the little text box, type (or paste) +com_allowconsole 1
Now run the game as normal and hit Insert to open the console. All you need to do now is type pl_FPS 1 and you’re good to go. Naturally, you can switch back to normal gameplay with pl_FPS 0, if screaming terror (or motion sickness) takes grip of your soul.
23/10/2017 at 12:42 woodsey says:
“For those who remember Deus Ex: Human Revolution’s casual perspective hopping, it’s a little like that, only with far more graceful transitions.”
You say that as if DXHR didn’t have graceful camera transitions, but I remember them being silky smooth.
23/10/2017 at 13:37 Artea says:
DXHR’s transitions were incredibly clunky. Not only was there often a lengthy fade to black to switch to third-person, but time even stood still and enemies were frozen as you performed takedowns, used active augmentations or did any number of things. It completely killed the flow of gameplay. And it was completely unnecessary: Dishonored, which came out around the same time, had far more fluid gameplay while never abandoning the first person perspective.
23/10/2017 at 13:29 Kefren says:
Wow, that’s great! I just finished playing The Evil Within, and although I had fun (mostly), I kept wishing I could play it in first person. I had the same thing with Witcher 3. I had looked at Resident Evil 7 a lot but won’t buy games with Denuvo – but this news about EW2 means I can scratch that itch after all! Cool. (I checked, and EW2 doesn’t have Denuvo, so I’m happy to buy it at full price.) Thanks for the good news at creepy time.
23/10/2017 at 13:35 Daymare says:
You should give RE7 a try, it’s been my favorite horror game (both TPS and FPS) in quite a long while. Don’t miss out on such a great title just because it’s got shitty Denuvo. I enjoyed it far, far more than TEW or TEW2 (currently Ch. 13).
23/10/2017 at 14:03 Kefren says:
It does look good, but Denuvo won’t work properly on my PC. The RE7 demo had Denuvo and it took an afternoon to even get the demo working. Some Firewall/Adobe issue I think. I just won’t support that any more. I had to get a refund on Abzu too, which hadn’t even been flagged up as including Denuvo. Sigh.
23/10/2017 at 14:24 Daymare says:
I’ve never even noticed that thing in any of the games I’ve played that had it. I’ve got Avast Antivirus and Win7, standard Windows Firewall.
You certain it’s not something else causing problems?
23/10/2017 at 13:51 Zach Fett says:
Wow, that actually looks really well done for being already in-game and just needing enabled. I wonder why they didn’t offer it as an optional setting, since someone clearly went through the trouble of rigging the camera to the head properly and putting that transition animation in there.