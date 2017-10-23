When are you done with a game?

Some games can be finished, completed, defeated or beaten. They have an end-point, even though they might be replayable. Others have the potential to go on forever. Whatever the case, there always comes a point when you’re done with a game, and it might be long before the credits roll, or it might be after that one update that breaks a habit that has lasted for years. Why do we stop playing?
Let’s get one potential answer out of the way: ‘when we stop having fun’. While there’s definitely something to that idea, it doesn’t take into account temporary frustration caused by difficulty spikes, or the satisfaction – a related cousin of ‘fun’ – from seeing a narrative through to its end. It’s a sentiment that might work for multiplayer games, but I’m not convinced it can be applied more broadly than that. With a look at Shadow of War, Spelunky and Caveblazers among others, here are some thoughts on the end of play.
It also doesn’t quite get at a specific problem of mine, a psychological barrier that stops me from playing more of a game even when there’s still fun to be had. Let’s take Shadow of War as our first example: when I look at what I choose to spend my time doing in the game, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.
I’ve been running merrily around Mordor, hoovering up every artefact and poem, leaving no collectable in my wake. But why? It’s partly because picking them up rewards me with a steady stream of skill points – and the game does a good job of making those interesting and valuable for a long time – but there’s more going on than that.
I wouldn’t describe myself as a completionist, though there’s a bit of one sitting somewhere in my brain. Maybe there’s an evolutionary explanation there, to do with humans wanting to make their environments as orderly as possible to reduce the possibility of a tiger hiding nearby.
The thing is, I know that once I’m done with the main story missions I won’t care one jot about the collectables, or any of the other activities you can get up to. I’ve noticed a similar thing with almost everything I play: once I’m done with the ‘main event’, it’s like a flick switches in my brain and everything else a game has to offer stops holding my attention.
It really is very silly. After completing the main mission chain in Mass Effect Andromeda, I stopped playing for several months. Something (I can’t remember what) eventually made me go back, and those final hours I spent with it – completing all of the companion quests – might have been the ones I enjoyed the most.
Even worse, and sorry to stray briefly into console territory, I found that once I’d killed Ganon in Breath of the Wild I couldn’t bring myself to launch the game again. That’s despite the fact that I had the most fun with it when I was just exploring – I even told myself not to head to the central castle until I was absolutely satisfied I’d seen everything I wanted to in that beautiful world. I knew what was likely to happen – that I might turn away for good – but still couldn’t muster the willpower to delay that final confrontation.
Before I go on, I should acknowledge that I do sometimes start completely ignoring collectable nonsense before I’m done with the rest of a game. I’ve just reached that point in Shadow of War actually, after loading into a new area and being confronted with the amount of stuff on this map:
It’s for the best. I’ve already spent dozens of hours with the game, and judging by the percentage of missions it says I’ve completed I’m probably not even halfway through. I’m still enjoying those story-based missions, and I’ll likely keep playing up until their end. Whether I’m going to get involved in this ‘Shadow War’ business is another question. The fourth act of the game is a series of escalating fortress battles, which will be very similar to the ten or so I’ll have already done by then. That brings up another issue – how much do I value seeing the ‘true’ ending of a game?
Playing the final stage of Shadow of War might be like sitting through the credits at the ‘end’ of a Marvel movie – only it will require hours of my time rather than a couple of minutes, for a similarly sized reward. Which I could just, you know, look up on Youtube.
I think my habit of abandoning games can’t be explained away as me only really caring about their central narrative. I play most roguelikes until I’ve beaten them once – not to see their endings, but because I enjoy feeling like I’ve mastered their challenge. Of course, beating a roguelike once hardly constitutes mastery over it. Even when I know that feeling is illusory, however, it can still drive my behaviour.
I remember playing the excellent Dungeon of the Endless, and having a lucky run during my first few hours with it where I managed to beat the final stage. I knew what was happening even then, with part of my brain genuinely hoping I’d fail so that another part would want to stick with the game for longer. More recently, I haven’t touched Caveblazers since I killed the final boss – though that’s largely to do with being blindsided by its bizarrely misogynistic ending [I had not seen that ending and wish I hadn’t looked it up just now – ed].
