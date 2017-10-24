Stronghold HD: Free with every meninist fever-dream

We might be drowning in big-budget games this month, but GOG reckon that you should spare a thought for the venerable old gems that brought us here. They’re doing another of their generous giveaways today, and this time it’s a double: Castle building/besieging RTS Stronghold HD, and A.D. 2044, a Polish point-and-click adventure from 1996 that I must admit no familiarity with.
I know! Let’s make this an adventure in international videogame history: Come join me as we read through A.D. 2044’s plot synopsis after the jump, after a little look at Stronghold HD.
If you’ve never played it before, Stronghold HD holds up surprisingly well to this day, offering a much more technical and defensively-focused RTS than most modern offerings. The upgrade to HD resolutions allows for a wider, clearer view of the battlefield that the original 2002 release and there’s even some gameplay upgrades lifted from the Stronghold Extreme release, including a nearly limitless unit cap.
Alright, now let’s take a look at A.D. 2044!
The future is now, the year 2044 to be exact and the world has changed dramatically. Male civilisation is on the verge of extinction. Genetic engineering has made human reproduction possible without the need for man’s involvement. Women have decided to fight their final battle and to shape the world the way they want it.
Oh.
But if that’s not enough, women have a new laser weapon which kills only men, and the few remaining men are being turned into “she clones” in the bionic clinics. And there’s more, a rebel feminist has stolen a supply of warheads and intents to start a global nuclear war.
Oh.
Wait though, there’s a glimmer of hope. You are the last remaining normal male and if you can avoid these female superpowers, you can reverse their domination. But hurry, you don’t have much time, the clock is ticking, your fate seems sealed, unless…
Yeah… No.
My first reaction to that dunderheaded wall of text was bafflement, then rationalisation (it can’t be THAT bad). But a quick peek at some footage reveals a world of awkward CGI fembots, stomping on the player’s face with their stiletto-heeled feet.
Picking up this bundle (even if it is free) feels almost like some kind of Faustian pact. Sure, you get Stronghold HD for free – a game well worth playing – but your GOG account will forever bear this mark of shame. So just how badly do you want it?
24/10/2017 at 17:41 Seafoam says:
Christ that’s pathetic.
You can always say: “That’s just science fiction! It has nothing to do with feminism!” Sure, and that web-comic character that looks exactly like the author, is always so cool an popular and competent, and has a relationship with the authors video-game crush, is NOT a self-insert by any means.
24/10/2017 at 19:16 Barts says:
Chill. It’s an old game based on even older Polish movie that was a metaphore for communist reality and not a jab at ideas of feminism. Attacking it A.D. 2017 is as silly as editing out n-word in Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.
24/10/2017 at 21:54 vand says:
Look mate, the n-bomb was also racist back then. Editing it out or at least lampshading it is how we confront the reality of our fucked-up history. “It happened some time ago, it’s irrelevant” isn’t really consistent with exploring any kind of social issues. Furthermore, have you actually played the game? Because it’s preeeetty blatantly anti-feminist. Claiming otherwise requires a pretty damn selective interpretation.
24/10/2017 at 23:20 SuperTim says:
Hey! I’m really happy you can confront your n-word allergy by editing them out of your books! As someone who suffer from tree pollen allergy, I’d hope you can burn down all the trees in the country so that I won’t suffer from pollen any more. And while you do that, could you also kill all the bees so that my bee sting-allergic friends can live a life without worrying being stung by bees? I’m glad it doesn’t sound silly to you because you admit it’s the best coping mechanism. ^_^
And for your other question, is the game anti-feministic… well… stories with anti-feminism is sometimes very okay, like this game. I will not dwell on it in order not to trigger more of your f-allergy.
I wish you good health in the recovering from your f-allergy attack.
24/10/2017 at 23:30 icarussc says:
‘Confront’ or ‘avoid’?
24/10/2017 at 17:43 Drib says:
I mean, you get a decent game and what sounds like a shit game. But it’s not like your free pickup is funding some kind of anti-feminist terrorism. You just end up with a shit game.
