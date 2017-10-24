Hitman’s GOTY edition brings four new missions, elusive encores and more

More Hitman is always nice, especially now that Io Interactive are a fully independent studio, no longer shackled to monolithic publishers. Starting their journey into independence, Io are reconfirming their ownership of the license by re-launching 2016’s once-episodic murder simulator as the Game Of The Year edition, detailed here, adding a slew of new content including missions and escalation contracts.
Among the juicy extras will be a re-run of the one-time Elusive Targets for anyone who missed them first time round. Hitman will officially be returning on November 7th, and while a full retail price hasn’t been announced, existing owners of the game will be able to upgrade to the new edition for $20. Check out the trailer as well as some extra details after the jump.
While some technical upgrades are coming in this new version of the game (revised lighting, reworked UI elements), the most exciting part of this relaunch/expansion is the Patient Zero mini-campaign. A new story arc consisting of four missions set in remixed versions of existing locations. Presumably something similar to The Icon, a free mission released some ways into Hitman’s life, tasking you with the assassination of a vainglorious actor on the set of his sci-fi action movie in Sapienza.
Among the new content is three new outfits – the Raven, the Cowboy and the Clown as pictured above, each of which has an Escalation mission chain associated with them. I can only hope they’re on par with the weird and wonderful antics you could get up to disguised as the mysterious Vampire Magician. Completing these costume-themed missions will also unlock new weapons to be used in other missions as you see fit.
While I’m sure some will be disgruntled at the idea of paying $20 to upgrade to the GOTY version, keep in mind that most of the sales of the game thus far had gone through Square-Enix, who almost certainly took the lion’s share of the profits. Now independent, Io need some way of staying afloat until they can deliver a whole new Hitman game or second season of content for the first (Game Of Another Year edition, perhaps?). Given how cheap I got the game in the first place, I personally don’t mind.
Lastly, one thing that Io have not made clear is whether this GOTY version will finally bring the PS4-exclusive Sarajevo Six missions to PC as well, or whether they’ll forever be sweetening the pot for console owners.
24/10/2017 at 18:06 GenialityOfEvil says:
$20 for graphical upgrades and a clown outfit? Uh, no. If they want to charge for the missions that’s fine (they’re going to charge you again for Season 2, remember), but there’s no way I’d pay $20 for that. It’s not your audiences fault that Square Enix published the game and it’s not our responsibility to keep you afloat, that’s what financing is for.
24/10/2017 at 18:41 Ninja Dodo says:
>it’s not our responsibility to keep you afloat, that’s what financing is for.
haha, what? Gamers have the most curious, um, understanding of how game development is funded. It is *literally* your responsibility in every meaningful sense, in that (for an independent developer) sales of a game and any expansions fund continued development of more expansions and future games. It’s really not complicated. No sales, no more games.
You don’t have to like paying $20 for DLC or whatever this is (whether that’s fair is entirely debatable) but “we shouldn’t have to fund your games” lol, seriously…
24/10/2017 at 18:47 GenialityOfEvil says:
I’m not saying we should get the game for free, and I didn’t say “we shouldn’t have to fund your games”. Read all the words next time. I said we shouldn’t have to bankroll their company, that’s all this is.
We already paid for the game, and the season pass and will pay for season 2. I’m not even saying we shouldn’t pay for the missions, though they are rehashes of the original maps, they already included missions like that in the season pass so suddenly charging us for it now is just milking more money.
I’m saying that financing their company is not our job. If they make new content, we’ll pay for it but paying an exorbitant amount (it’s not like there are any new maps) just because they’re independent now is not part of our job description.
24/10/2017 at 19:32 Ninja Dodo says:
Obviously I was paraphrasing there. Bankrolling a studio’s next project(s) is exactly what you’re doing any time you buy their games.
Would it have been nice if this was a freebie? Sure. But for all we know sales of this shiny new version are going to determine whether Season 2 happens at all, or how big it is (games get cancelled and studios close all the time as you may have noticed). Most studios do not have infinite Steam or GOG money to keep pumping out free updates just cause they can. If sales dry up you can’t afford to keep making free stuff.
People always assume DLC is something that was somehow removed from a game in a finished state to be sold separately but what actually happens (explained here: link to askagamedev.tumblr.com) is paid DLC is just *more game* that you would not be getting at all otherwise.
I suspect that’s the case here as well.
24/10/2017 at 19:43 GenialityOfEvil says:
That may be true from a company’s end, but it’s not true for ours. We’re paying for a product (and we already paid for this one), not for the next one that we might not have any interest in. Frankly I think that logic is pretty moronic when you consider how much it costs to run any business. You really think the handful of people who would bother buying this is going to finance an entire company and it’s payroll for however long it takes to make season 2? They have independent financing, that’s how independent studios operate. How do you think they make their first game?
As I said before, alternate missions for existing maps are part of the season pass.
24/10/2017 at 19:58 jezcentral says:
What season pass?
24/10/2017 at 20:17 GenialityOfEvil says:
There was the intro pack and then the season pass for the rest of the episodes, they didn’t call it a season pass but that’s what it was (they were the ones who called it “Season One” FFS). It’s interesting to note that IO themselves said they wouldn’t charge for content outside of the season content because it was “the wrong approach”.