I can think of one exception. After spending nearly 300 hours in it, I’ve reached the end of hell in Spelunky more times than I can count. That’s because each run in Spelunky manages to feel fresh and exciting long past the point where I’ll be bored by repetition in most other roguelikes. The fun of the game itself underpins that, but the real secret behind its longevity for me were its achievements. The last time I launched Spelunky was when I finally got the last one of those, the ludicrous ‘low scorer’ achievement where you have to beat the game without collecting any treasure. It effectively turns every speck of gold into a spike trap.
Getting that achievement seemed to flick the same switch as my first victory normally does. Whatever psychological mechanism is at play isn’t concerned with the number of hours I’ve invested, but satisfying a condition that’s tied to something other than how much fun I’ve had or could yet have in a game.
For Spelunky, that drive resulted in hundreds of enjoyable hours that I might not otherwise have experienced. In most other cases though, it curtails my amusement. It can also result in me continuing to play something I’m not particularly enjoying – if I stop appreciating Shadow of War’s story missions, I’ll probably still finish them. I wish I was free to decide when I’m done with a game, but it seems my brain won’t let me.
23/10/2017 at 19:10 BooleanBob says:
Interesting to read this right off the back of another article over at Eurogamer in which an ex-Bioware dev shared some thoughts on why EA is putting so much more effort is now being put into making games that are harder to be done with and tying it to the rise of microtransactions and whale-hunting and the decline of the single player campaign.
So this feeling you express of ‘I wish I was free to decide when I’m done with a game, but it seems my brain won’t let me’ might not be an innocuous side effect of contemporary game design trends but rather the result concerted effort to manipulate player psychology in the service of the publisher priorities.
23/10/2017 at 20:12 LeahFleming says:
23/10/2017 at 19:12 Giftmacher says:
I like to have a definitive “end” to a game, a satisfying break point signaling that it’s time to move on. It differs depending on the game. For Wolfenstein: TNO it was when I found all the collectibles, now I feel a warm sense of closure and preparedness for the sequel! C:
23/10/2017 at 19:16 Doogie2K says:
Just this morning, I saw an Extra Credits video on a related notion: the ways our brain tricks us into doing stuff past the point where we’re having fun or whatever in order to tick arbitrary boxes (frequently entirely made up). It ends by noting how the F2P market is loaded with ways of manipulating this, and I wonder if this is now coming to AAA, hot on the heels of other F2P gimmicks (microtransactions, gacha/lootboxes, etc.)
23/10/2017 at 19:20 Viral Frog says:
Hard to say for certain. If it’s an “endless” type like, say, Enter the Gungeon, then there probably is no end for me. Sure, it has a beginning, middle, and end, like any other game. But the variety of each new round is enough to keep me coming back for more. I have 102 hours in Gungeon, 20 of which were added in the last 2 weeks. No signs of stopping there.
Then there’s games like Divinity: Original Sin 2. I enjoyed every second of my 23 hours played, but I’m done. No reason. Nothing wrong with the game at all. I was actually really interested to see where things went. But I’m done with it. For now, anyway. I may dip back in occasionally.
23/10/2017 at 20:33 Gratuitous_Algorithm says:
I frequently stop playing games I’m still enjoying. It’s a combination of time restraints, knowing the ending & not caring enough, & accepting the fact I’ve seen everything good the game has to offer.
23/10/2017 at 19:24 MiniMatt says:
If there’s a story, especially a weak story, when that’s complete I’m done. AssCreeds, Mad Maxes, Mordors, all barely touched since complete – even with map icons left to clear (though I tend to map clear before progressing story).
Decent enough branching story will likely prompt another playthrough to explore alternative narratives (the “evil playthrough”) – eg Witcher 2.
Weak story + enticing game mechanic may prompt a repeat play till that mechanic becomes dull – Rebel Galaxy is the first example that comes to mind.
Minimal narrative, mechanic based hooks are where I may never stop playing – the Europa Universalis’s, Kerbal Space Programs, Civilizations of this world get dipped into for hundreds of hours over many years.
With enjoyable mechanics I find achievements are a real pull despite knowing how obviously they’re doping my lizard brain.
23/10/2017 at 19:44 Drib says:
When the story is done, I pretty quickly lose all motivation… unless I feel like there might be a significantly different story on replay, in which case I’ll beat it twice (Dishonored, etc. Though… in retrospect…)
Anyway, more open-ended stuff like, say, minecraft? I mostly just do that until I’ve either found myself bored enough to just go “wait, why am I doing this?” and dropping it, or I go until I’ve hit all the tech tree/item crafting/whatever, and then get bored and drop it.