24/10/2017 at 19:17 Barts says:
It is a shit game as of today’s standards, but it was pretty cool in its time. Like many other games on GOG. Remember that the name initially was an acronym for Good Old Games?…
24/10/2017 at 17:45 josborn says:
Oof. Well that’s about as subtle as a bazooka blast. And to think that I’ve gone my whole life as a male without even realizing my gender had its own ‘civilization’!
24/10/2017 at 17:46 Grizzly says:
Ooh, I remember playing Stronghold as a young child and being profoundly bad at it, now that I actually understand basic RTS principles beyond “build this massive castle in the scenery editor and watch a massive battle”, might be a good time to revisit it.
24/10/2017 at 17:51 fegbarr says:
Hang on. Why does this rebel feminist want to start a nuclear war now that there are no men left? Surely (by the batshit logic of this lunatic game) she would be happy with the whole situation?
24/10/2017 at 17:52 Ghostwise says:
Not familiar with GoG’s forums and moderation, heh ?
24/10/2017 at 17:54 DocRickShillstein says:
FYI, especifically for those very unaware of things… MENINISM, or MENINIST is in fact a parody movement and it is NOT a real movement.
24/10/2017 at 18:07 Fomorian1988 says:
Having had the (dis)pleasure of having discussions with MRAs and meninists, I beg to differ.
24/10/2017 at 18:28 Dominic Tarason says:
Likewise.
24/10/2017 at 19:30 ofthetimelords says:
They are literally the same bunch of stupid authoritarian idiots as their 3rd wave feminist counterparts.
24/10/2017 at 22:19 Leafy Twigs says:
You have absolutely no clue what 3rd wave feminism is. For all you men who want to whine about feminism, let me give you a clue. 2nd wave is the one you want to complain about. 2nd wave had the hardliners against porn, the gender seperatists, the “if you dress femininely, you’re serving the patriarchy”. And so on.
3rd Wave is inclusive. Believes in giving a voice to the problems of men. To the problems of people of different races. Intersectionalism: we’re all in this together. Very democratic and believing everyone should be free. If you’re calling this authoritarian, it’s just proof that you have no bloody clue.
24/10/2017 at 23:13 DocRickShillstein says:
That’s definitely not the 3rd wave feminism. It is a superiority movement right now. The 4th wave, now that is a better movement giving voice to men too.
24/10/2017 at 19:35 DocRickShillstein says:
MRAs I understand their pledge, MGTOWS I find them extremely stupid, like the feminists of $CURRENTYEAR
24/10/2017 at 20:50 clockworkrat says:
“Understand” in a very narrow sense of the word.
24/10/2017 at 21:46 DocRickShillstein says:
I think that taking into account some of their arguments, like joint custody of children, to better rights for men who take jobs women won’t even want to touch it(some do, rare) is a good point. Or the higher suicide rates for men, or because men live less…
25/10/2017 at 00:42 April March says:
They don’t make these arguments to say “we should worry about the problems men face as well”. They make those arguments to say “look, men have problems because of their gender as well, so how about feminists shut their big mouths ’cause it’s crap out there for everyone?” That’s why their arguments are only that, arguments. Meanwhile, feminists have been making those same arguments for decades while also relating it to toxic masculinity (which is all the same problem) and… well, next time you see a battered men’s shelter, I’ll bet ya it’s not the bloody MRA’s who are running it.
24/10/2017 at 22:18 vand says:
I’m just gonna go ahead and call you out here: adamantly insisting that anti-feminists are not a real thing and misrepresenting feminists as somehow being against male rights (by denying, ex. custody rights) are debating strategies being circulated and encouraged by anti-feminists. Obviously, this being the internet, I cannot know this for sure, but I’m just putting a warning here for others that you’re /probably/ very aware that what you’re saying is not true and part of an agenda to delegitimize progressive movements.
Your posts are carbon-copies of templates being shared on /pol/ and (until it was closed) Stormfront, usually attached to a comment instructing to take care because anti-fascists and feminists will recognize the red flags, which is happening to you now.
So if you’re /not/ actually a fascist, please think about where you got these talking points from and if those people also claim to “not really support any side” and then go on rehearsed tirades about how bad feminists are.
24/10/2017 at 22:25 Solidstate89 says:
He’s repeating word for word propaganda from MRAs and MGTOWs. All we need now is for him to use the word “femoid” and I’ll have a bingo.
