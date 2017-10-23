Here are Wolfenstein 2’s system requirements

Popular nazi-killer B.J. Blazkowicz will be back to his old shooty-shooty ways this Friday with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Today publisher Bethesda have taken a break from their piggy-backing marketing long enough to post the PC system requirements along with details of uncapped framerates and aspect ratios. Here they are.
Here’s the important part, the system requirements:
Minimum:
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better
GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better
RAM: 8 GB
OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)
Storage: 55GB
Recommended:
CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-9370 or better
GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit
Storage: 55GB
Additional Requirements:
Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation
AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1
They’ve also pointed out that idTech 6, used by developers MachineGames, allows for an uncapped framerate (don’t worry, your eyes will cap it for you) and that the Field of View slider goes from 70 to 120.
On top of that they’ve included colourblind modes for Protanopia, Deuteranopia and Tritanopia, which jigger with objective markers and crosshairs and so forth. You can see all the rest of the technochat in the post on the game’s official site.
23/10/2017 at 18:10 Madvillain says:
Intel i7 is considered a minimum spec now? Fuck me.
23/10/2017 at 18:26 Stevey says:
Well, it is a 5 year old CPU
23/10/2017 at 18:41 trEpas says:
Well the graphics are NOT that good. Crysis has the same level graphics and runs perfectly fine on i3.
23/10/2017 at 18:55 ulix says:
Are you for real?
23/10/2017 at 19:07 laiwm says:
2 things that are true:
1. This game is significantly more graphically advanced than Crysis
2. This game will almost certainly be playable on an i3
23/10/2017 at 20:49 Stingy McDuck says:
Did you reach the “Welcome to the Jungle level”? I had an core i5 3330 and that level ran terrible at most settings except low. Just because of the grass that required an core i7.
23/10/2017 at 18:52 Jokerme says:
Not much happened in the last few years in CPU front. So it’s pretty much bullshit.
23/10/2017 at 18:33 Torgen says:
Yeah, my i3 is a Haswell. I’d need a new CPU, mobo, system RAM, AND a new video card.
Guess I’ll have to kill Nazis the old fashioned way.
23/10/2017 at 22:09 Al__S says:
Lucky for you there’s plenty around :(
23/10/2017 at 18:53 ulix says:
I don’t trust these requirements. I often see requirements of CPUs newer and better than my 6 year old evergreen i5 2500k, yet combined with a GTX970 I can usually play these games in Full HD, with high details and at a fluid 30 fps.
We will see I guess.
23/10/2017 at 20:17 Whelp says:
You consider 30fps fluid?
23/10/2017 at 19:20 Darth Gangrel says:
It’s odd that this game’s minimum requirements is equal to or higher than the recommended requirements of some upcoming AAA releases, like Destiny 2 and AC Origins. Those aren’t the type of games which cut down on graphics or anything.
I don’t know if Wolfenstein 2 has awesomely intense/spectacular graphics or if it’s just severly unoptimized (I’d bet the latter). The most unusual thing is that they’re being so upfront about this. A game’s min req is usually accused of being too low, to lure people in with less beefy PC:s. That’s not good, but this isn’t good either.
23/10/2017 at 20:54 Stingy McDuck says:
This is an AMD sponsored game and their Ryzen CPUs are famous because they have better multicore performance than the intel equivalent. So I guess this is a way of saying “Yes, you can run this game on intel CPUs, but you will need an core i7 at least”.
Those are my 2 cents about the situation.
23/10/2017 at 18:32 Rich says:
Yeah, but it’s not a very helpful minimum. It would be helpful to know what the minimum i5 would be, since that’s what pretty much everyone has.
23/10/2017 at 19:09 Hartford688 says:
Agreed – if it really does need an i7, that’ll bite into their volumes hard.
But no doubt some marketing effort to hype up how cutting edge it is. I guess (hope) it’ll run fine on a recent i5 also.
23/10/2017 at 18:44 muki0 says:
how the fuck is an i7 considered minimum? is this real life?
23/10/2017 at 19:24 Azhrarn says:
It will depend. If they actually went and properly multi-threaded the game, then you’re going to need a CPU with a minimum number of cores to process things properly.
Assuming they didn’t (which is likely, as Multi-threading properly is hard), then it’s mostly to do with the higher core clock speeds that the i7 line tends to have. So having a really fast i3 or i5 shouldn’t hurt too much.
23/10/2017 at 20:30 ColonelFlanders says:
is this just fantasy?
23/10/2017 at 22:14 Rich says:
Caught in a landslide,
23/10/2017 at 22:58 jezziah says:
no escape from reality.
23/10/2017 at 21:19 fray_bentos says:
I’ve just accepted that I’m living in an alternate reality ever the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump.
23/10/2017 at 18:48 laiwm says:
Is this one going to work on AMD cards? Couldn’t play past the 3rd chapter or so of the original, which was a damn shame.
23/10/2017 at 18:55 PhoenixTank says:
idTech 6, like Doom, so Vulkan is there, and AMD cards work wayyy better with that than OpenGL.
23/10/2017 at 19:14 zubbuz says:
Yeah that was a right pain – I played it happily with my 7870 and then upgraded to the RX480 and then could no longer play past the prison!
23/10/2017 at 18:59 AutonomyLost says:
Wow, this release date seemingly crept up on me. I can’t wait to play this.
23/10/2017 at 20:59 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Who even comes up with these requirements? A 290 and a 470 are practically identical. Ditto for those i7’s.
23/10/2017 at 22:32 Sakkura says:
The 290 is actually faster than the 470.
This is just another example of hardware requirements being unreliable.
23/10/2017 at 22:42 colw00t says:
I find it hard to believe that they actually need an i7. Surely that would be massively cutting into their install base.
edit: Wolfenstein: The New Order supposedly “required” an i7 as well, but it certainly had no problem running on my i5-4690.