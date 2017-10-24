Injustice 2 coming to PC, open beta starts tomorrow

Injustice 2 is a game in which superheroes punch each other so hard that sometimes they’re sent flying into orbit, or back in time where they clip the nose of the Great Sphinx of Giza. Turns out merry speedster The Flash is a TIME VANDAL.

Although I don’t particularly care for its Snydery grimdark take on DC, I have been enjoying Injustice 2 a lot. It lives on my PS4 and I wasn’t sure if it’d ever come to PC, but Warner and developers NetherRealm (they of Mortal Kombat) send word that a port is on its way. And not only is it set to arrive in this very season of autumn, an open beta will begin tomorrow on Steam. Cracking news.

I’m not a fighting game fan so it’s entirely possible that my enjoyment of Injustice 2 comes from a place of deep ignorance. What I know is that it has a very silly story with big fancy cutscenes involving characters that I recognise, and Batman sounds increasingly petulant when he tells people off between rounds. Oh, and when you finish the story there’s an effectively endless singleplayer mode where you jump around between worlds in the multiverse punching and kicking people for justice and profit. The profit comes in the form of loot Mother Boxes that give you new bits of equipment for the massive roster of heroes and villains. It changes the way they look, but also provides buffs to stats as if you’re playing some kind of RPG.

My Batman has the biggest, pointiest ears I could find.

The story relates to the ongoing Injustive comic book series, in which Superman kills the Joker and then becomes a dictator. He thinks he’s a benevolent dictator but here’s a picture of him flying through somebody. Yes, Solomon Grundy is already dead but if you’re trying to set a good example to the world, the optics on that sort of thing aren’t great.

What I’d like is a new superhero game that takes some cues from the current DC Rebirth storylines, many of which realise that it’s a pretty good time when superheroes behave heroically and smile a lot. This is the best Batman. But then again, so is the this, from the same comic.

Injustice 2’s Batman can launch his own son into the sky and then have what looks very much like a military stealth fighter shoot him repeatedly in the torso, slamming him back into the ground.