24/10/2017 at 20:21 Ninja Dodo says:
Never said this DLC would fund Season 2 all on its own* (and it’s entirely possible they also have some outside financing), but every little helps.
* only that when funding sources fall away it usually means cutting scope, or cancelling projects
I don’t know about you, but when I like a studio’s games I would like them to keep making games.
24/10/2017 at 20:37 GenialityOfEvil says:
I have no problem with supporting a good developer, and as I said I will be buying season 2. But if they want me to pay them for something they have to actually develop something worth paying for. Charging for something that previously had been included is not a good developer practice. If they wanted to raise some quick cash they could’ve made a new map. That wouldn’t have fallen in the purview of season one content.
24/10/2017 at 23:27 NihlusGreen says:
“People always assume DLC is something that was somehow removed from a game in a finished state to be sold separately but what actually happens (explained here: link to askagamedev.tumblr.com) is paid DLC is just *more game* that you would not be getting at all otherwise.”
When dealing with ethical publishers and devs, yes. When dealing with say EA, no. * See Battlefront.
24/10/2017 at 18:21 MiniMatt says:
Seems buying the complete Hitman a couple of weeks ago was a mistake, I should have waited a fortnight to buy the complete complete version.
Well I sure as hell won’t be buying it again, sorry.
24/10/2017 at 18:41 Unclepauly says:
I PRE-ORDERED 9 COPIES!
24/10/2017 at 19:32 Banks says:
I’m very happy to see more excellent Hitman and I’m willing to pay for the extra content.
However I think it’s unfair that the technical upgrades are locked behind a paywall, and sad that the new content is just recycling of old levels.
I think that a single brand new episode would have been a far more interesting proposition.
24/10/2017 at 21:55 qrter says:
Looking at the actual announcement on Io’s site, the technical enhancements will be patched into all Hitman versions, whether you buy the GOTY upgrade or not.
24/10/2017 at 19:44 Micky Nozawa says:
As much as I like Hitman and IO, I do think they’re taking the piss a bit with their pricing. I bought the game episodically, which I think turned out to be more expensive than waiting for the full package. This meant for some reason I didn’t get the bonus missions that reworked Sapienza and Marrakesh, which people who paid the full price up front got for free. Eventually they did make these bonus missions available, for a price of about £7 from what I remember. Turns out the missions weren’t really that interesting – you were tied to two starting locations and there were no extra item unlocks. Now they want to charge $20 for a further set of reworked missions, which judging by experience will probably be rather lacklustre. I know IO is struggling but this leaves a poor taste.
24/10/2017 at 20:52 Banks says:
I think that the new missions will be good fun but they are marketing this very poorly, as if you had to pay more for the “trully complete experience”. They made that mistake with the bonus episode and they don’t seem to have learned anything.
If you consider this as an expansion then I guess it’s really great, but then again it’s not completely new content either. And a large part of what made the game great was discovering the levels in the first place.
We’ll know soon.
24/10/2017 at 20:43 Dominic Tarason says:
I’d just like to point out that Season 1 of Hitman wrapped up a good long while back, and they kept adding free content a bit beyond that, too.
The studio has since been cut loose by the publisher, bought back their license, and have produced a new chunk of content. I don’t begrudge them trying to sell that, especially as they’re probably getting very little from Square-Enix now.
24/10/2017 at 20:59 MiniMatt says:
Are commercial back channel contract negotiations really any concern of the consumer though?
We like to think in terms of good guys and bad guys, we instinctively root for – and support – the “good”, little, guys, but in reality we’re talking two commercial entities who are out to make money. There’s nothing wrong with that (Thatcher taught me) but we’re not talking Pesticide Chemical Corp vs Tiny Donkey Sanctuary here.
Somebody calculated that the money spent updating “for free” was less than the money such work would bring them in in new sales – they didn’t do this work out of the goodness of their hearts. They did it to make money, and to pay their staff.
Similarly, someone has calculated that repackaging their licence with some updated textures and a clown hat can make them $20 a sale.
Everyone’s value calculation is different. I’ll likely pay $20 for more maps, but I very likely won’t pay $20 for this.
24/10/2017 at 21:55 Stellar Duck says:
Based on the webpage it seems the improvements will be rolled out in a patch to the existing game. This would mean that the 20 quid would be for the new missions.
I’m unsure if the elusive targets get activated again for the original game? If so, I might just stick with that.
Also, I can’t tell if all the unlocks carry over. I don’t think I could be arsed unlocking everything again.
I guess I’ll wait and see.
24/10/2017 at 23:41 grimdanfango says:
Just in case IO happen to be reading this:
The one DLC I would *gladly* pay them $20 for would be a re-recording of all the side-character voice work to actually fit the locations, rather than every waiter and cleaner in Paris and ever street bazaar vendor in Morocco talking with a thick US accent. It’s the one aspect of an otherwise near-perfect bit of Hitman action that consistently blows my suspension of disbelief, and only felt like it intruded more on the experience the longer I played.
It’d be the difference between feeling like you’re immersing yourself in exotic locations and feeling like you’re casing a succession of Las Vegas theme-casinos.
25/10/2017 at 02:01 Imperialist says:
I agree about the VO. Its rather jarring.
However…casing a succession of Las Vegas theme-casinos is something Hitman should absolutely do.