24/10/2017 at 22:57 Capt. Eduardo del Mango says:
Even by the standards of a fourth-tier argument about feminism in an internet comment section, that’s a pretty astonishingly loose use of “actually a fascist”.
24/10/2017 at 23:19 DocRickShillstein says:
Let me see what sort of buzzwords and attempts to delegitimize my argument by not really showing any counter arguments to it.
Anti-feminism
delegitimize progressive movements(actually regressive, but who is counting?)
carbon copies of 4chan pol and stormfront.
Anti-fascist(suggest you may be an antifa supporter or a gobbler of propaganda)
Now that you got the buzzwords out, and that you didn’t even address my points, can you please do so on your next post? Try to keep the buzzwords to a minimum.
25/10/2017 at 00:41 Sin Vega says:
@DocRickShillstein
Words mean thing even when you don’t understand them. Using words you either fail to understand, or pretend not to, does not magically invalidate any post they’re used in.
I suggest for the sake of your reputation that you learn some basic grown up rhetorical skills before you engage in further public debate.
24/10/2017 at 18:47 Solidstate89 says:
The existence of MRAs, PUAs, and MGTOWs beg to differ.
24/10/2017 at 19:33 DocRickShillstein says:
interesting, you are confusing actual movements with a parody movement. Very interesting indeed!
24/10/2017 at 21:26 mejoff says:
Sadly, there genuinely are dudes out there who consider themselves to be part of the meninist movement, and take it seriously. No amount of you explaining to us that they are wrong is going to change that.
24/10/2017 at 21:44 DocRickShillstein says:
Then i can’t help it but laugh that you are taking it seriously.
Maybe you think Kekistan and what it is, is true as well.
Long live identity politics, long live the kekistani people!
24/10/2017 at 23:55 Phasma Felis says:
@DocRickShillstein Ah, I see your problem. You think that there’s a difference between being a dick for the lulz and being a dick sincerely.
25/10/2017 at 00:37 MrEvilGuy says:
@DocRick
Get your filth out of here.
24/10/2017 at 22:11 Nickburger says:
The menninist satirical “movement” is so small as to be irrelevant. Even if they’re using the term incorrectly, you know that they’re talking about men’s rights activists so isn’t arguing over the definition of menninist beside the point?
24/10/2017 at 22:23 Solidstate89 says:
MRAs fucking love to “well, actually” anything and everything they can.
24/10/2017 at 22:53 mattevansc3 says:
Interesting. This person has an orifice that is both mouth and arse and which allows them to talk out of.
24/10/2017 at 23:21 DocRickShillstein says:
Indeed, people who confuse movements, and even after it was explained to them, they still like to be confused… Kinda does it making interesting on how much poop can come out of ones mouth.
24/10/2017 at 20:54 Zeewolf says:
Are those related to PUBG and MOBAs by any chance?
24/10/2017 at 22:12 Railway Rifle says:
No, and a lot less fun for everyone involved, I imagine.
24/10/2017 at 22:36 Phasma Felis says:
The problem with trying to parody deeply stupid people is that they think you’re serious and adopt your parody into their actual beliefs.
24/10/2017 at 18:03 Eightball says:
Gross, a point and click adventure game.
FWIW it is apparently based off this Polish movie from 1984:
link to en.wikipedia.org
Wikipedia makes it sound like it is at least as much a satire of the Polish communist government as it is an attack on feminism.
24/10/2017 at 18:29 gpown says:
Am Polish, can confirm – Seksmisja is more about the absurdities of totalitarianism than about mocking feminism, it doesn’t have to confront a lot of the issues because it takes place long after the extinction of men, i.e. kids don’t know what “a daddy” is. There’s also anti-emotion pills and stuff like that.
It probably wouldn’t 100% pass a sexism review, but it’s quite funny.