Multiplayer do-the-same-thing-forever games like Overwatch are more of a “I had a fun weekend with it once” kind of thing for me.
23/10/2017 at 19:45 aerozol says:
I have a bit of an issue with OCD, which leads me to play games well past the point where I’m having fun.
For quite a while now I’ve been doing better by setting myself the goal of 50% achievements = done. Honestly though, that’s not a great solution, lots of games still make that hard, and it’s always in the back of my mind before starting something new. I think I just have to rip the bandaid off completely at some point.
23/10/2017 at 19:54 Darth Gangrel says:
For most games, whether it’s out of backlog duty or unexisting replay value, it’s when I’ve finished the main story. For games like Dishonored and Deus Ex, I’m never finished, which is both good and bad (gaming: good, backlog:bad). For console ported third-person action games (which I should like, but don’t, because console-ish design decisions), it’s when I’ve reached critical levels of “Oh, fuck this shit!”.
23/10/2017 at 19:59 fish99 says:
I’m pretty good at holding off finishing a games’ main story until I know I’m done with the game, so I did all the shrines and quests in BotW before the end boss. Skyrim would be the one exception, where I wanted to clean every icon on the map even after the end, but then the main story in Skyrim is nothing to write home about anyway. The game has many better quest chains and it actually makes me sad when I hear someone say they ‘just did the main quest’.
Destiny I just recently stopped playing when everything remaining was repetition.
23/10/2017 at 20:15 nattydee says:
Sometimes – when I’ve gotten every achievement
Sometimes – when I’ve played through the story while looking in every nook and cranny. Probably I haven’t seen everything, but I’ve basically seen the spirit of everything
Sometimes – when I’ve experienced what I think is the main appeal of the game, but the gameplay/setting/story doesn’t grab me and I don’t care about seeing any of it resolved
Sometimes – when I love the core gameplay systems but after 100+ hours small frictions make the game a slog and I stop having fun (though I’ll probably pick these games up again later)
If I had to guess, I’d say:
10% of games I get every achievement
60% of games I see the spirit of it in its entirety
20% of games I drop after experiencing the main appeal
10% of games I set aside after loving them, obsessing about them and then getting bored of them
23/10/2017 at 20:17 brucethemoose says:
In the case of Stellaris, Minecraft, and TES/Fallout, I play until the game engine grinds to a halt, taking my save with it.
This is also why I avoid RimWorld and Factorio now. The engines are just TOO stable, and I get stuck in a never-ending loop of gameplay.
23/10/2017 at 20:36 second_hand_virgin says:
– after sudden realisation – “Oh no! Another 40h long story arc and three maps? Did I buy this shit with all DLC’s?” (mostly RPGs, especially new gen like Witcher, Pillars, but also sandboxes).
– before final boss fights. I’m not the hero, people on YT doing it better. And quicker.
– after cathing myself thinking “I must finish my work, and then work some more in the game” (sims, grand strategies, Civ’s)
– after radical spikes in difficulty. First: teach me proper, please, not in the battle. (not counting roguelikes)
– after zilion bitchslaps to my ego and selfesteem (roguelikes)
– Sometimes without clear reason, 50h and i’m done, thank you.
23/10/2017 at 20:42 GenialityOfEvil says:
Depends on the game. I recently finished the story in RoTTR and just uninstalled the game despite having other things to do in the map. But I’ve never completed the first Bioshock, I go back to it occasionally (usually having to restart because I lose the save files) but never much further than the fisheries.
On the other hand, I tend to restart Bethesda games (RPGs in general, really) as soon as I’m “done” with each save. I might not play the game for months at a time, but once I’ve reached a point where I’m bored of the character I’ll just start again.
I’m not too bothered about collectibles, though I’ve found everything in LA Noire except for one damn car that for the life of me I can’t find. Not in 6 years! I did find everything in Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, took 2 playthroughs before I cared to do it though.
23/10/2017 at 20:58 Turkey says:
I wish we could go back to relatively short games with tons of branching paths. I don’t know how many times I’ve replayed Bloodlines and Alpha Protocol despite how flawed those games are.