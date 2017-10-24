The PC version of Destiny 2 is out now

It’s 6pm over here in ol’ Blighty, which means that according to this handy launch-times map Bungie’s zeitgeist-wrangling online FPS Destiny 2 is available to play on PC. For those who preordered and preloaded, your copy of the game should be unlocking just about now, assuming the servers haven’t burst into flames, of course.
If you’ve not preordered and are still wondering what all the fuss is about, check out the PC launch trailer after the jump, and see the game described by many Destiny fans as “It’s way better now!” and by some of the original game’s detractors as “Actually good this time.”. High praise, for sure.
It’s Halo by way of Borderlands, with maybe a dash of Phantasy Star Online to taste. For me, that’s just fine. I personally can’t see myself sinking hundreds of hours into it the way many others have, but by some accounts there’s a lengthy, partially open-world FPS with a decently written story waiting for me here. Much moreso than the original game, and plenty to get through before reaching the eternal treadmills of endgame and PvP loot-hoarding.
I came to the original Destiny fashionably late, with the release of the final expansion. While undeniably a mess at launch, with scars from a messy development cycle (such as having half the story hidden away in lore entries only visible outside of the game), I must say that it was a satisfying enough FPS with some brilliant shotguns, and I’m looking forward to diving into the sequel.
For those worried about the state of our version of the game, fear not. There have been no shortage of reports confirming that the PC version is the definitive version of Destiny 2, packed with graphical/control options and capable of running maxed out at 1080p at a locked 60fps on a comfortably mid-spec PC. Even people with budget-priced desktops or older gaming laptops shouldn’t have to make too many concessions, graphics-wise. Here are the system requirements, if you want to be sure. [Bungie have also noted that those waiting for it to unlock like escited children might need to restart Battle.net for the ‘Play’ button to appear -Ed]
Before I go and leave you to your new world of loot and levelling, let’s just talk about the one true trailer for Destiny 2: The live-action one from Japan. Not just incredibly charming, but it’s probably the most accurate advertising Destiny has seen, depicting the game as it truly is: A sci-fi battlefield that can become an impromptu dance party at the drop of a hat.
Fun fact: The multitude of dance emotes in Destiny 2 automatically sync up with any other nearby dancers. Like I said; truth in advertising.
Destiny 2 is available exclusively on Battle.net and carries an RRP of £45/$60 (£60/$90, if you feel like getting the season pass early), although third-party stores may still be offering it for a good chunk lower. I got it for about £37 via Green Man Gaming, although they’re reportedly out of keys at present.
24/10/2017 at 18:44 Freud says:
Death to all bullet sponges.
24/10/2017 at 19:01 dagnamit says:
After seeing how the end-game is shaking out on consoles and the need to group up, I’ve stepped back from this being an insta-purchase. So, if someone with some knowledge of the subject would please answer this question…
As a mostly solo player, that won’t pvp, and is actually looking for a serious grind, can I grind out satisfactory progress solo, or is at some point grouping absolutely required? That’s a lot of questions. Will I regret the purchase?
24/10/2017 at 20:02 welverin says:
Yes, you can make serious progress solo. I’ve barely played with others to this point and if I equip my best stuff can get over 290 Power Level (I believe the max is still 305).
You have to have a group for the raid, and Nightfall strikes would require some coordination, but other than that you can pretty much ignore everyone else. That includes regular strike where you automatically get match with others, but suggest not avoiding them, because you don’t need to communicate with or really even pay attention to the other players (do res other people when necessary however, it’s only kind).
If you’re not opposed to PvP, that’s a good source of getting higher level gear.
Anyway, if you actually are into ‘the grind’ or will play through the story with each class, then I’d say it’s worth picking up right away. If you’ll only be playing through the story once, there’s probably not enough content yet to be worth a full price purchase.
24/10/2017 at 20:30 dagnamit says:
thank you sir or ma’am. I bow to you… Cheers!
24/10/2017 at 19:16 KDR_11k says:
I thought it was coming on the 27th like everything else…
24/10/2017 at 20:45 Doomlord says:
And yet the morons who ported the game over have refused to listen to Beta complaints (and there were many) about the Aim Assist for Controller-Users in the PC version. Basically they’ve refused to remove it. So have fun in PvP going against some knucklehead who insists on using the antithetical and crappy gamepad controller and gets rewarded for making that illogical choice with aim assist. Good decision Vicarious Visions. SMH
24/10/2017 at 21:11 Buuurr says:
So… it’s bunk? I’ll wait for some of the other releases coming soon I guess.
24/10/2017 at 21:53 Janichsan says:
It is glorious.