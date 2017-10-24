Everspace expands ship roster with Encounters

Exploding time. I found the controls of roguelite sci-fi dogfighter Everspace difficult to absorb but respected the combat-heavy feeling of it. Fwooping from star to star and blasting everything as my weapons overheated and hull cracked. It’s got a new expansion today, called Encounters, which adds a new ship, weapons, abilities and tools, as well as new space stations and planets to orbit, like the Okkar Homeworld. They’re the space lizards who like to kill you on a regular basis. Perhaps you’d like to visit them.

Most significantly, the new ship, the Colonial Sentinel, is an electronic warfare specialist. It comes with an EMP generator that stuns enemies and has perks for the faster hacking of security doors. But the real meat is in the batch of new weapons. Here’s the most sci-fi of all the passages from the press release:

The Lightning Gun deals damage that arcs to nearby enemies, and the Neutron Cannon devastates enemies with increasing area damage and bigger projectiles the longer it is charged. The Seeker Missile Battery aims to please pilots who want to barrage multiple foes at once with explosives, and the Plasma Thrower does not make any false promises, either: it creates a massive spurt of plasma which deals a ton of damage over time.

Nothing says “you throw plasma with me” like a weapon called “the plasma thrower”. There’s also emergency shields, a decoy generator and a damage converter that turns some of the gunfire hitting your ship into precious energy. No, not that much. Okay, stop taking damage. We’re not “absorbing” any of this. Abort. Abort.

It’s on Steam and GOG for £6.99/$9.99.