Which is why I’m completely baffled at the connection to that terrible-sounding game
24/10/2017 at 20:30 GrumpyCatFace says:
Sounds pretty prescient, actually… Should have called it “AD2020”
24/10/2017 at 19:24 Barts says:
Yep, it probably wouldn’t stand to scrutiny by Mary Sue as of today, but in its time it was well received for being rather smart kind of funny. There are some scenes that show two main protagonists as weaker sex, for example. There is also a fairly funny scene in which women of the future state that all major discoveries in the history of (wo)mankind were made by women and that Einstein and Copernicus were women, to which one of the males shouts: “Next you’re gonna tell me that Marie Sklodowska-Curie was a woman too?!”
24/10/2017 at 22:14 Railway Rifle says:
The source might be interesting and nuanced, but AD 2044 itself still sounds like it spun off into hilariously sad madness.
24/10/2017 at 18:46 Unclepauly says:
I BOUGHT 3 COPIES!
24/10/2017 at 20:01 ffordesoon says:
Well. That’s certainly… something. I’d almost be tempted to pick it up in order to laugh at it, but A) I’m sure it’s terrible, and B) money spent sarcastically is still money spent.
Unfortunately, I suspect that the MRA demographic is a fair chunk of GOG’s clientele. I find that many (#notall) people who self-identify as “old-school gamers” without prompting turn out to be equally “old-school” in their meatheaded attitudes toward those who do not already live in the treehouse. Which is odd, since old videogames (depending on the era, of course) were in many ways more inclusive than most of today’s big titles.
Ah, well. That’s the insidious little trick privilege plays on you, I guess.
24/10/2017 at 20:35 Archonsod says:
Alternatively with age comes wisdom. One of the reasons older titles were much more inclusive was because a lot of people back then considered identity politics in much the same way people view pancreatic cancer.
24/10/2017 at 20:59 clockworkrat says:
Wisdom has never meant white reactionary. Likewise, identity politics are not cancerous. “Identity politics” is a pejorative term for trying to understand and be compassionate towards people who are not the same race, gender, sexuality, etc as yourself.
You’re welcome. :)
24/10/2017 at 23:39 mattevansc3 says:
Like hell games were more inclusive “back then”. For decades games have primarily been made by white males or published by white males for a white male audience and contain either a white male protagonist or a white male gaze protagonist.
In the 90’s there were more anthropomorphic male protagonist with “attitude” than there were sole black protagonists (freeform characters excluded). In Baldur’s Gate I had the choice of three different races of elves to add to my party. There was only one identifiably non-white human companion to chose from.
24/10/2017 at 20:48 rollpapersmoke says:
I’m sorry but I disagree with you on this ffordesoon. I think it’s important not to fall into a caricaturisation of reality based only on your personal opinion, and you’re not making either GOG or yourself any justice with that statement.
I’ve been a GOG user for years now and I have a tendency to buy games there because I tend to agree with their DRM policies, sometimes (albeit sporadically) I’ve read and participated on the forum discussions and so far I haven’t read and interpreted any “old-school” attitudes as you say more than anywhere else. Instead, I’ve surprisingly found many interesting opinions and valuable comments on games and other subjects.
I invite you to go there and have a look for yourself instead of rushingly judging everyone who buys games on GOG just because they’ve offered a free old game. Maybe once you do that you’ll be surprised to see who’s really the one living in the treehouse.
Cheers mate.
24/10/2017 at 20:41 eeguest says:
Actually with A.D. 2044 you get two additional games:
Sołtys + Skaut Kwatermaster, inside game goodies for A.D. 2044.
They are two point-and-click adventures. So, there you have it, another international videogame history adventure.
24/10/2017 at 22:33 Kestrel says:
I find the premise of AD 2044 hilarious and my girlfriend does too. It’s really hard for either of us to say we’re liberals or feminists when both are completely fixated with being offended to the point of ruining humor for the average consumer. Can’t we all just laugh at ourselves for a change?
24/10/2017 at 23:08 mattevansc3 says:
Let’s just put some perspective on that. We’ve literally just dealt with a movement of primarily males who doxed, SWATed, harassed, bullied and physically threatened females in the gaming industry because they were threatened by females making the industry less male orientated and chose to fight back.
And it’s the liberals and feminists wo are sucking the fun out of gaming because they don’t find a game about a male protagonist fighting against a society that is no longer male orientated humorous?
24/10/2017 at 23:32 icarussc says:
I misread that as ‘Mennonite’. Have to say I’m pretty disappointed.