Crusader Kings 2 fights a land war in Asia next month

Crusader Kings 2 is a strange thing. At first glance, it’s a wildly complex grand strategy game in the vein of Europa Universalis, but dig a little deeper and you’ll find something not far divorced from The Sims; an ant-farm sandbox driven not by goals or win-states, but the personal dramas of a cast of thousands.
As with The Sims, Crusader Kings 2 just keeps on growing, constantly reinvigorated by expansions adding new layers of complexity to the simulation. The latest of these – Jade Dragon – offers you the chance to puppeteer your way through seven hundred years of Chinese political history, starting this November 16th.
As you can see in the feature breakdown above, Jade Dragon goes a long way to bulk up a large but largely unexamined part of Crusader Kings 2’s world. China is represented as a somewhat more monolithic, singular force than many of the other nations, with the Emperor having a dedicated information screen detailing his personal policies and preferences.
While predominantly free to trade and exchange boons with foreign nations, China will occasionally go through isolationist phases where it becomes almost entirely closed off to the outside world. Worst of all will be the (rare-sounding, thankfully) situations where China decides to expand outward, leaving only those in the Emperor’s favor unscathed.
Beyond that are the usual slew of upgrades coming in a free patch, so those who don’t buy in on the expansion should at least gain some of the perks from it. Among other things, the patch is making Tibet a fully fleshed out playable region, refining the Silk Road (unsurprisingly) and expanding the Casus Belli system a little to include Viking kidnappings as a cause to go to war.
At this rate, I don’t think Paradox will be satisfied until Crusader Kings 2 simulates the entire medieval world in painstaking detail. I’m hoping they don’t stop until they’re done. Jade Dragon will be released on November 16th, and is priced at £11/$15.
25/10/2017 at 17:06 Neutrino says:
“I don’t think Paradox will be satisfied until Crusader Kings 2 simulates the entire medieval world in painstaking detail”
…except for trade, logistics and battle tactics and entirely using dialog boxes.
You didn’t finish your sentence.
25/10/2017 at 17:35 Sakkura says:
They do have trade routes. A little bit.
25/10/2017 at 17:35 wackazoa says:
Honestly that might be my biggest issue with Paradox sims, even beyond the crazy monetization. For all they include and do decently, there is so much they don’t include or do half assed. I get making games is hard, but I struggle to enjoy Pdox games for more than a few hours every couple of months because I start to get annoyed at what they don’t do.
25/10/2017 at 17:52 Imperialist says:
This is cool…but i have to ask…why?
I mean, CK2 was originally about…Crusaders. And Kings. And everything in between. Yeah, it made sense to have playable pagans, Muslims, and even the Golden Horde. But the expanse into India and China seems a bit…unfitting. They should simply make a new game that merges CK2’s gameplay with the global scope of EU4.
But…its a poor complaint as they are still supporting CK2 as if it came out last year.
25/10/2017 at 18:53 carewolf says:
I guess that is the only way they could include China without having the game banned in China for accurately depicting historical China.