Here are Wolfenstein 2’s system requirements

Popular nazi-killer B.J. Blazkowicz will be back to his old shooty-shooty ways this Friday with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Today publisher Bethesda have taken a break from their piggy-backing marketing long enough to post the PC system requirements along with details of uncapped framerates and aspect ratios. Here they are.



Here’s the important part, the system requirements:

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Storage: 55GB Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-9370 or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit

Storage: 55GB Additional Requirements:

Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation

AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1

They’ve also pointed out that idTech 6, used by developers MachineGames, allows for an uncapped framerate (don’t worry, your eyes will cap it for you) and that the Field of View slider goes from 70 to 120.

On top of that they’ve included colourblind modes for Protanopia, Deuteranopia and Tritanopia, which jigger with objective markers and crosshairs and so forth. You can see all the rest of the technochat in the post on the game’s official site.