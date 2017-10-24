Lonely Mountains: Downhill bikes on down to Kickstarter

As a child, I always loved the idea of downhill cycling; the rush of the wind, feeling every bump in the ground beneath you, the thrill of weaving between dangers. The reality was never quite as kind. Turns out that in order to ride down a hill, you have to climb up it first. Then there’s the faceplants, the blood and the mud.
Young Dominic learned to stick to flat, clear roads.
As flawed as the reality was, I still hold a place in my heart for that platonic ideal, never quite realised, so I find myself drawn towards Lonely Mountains: Downhill, a game (now seeking funding through Kickstarter) aiming to capture at least some of the spirit of clinging to a two-wheeled metal frame while hurtling down a mountain at dangerous speeds.
We previously covered Lonely Mountains back in May, but brilliantly named studio Megagon Industries feel that after two years of development they’ve finally got the kinks worked out and have managed to assemble a compelling yet accessible game engine. Now all they need to do is build a game around it, and that takes time and money, hence the crowdfunding.
The full game they have envisioned feels ambitious. Megagon have several semi-open-world mountains planned for the final product, each offering multiple distinct timed routes as well as camps and secrets to discover if you feel like riding a little off the beaten path. Rather than focus purely on the time-attack aspects as in Redlynx’s Trials series, there’s at least a little celebration here of that downhill biking ideal.
The game looks lovely. Simple textures and chunky polygons combined with pleasant lighting results in a world that’s nice to look at, while still being very easy to parse at a glance. Something that you’ll probably want to do, given the whole downhill cycling thing.
At the time of writing, there’s 23 days to go on their Kickstarter, and they’re a little over halfway to their €35,000 target. A €15 pledge will be treated as a preorder, although there are the usual slew of options for high-rollers and those low on funds.
24/10/2017 at 12:31 Lobotomist says:
Great idea, but the art style is wrong.
Dont get me wrong, i do like the art. But such a game should have realistic graphic.
I think there was an attempt on such game with realistic graphic, and the feeling was great. Real adrenaline rush. Speed combined with complicated realistic terrain really managed to bring that out.
24/10/2017 at 12:54 Kunstbanause says:
Actually your comment is incorrect. The art style is the perfect fit for the project. It’s simplicity allows the 2 man team to make the game as fun as it can be and not care about graphics or realism.
24/10/2017 at 12:56 Malcolm says:
I disagree – the simplified art style makes it easier to read the terrain. A realistic art style with a realistic amount of foliage would be impossible except from a first person view point.
24/10/2017 at 12:58 syndrome says:
Great opinion, but the reasons are wrong.
Don’t get me wrong, I do like the format. But such a comment should have a tangible argument.
I think there are already so many similar arguments stating how exactly graphics is paramount to everything in this world, while on the contrary, photorealistic imagery rarely adds anything (except the development time), and more frequently than not, distracts both parties from the core game experience.
Excruciatingly enough, people who praise the high-fidelity computer graphics the most, rarely appreciate what nature has to offer them already, it’s something akin to fetishism, which makes the whole thing somewhat ironical.
That being said, if you need that much of a real “adrenaline rush” and “speed combined with complicated realistic terrain” have you thought about doing it in RL?
I, for one, think that this game looks awesome and plays awesome, and wholeheartedly congratulate the developer for implementing the low-poly style so well — it fits the game so well, and makes it so much readable and stylish, I’m thoroughly disappointed in the fact that the first comment comes from someone who doesn’t share this view.
24/10/2017 at 13:01 Gothnak says:
Halp… I feel like i am unable to read in English anymore after this whole conversation…
24/10/2017 at 13:41 nitwit says:
Ackshyually, your logic is flawed. It’s a fallacy to deduce the construction of English as a direct corollary to your own bias. It’s this archetype of brackish lexical legislation that encourages false evaluations of the required minimum IQ to enjoy Rick And Morty.
24/10/2017 at 13:44 Cederic says:
That opening screenshot is awesome! I love the art style, it’s made me want to play the game.
24/10/2017 at 13:57 Lobotomist says:
I am sorry. Seems that you guys didnt understand my point.
I do love low-poly game art. Heck I am one that fell in love and always defended games like “Necropolis” (link to store.steampowered.com) because of this fantastic art style.
But in this SPECIFIC example, I think that minimalistic graphics approach reduces gameplay, by simplifying it too much.
The whole fun of mountain biking is the fact terrain is so crazily complicated. ( link to youtube.com )
24/10/2017 at 15:34 Saarlaender39 says:
I’d say, the art style is ok.
Were this a car-racing game, or a flight-simulator, I’d agree with you – the more realistic looking, the better.
I could imagine to have lots of fun with this, despite the low-poly-style…if it was done in first person perspective.
And that’s exactly, what will keep me from buying this game – the lack of said FPP…watching the video (and assuming, it shows real in-game footage), I couldn’t help but to think “the steering in this game must be a nightmare”.
Just my two cents.
24/10/2017 at 13:08 Jonnyuk77 says:
This looks a lot like an Amiga game called Hunter, though this game has fancier graphics.
Hunter was the beans, therefore it follows that this could well also be the beans.
Fingers crossed.
24/10/2017 at 14:17 tbs says:
No game has made me want to throw the controller or break fragile ornaments in my home more than Trials.
I played it a lot but GODDAMN did it take years off my life. I love the idea of Trials though, so I kept going back for more. I hope this is a little more forgiving.
24/10/2017 at 17:34 Dominic Tarason says:
If you’ve not given it a look recently, the PC version of Trials Fusion became something genuinely great in time. I know a lot of people overlooked that one as it seemed threadbare and DLC-laden at the time, but the complete edition is the biggest game in the series by far.
They also made level-sharing cross-platform a while back, meaning the PC version now has access to hundreds of thousands of tracks, where previously it only had a few thousand.