Street Fighter V gets ‘Ever-Changing Ninja’ Zeku today

Punchfest of punchfests Street Fighter V is getting a new character today. The beater-upper is called Zeku and he’s some sort of ninja man, with the ability to change forms and use a whole other moveset. Ka-pow. If you’re squinting at him desperately trying to remember where you’ve met, before he comes over and strikes up a conversation, that’ll be because he previously appeared in Street Fighter Alpha 2 (albeit as a non-playable character). He’s a strong man. The Street Fighter wiki lists his skills as “Appraising antiques” and “eating fast”.

The Street Fighter twitter monster has also shared a video showing the V-system of the “Ever-Changing Ninja” and an update post from Capcom goes into greater detail about his flips, teleports and custom combos. Here’s what they have to say about his backstory:

Zeku was Guy’s former teacher, who taught him to master Bushinryu, a style of ninjutsu. Eventually, Guy was able to obtain the title of 39th Master of Bushinryu. Zeku then disappeared and was never seen again…until now! Zeku has reappeared looking to start his own ninja group and find a new fighting style.

He’s due out at some point today. Street Fighter V is already a DLC-happy piece of work. Previous characters include cryo-fighter Kolin and professional large man Akuma, while other packs have included fighting stages and costumes. Like the ‘Back 2 Skool’ outfits which annoyed Pip for a completely legitimate reason .

The Season 2 Character Pass is $29.99/£24.99, say the relentless capitalists of Capcom, including the characters Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, Menat, and Zeku. BUT if you haven’t delved in yet , you should know that an Arcade Edition is coming out in January for new players, which will include all the extra characters from the first two seasons anyway.

My favourite appearance for Street Fighter as a brand is as a single throwaway reference in the obscene Puerto Rican rap song Atrevete-te by Calle 13. In case you were wondering.